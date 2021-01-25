NOTE: Package is mostly unsupported. Would recommend fetch or axios

xr

Really simple wrapper around XHR that provides a few bits of nice functionality, exposes the XHR object wherever relevant, and returns an ES6 Promise (or whatever Promise is set to globally, if you want to use something else).

The idea was to make a pragmatic library that's pre-configured for the 90% use case, but override-able for anyone that wants to do anything a bit off the beaten track.

For instance, the library is by default set up to send/receive JSON (with the associated headers and parser/dumper already set up), but if you wanted to use something like XML, it's easy enough to override that with a few lines.

It's lightweight, has no dependencies (other than having either Promise in the global namespace or provided via xr.config ), and adds pretty much no overhead over the standard XHR API.

Install

npm install xr --save

Quickstart

import xr from 'xr' ; const res = await xr.get( '/api/items' , { take : 5 }); logger.log(res.data); const res = await xr.post( '/api/item' , { name : 'hello' }); logger.log( 'new item' , res.data);

Extended syntax:

import xr from 'xr' ; xr({ method : xr.Methods.GET, url : '/api/items' , params : { take : 5 }, events : { [xr.Events.PROGRESS]: ( xhr, xhrProgressEvent ) => { logger.log( "xhr" , xhr); logger.log( "progress" , xhrProgressEvent); }, }, });

Custom promise:

xr.get( '/url' , {}, { promise : fn => new myPromiseClass(fn), });

Raw mode (data is not dumped/loaded):

xr.put( '/url' , 'some data' , { raw : true , });

Custom dump/load:

xr.post( '/url' , { 'some' : 'data' }, { dump : data => msgpack.encode(data), load : data => msgpack.decode(data), });

Global configuration

One thing that I've always found irritating with libraries it that if you want to override the defaults, you have to do it per-request, or wrap the libraries.

With XR, this is simple, as you can globally configure the module for your project.

xr.configure({ promise : fn => new myPromise(fn), });

API is simple, for now consult source.

Features

Returns ES6 promises.

Has query parameter generation.

Supports events.

Alias Methods

You can do some quick aliases to requests, for instance:

xr.get( '/my-url' );

Requirements

There must be a polyfill or browser that supports at least the standard ES6 promise API (xr will use whatever's there).

License

See LICENSE