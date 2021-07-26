Read this in other languages: 日本語.
DEPRECATION NOTICE: This library is no longer actively maintained. Please use ripple-lib (https://github.com/ripple/ripple-lib/) instead, which is actively maintained.
Xpring-JS is the JavaScript client side library of the Xpring SDK.
Xpring-JS provides the following features:
Xpring-JS is available as an NPM package. Simply install with:
$ npm i xpring-js
Xpring-JS can be used on the web with
webpack, as it uses some Node modules. The sample
webpack.config.js can be used as a starting point for web applications.
Xpring SDK needs to communicate with a rippled node which has gRPC enabled. Consult the rippled documentation for details on how to build your own node.
To get developers started right away, Xpring currently provides nodes.
If you are using Xpring-JS in a node environment, use the following addresses to bootstrap your application:
# Testnet
test.xrp.xpring.io:50051
# Mainnet
main.xrp.xpring.io:50051
If you are using Xpring-JS from within a browser, use the following addresses to bootstrap your application:
# Testnet
https://envoy.test.xrp.xpring.io
# Mainnet
https://envoy.main.xrp.xpring.io
Xpring SDK's
IlpClient needs to communicate with Xpring's ILP infrastructure through an instance of Hermes.
In order to connect to the Hermes instance that Xpring currently operates, you will need to create an ILP wallet here
Once your wallet has been created, you can use the gRPC URL specified in your wallet, as well as your access token to check your balance and send payments over ILP.
Note: Xpring SDK only works with the X-Address format. For more information about this format, see the Utilities section and http://xrpaddress.info.
A wallet is a fundamental model object in XpringKit which provides key management, address derivation, and signing functionality. Wallets can be derived from either a seed or a mnemonic and derivation path. You can also choose to generate a new random HD wallet.
Xpring-JS can derive a wallet from a seed or it can derive a hierarchical deterministic wallet (HDWallet) from a mnemonic and derivation path.
A hierarchical deterministic wallet is created using a mnemonic and a derivation path. Simply pass the mnemonic and derivation path to the wallet generation function. Note that you can omit the derivation path and have a default path be used instead.
const { Wallet } = require('xpring-js')
const mnemonic =
'abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon about'
const hdWallet1 = Wallet.generateWalletFromMnemonic(mnemonic) // Has default derivation path
const hdWallet2 = Wallet.generateWalletFromMnemonic(
mnemonic,
Wallet.getDefaultDerivationPath(),
) // Same as hdWallet1
const hdWallet = Wallet.generateWalletFromMnemonic(
mnemonic,
"m/44'/144'/0'/0/1",
) // Wallet with custom derivation path.
You can construct a seed based wallet by passing a base58check encoded seed string.
const { Wallet } = require('xpring-js')
const seedWallet = Wallet.generateWalletFromSeed(
'snRiAJGeKCkPVddbjB3zRwiYDBm1M',
)
Xpring-JS can generate a new and random HD Wallet. The result of a wallet generation call is a tuple which contains the following:
const { WalletFactory, XrplNetwork } = require('xpring-js')
// Generate a random wallet.
const walletFactory = new WalletFactory(XrplNetwork.Test)
const generationResult = await walletFactory.generateRandomWallet()!
const newWallet = generationResult.wallet
// Wallet can be recreated with the artifacts of the initial generation.
const copyOfNewWallet = Wallet.generateWalletFromMnemonic(
generationResult.mnemonic,
generationResult.derivationPath,
)
A generated wallet can provide its public key, private key, and address on the XRP ledger.
const { WalletFactory, XrplNetwork } = require('xpring-js')
const mnemonic =
'abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon about'
const walletFactory = new WalletFactory(XrplNetwork.Test)
const wallet = await walletFactory.generateRandomHdWallet(mnemonic)!
console.log(wallet.getAddress()) // XVMFQQBMhdouRqhPMuawgBMN1AVFTofPAdRsXG5RkPtUPNQ
console.log(wallet.getPublicKey()) // 031D68BC1A142E6766B2BDFB006CCFE135EF2E0E2E94ABB5CF5C9AB6104776FBAE
console.log(wallet.getPrivateKey()) // 0090802A50AA84EFB6CDB225F17C27616EA94048C179142FECF03F4712A07EA7A4
A wallet can also sign and verify arbitrary hex messages. Generally, users should use the functions on
XrpClient to perform cryptographic functions rather than using these low level APIs.
