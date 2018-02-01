xReact

xReact is a Functional Reactive State Wrapper for React Components. Data flow in xReact is observable and unidirectional.

formerly know as react-most, renamed so because mostjs is not madatory anymore.

xReact works for both TypeScript and CMD JS, to install xReact simply use yarn or npm:

npm install xreact --save yarn add xreact

Come from redux? 👉 https://xreact.oyanglul.us/Get-Started.html

Come from fantasy land? 🌈 https://xreact.oyanglul.us/examples/fantasy.html

Documentation

All xReact information and documentation is available on the website.

And... we have a list of frequently-asked questions.

Our goal is to have clear and comprehensive documentation. If you notice problems, omissions, or errors, please let us know, or PR is more than welcome.