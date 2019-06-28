A little something to help build documentation pages.

Instead of dropping in a block of markup to render as a demo, then copying and pasting it into a pre / code block, then escaping it—then going back and updating both the rendered code and the escaped code should something change: now you just wrap the code you’re rendering in a div and it generates a copy/pastable source snippet. Credit to @ugomobi for the original idea, which is in use on the jQuery Mobile docs.

Dependencies

jQuery or Shoestring ( ./libs ) prism.js ( ./libs ) (Optional)

Install

This plugin is available on npm as xrayhtml .

npm install xrayhtml

Demos

Here’s the plugin in action.

The second set of demos are using the plugin’s “create” event ( create.xrayhtml by default, but configurable) to bolt on Prism.js syntax highlighting.

Getting Started

Download the production version or the development version, and the structural CSS.

In your page:

< script src = "jquery.js" > </ script > < script src = "X-rayHTML.min.js" > </ script >

and

< link href = "X-rayHTML.css" rel = "stylesheet" >

There are some config options up at the top of X-rayHTML.js :

var pluginName = "xrayhtml" , o = { text : { open : "View Source" , close : "View Demo" }, classes : { button : "btn btn-small" , open : "view-source" , sourcepanel : "source-panel" }, initSelector : "[data-" + pluginName + "]" , defaultReveal : "inline" }

By default, functionality is hooked to the xrayhtml data attribute.

flip as the value of the data-xrayhtml attribute will gives you a snazzy flip-to-reveal animation (browsers without support for 3D tranforms will simply show/hide the code snippet).

Leaving data-xrayhtml valueless or giving it a value of inline gives you—predictably enough—code snippets that are visible inline with the rendered code.

A pre / code block gets dropped into place, so whitespace inside of the element with that attribute counts the same way. For example, to avoid a bunch of extra whitespace at the start/end of your snippet:

< div data-xrayhtml > < aside > < blockquote > < p > It is the unofficial force—the Baker Street irregulars. </ p > </ blockquote > < address > Sherlock Holmes </ address > < cite > Sign of Four </ cite > </ aside > </ div >

iframe support

You can load your examples into an iframe using the data-xrayhtml-iframe attribute. This is useful for examples that have media queries which depend on the viewport width and which may be in pages where the examples are not full width (e.g. when you have documentation navigation on the left).

< div data-xrayhtml data-xrayhtml-iframe = "/xray.html" > ...

Critically, the value of the attribute should point to a URL which serves a document that includes all of the necessary assets to handle the example properly.

That document must also include the xrayhtml-iframe.js found in the dist directory. The JS will listen for messages from the xrayhtml.js in the parent page to so that it can communicate dimensions for the iframe during initial load and also during resize events.

Following the example above, you might include the following in /xray.html