const { WalletFactory, XrplNetwork } = require('xpring-js')
const mnemonic =
'abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon about'
const message = 'deadbeef'
const walletFactory = new WalletFactory(XrplNetwork.Test)
const wallet = await walletFactory.generateRandomHdWallet(mnemonic)!
const signature = wallet.sign(message)
wallet.verify(message, signature) // true
XrpClient is a gateway into the XRP Ledger.
XrpClient is initialized with a URL for a remote rippled node and an enum indicating the network the remote node runs on (see: ‘Server Side Component’ section above).
const { XrpClient, XrplNetwork } = require('xpring-js')
const remoteURL = 'test.xrp.xpring.io:50051' // Testnet URL, use main.xrp.xpring.io:50051 for Mainnet
const xrpClient = new XrpClient(remoteURL, XrplNetwork.Test)
An
XrpClient can check the balance of an account on the XRP Ledger.
const { XrpClient, XrplNetwork } = require('xpring-js')
const remoteURL = 'test.xrp.xpring.io:50051' // Testnet URL, use main.xrp.xpring.io:50051 for Mainnet
const xrpClient = new XrpClient(remoteURL, XrplNetwork.Test)
const address = 'X7u4MQVhU2YxS4P9fWzQjnNuDRUkP3GM6kiVjTjcQgUU3Jr'
const balance = await xrpClient.getBalance(address)
console.log(balance) // Logs a balance in drops of XRP
An
XrpClient can check the status of a payment on the XRP Ledger.
This method can only determine the status of payment transactions which do not have the partial payment flag (tfPartialPayment) set.
Xpring-JS returns the following transaction states:
succeeded: The transaction was successfully validated and applied to the XRP Ledger.
failed: The transaction was successfully validated but not applied to the XRP Ledger. Or the operation will never be validated.
pending: The transaction has not yet been validated, but may be validated in the future.
unknown: The transaction status could not be determined, the hash represented a non-payment type transaction, or the hash represented a transaction with the tfPartialPayment flag set.
Note: For more information, see Reliable Transaction Submission and Transaction Results.
These states are determined by the
TransactionStatus enum.
const { XrpClient, XrplNetwork } = require('xpring-js')
const remoteURL = 'test.xrp.xpring.io:50051' // Testnet URL, use main.xrp.xpring.io:50051 for Mainnet
const xrpClient = new XrpClient(remoteURL, XrplNetwork.Test)
const transactionHash =
'9FC7D277C1C8ED9CE133CC17AEA9978E71FC644CE6F5F0C8E26F1C635D97AF4A'
const transactionStatus = xrpClient.getPaymentStatus(transactionHash) // TransactionStatus.Succeeded
Note: The example
transactionHash may lead to a "Transaction not found." error because the Testnet is regularly reset, or the accessed node may only maintain one
month of history. Recent transaction hashes can be found in the XRP Ledger Explorer: https://livenet.xrpl.org/
An
XrpClient can return a specific payment transaction identified by hash.
const { XrpClient, XrplNetwork } = require('xpring-js')
const remoteURL = 'alpha.test.xrp.xpring.io:50051' // Testnet URL, use alpha.xrp.xpring.io:50051 for Mainnet
const xrpClient = new XrpClient(remoteURL, XrplNetwork.Test)
const transactionHash =
'9FC7D277C1C8ED9CE133CC17AEA9978E71FC644CE6F5F0C8E26F1C635D97AF4A'
const payment = await xrpClient.getPayment(transactionHash)
Note: The example
transactionHash may lead to a "Transaction not found." error because the Testnet is regularly reset, or the accessed node may only maintain one
month of history. Recent transaction hashes can be found in the XRP Ledger Explorer: https://livenet.xrpl.org/
An
XrpClient can return a list of payments to and from an account.
const { XrpClient, XrplNetwork } = require('xpring-js')
const remoteURL = 'alpha.test.xrp.xpring.io:50051' // Testnet URL, use alpha.xrp.xpring.io:50051 for Mainnet
const xrpClient = new XrpClient(remoteURL, XrplNetwork.Test)
const address = 'XVMFQQBMhdouRqhPMuawgBMN1AVFTofPAdRsXG5RkPtUPNQ'
const transactions = await xrpClient.paymentHistory(address)
An
XrpClient can send XRP to other accounts on the XRP Ledger.
Note: The payment operation will block the calling thread until the operation reaches a definitive and irreversible success or failure state.
const { WalletFactory, XrpClient, XrplNetwork } = require("xpring-js");
const remoteURL = test.xrp.xpring.io:50051; // Testnet URL, use main.xrp.xpring.io:50051 for Mainnet
const xrpClient = new XrpClient(remoteURL, XrplNetwork.Test);
// Amount of XRP to send
const amount = BigInt("10");
// Destination address.
const destinationAddress = "X7u4MQVhU2YxS4P9fWzQjnNuDRUkP3GM6kiVjTjcQgUU3Jr";
// Wallet which will send XRP
const walletFactory = new WalletFactory(XrplNetwork.Test)
const generationResult = await walletFactory.generateRandomWallet()!
const senderWallet = generationResult.wallet;
const transactionResult = await xrpClient.sendXrp(amount, destinationAddress, senderWallet);
Note: The above example will yield an "Account not found." error because the randomly generated wallet contains no XRP.
const { WalletFactory, XrpClient, XrplNetwork } = require("xpring-js");
const remoteURL = test.xrp.xpring.io:50051; // Testnet URL, use main.xrp.xpring.io:50051 for Mainnet
const xrpClient = new XrpClient(remoteURL, XrplNetwork.Test);
// Wallet for which to enable Deposit Authorization
const walletFactory = new WalletFactory(XrplNetwork.Test)
const seedWallet = await walletFactory.generateRandomWallet(
'snRiAJGeKCkPVddbjB3zRwiYDBm1M',
)!
const transactionResult = await xrpClient.enableDepositAuth(seedWallet);
const transactionHash = transactionResult.hash;
const transactionStatus = transactionResult.status;
const validated = transactionResult.validated;
The Utils object provides an easy way to validate addresses.
const { Utils } = require('xpring-js')
const rippleClassicAddress = 'rnysDDrRXxz9z66DmCmfWpq4Z5s4TyUP3G'
const rippleXAddress = 'X7jjQ4d6bz1qmjwxYUsw6gtxSyjYv5iWPqPEjGqqhn9Woti'
const bitcoinAddress = '1DiqLtKZZviDxccRpowkhVowsbLSNQWBE8'
Utils.isValidAddress(rippleClassicAddress) // returns true
Utils.isValidAddress(rippleXAddress) // returns true
Utils.isValidAddress(bitcoinAddress) // returns false
You can also validate if an address is an X-Address or a classic address.
const { Utils } = require('xpring-js')
const rippleClassicAddress = 'rnysDDrRXxz9z66DmCmfWpq4Z5s4TyUP3G'
const rippleXAddress = 'X7jjQ4d6bz1qmjwxYUsw6gtxSyjYv5iWPqPEjGqqhn9Woti'
const bitcoinAddress = '1DiqLtKZZviDxccRpowkhVowsbLSNQWBE8'
Utils.isValidXAddress(rippleClassicAddress) // returns false
Utils.isValidXAddress(rippleXAddress) // returns true
Utils.isValidXAddress(bitcoinAddress) // returns false
Utils.isValidClassicAddress(rippleClassicAddress) // returns true
Utils.isValidClassicAddress(rippleXAddress) // returns false
Utils.isValidClassicAddress(bitcoinAddress) // returns false
You can encode and decode X-Addresses with the SDK.
const { Utils } = require('xpring-js')
const rippleClassicAddress = 'rnysDDrRXxz9z66DmCmfWpq4Z5s4TyUP3G'
const tag = 12345
// Encode an X-Address.
const xAddress = Utils.encodeXAddress(rippleClassicAddress, tag) // X7jjQ4d6bz1qmjwxYUsw6gtxSyjYv5xRB7JM3ht8XC4P45P
// Decode an X-Address.
const decodedClassicAddress = Utils.decodeXAddress(xAddress)
console.log(decodedClassicAddress.address) // rnysDDrRXxz9z66DmCmfWpq4Z5s4TyUP3G
console.log(decodedClassicAddress.tag) // 12345
Two classes are used to work with PayID:
PayIdClient and
XrpPayIdClient.
PayIdClient can resolve addresses on arbitrary cryptocurrency networks.
// Resolve on Bitcoin Mainnet.
const network = 'btc-mainnet'
const payId = 'georgewashington$xpring.money'
const payIdClient = new PayIdClient()
const resolvedAddressComponents = await payIdClient.addressForPayId(
payId,
network,
)
console.log(resolvedAddressComponents.address)
PayIdClient can retrieve all available addresses.
import { PayIdClient } from 'xpring-js'
const payId = 'georgewashington$xpring.money'
const payIdClient = new PayIdClient()
const allAddresses = await payIdClient.allAddressesForPayId(payId)
XrpPayIdClient can resolve addresses on the XRP Ledger network. The class always coerces returned addresses into an X-Address. (See https://xrpaddress.info/)
import { XrplNetwork, XrpPayIdClient } from 'xpring-js'
// Use XrplNetwork.Main for Mainnet.
const xrpPayIdClient = new XrpPayIdClient(XrplNetwork.Test)
const payId = 'georgewashington$xpring.money'
const resolvedXAddress = await xrpPayIdClient.xrpAddressForPayId()
IlpClient is the main interface into the ILP network.
IlpClient must be initialized with the URL of a Hermes instance.
This can be found in your wallet.
All calls to
IlpClient must pass an access token, which can be generated in your wallet.
const { IlpClient } = require('xpring-js')
const grpcUrl = 'hermes-grpc-test.xpring.dev' // Testnet Hermes URL
const ilpClient = new IlpClient(grpcUrl)
An
IlpClient can check the balance of an account on a connector.
const { IlpClient } = require('xpring-js')
const grpcUrl = 'prod.grpcng.wallet.xpring.io' // Testnet ILP Wallet URL
const ilpClient = new IlpClient(grpcUrl)
const balance = await ilpClient.getBalance('demo_user', '2S1PZh3fEKnKg') // Just a demo user on Testnet
console.log(
'Net balance was ' +
balance.netBalance +
' with asset scale ' +
balance.assetScale,
)
An
IlpClient can send an ILP payment to another ILP address by supplying a Payment Pointer
and a sender's account ID
const { PaymentRequest, IlpClient } = require("xpring-js")
const bigInt = require("big-integer")
const grpcUrl = "prod.grpcng.wallet.xpring.io" // Testnet ILP Wallet URL
const ilpClient = new IlpClient(grpcUrl)
const paymentRequest = new PaymentRequest({
amount: 100,
destinationPaymentPointer: "$xpring.money/demo_receiver",
senderAccountId: "demo_user"
})
PaymentResponse payment = ilpClient.sendPayment(paymentRequest, "2S1PZh3fEKnKg");
Xpring components compose PayID and XRP components to make complex interactions easy.
import { WalletFactory, XpringClient, XrpClient, XrpPayIdClient, XrplNetwork } from 'xpring-js'
const network = XrplNetwork.Test
// Build an XrpClient
const rippledUrl = 'test.xrp.xpring.io:50051'
const xrpClient = new XrpClient(rippledUrl, network)
// Build a PayIdClient
const payIdClient = new XrpPayIdClient(network)
// XpringClient combines functionality from XRP and PayID
const xpringClient = new XpringClient(payIdClient, xrpClient)
// A wallet with some balance on TestNet.
const walletFactory = new WalletFactory(XrplNetwork.Test)
const generationResult =
const wallet = await walletFactory.generateRandomWallet('snYP7oArxKepd3GPDcrjMsJYiJeJB')!
// A PayID which will receive the payment.
const payId = 'alice$dev.payid.xpring.money'
// Send XRP to the given PayID.
const transactionHash = await xpringClient.send(amount, payId, wallet)
Pull requests are welcome! To get started with building this library and opening pull requests, please see contributing.md.
Thank you to all the users who have contributed to this library!
Xpring SDK is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.