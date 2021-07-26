Read this in other languages: 日本語.

DEPRECATION NOTICE: This library is no longer actively maintained. Please use ripple-lib (https://github.com/ripple/ripple-lib/) instead, which is actively maintained.

Xpring-JS is the JavaScript client side library of the Xpring SDK.

Features

Xpring-JS provides the following features:

XRP: Wallet generation and derivation (Seed-based or HD Wallet-based) Address validation Account balance retrieval Sending XRP payments Retrieval of payment transactions and account payment history Enabling of Deposit Authorization for an XRPL account

Interledger (ILP): Account balance retrieval Send ILP Payments



Installation

Client Side Library

Xpring-JS is available as an NPM package. Simply install with:

npm i xpring-js

Xpring-JS can be used on the web with webpack , as it uses some Node modules. The sample webpack.config.js can be used as a starting point for web applications.

rippled Node

Xpring SDK needs to communicate with a rippled node which has gRPC enabled. Consult the rippled documentation for details on how to build your own node.

To get developers started right away, Xpring currently provides nodes.

If you are using Xpring-JS in a node environment, use the following addresses to bootstrap your application:

# Testnet test .xrp .xpring .io :50051 # Mainnet main .xrp .xpring .io :50051

If you are using Xpring-JS from within a browser, use the following addresses to bootstrap your application:

https://envoy.test.xrp.xpring.io https://envoy.main.xrp.xpring.io

Hermes Node

Xpring SDK's IlpClient needs to communicate with Xpring's ILP infrastructure through an instance of Hermes.

In order to connect to the Hermes instance that Xpring currently operates, you will need to create an ILP wallet here

Once your wallet has been created, you can use the gRPC URL specified in your wallet, as well as your access token to check your balance and send payments over ILP.

Usage: XRP

Note: Xpring SDK only works with the X-Address format. For more information about this format, see the Utilities section and http://xrpaddress.info.

Wallets

A wallet is a fundamental model object in XpringKit which provides key management, address derivation, and signing functionality. Wallets can be derived from either a seed or a mnemonic and derivation path. You can also choose to generate a new random HD wallet.

Wallet Derivation

Xpring-JS can derive a wallet from a seed or it can derive a hierarchical deterministic wallet (HDWallet) from a mnemonic and derivation path.

Hierarchical Deterministic Wallets

A hierarchical deterministic wallet is created using a mnemonic and a derivation path. Simply pass the mnemonic and derivation path to the wallet generation function. Note that you can omit the derivation path and have a default path be used instead.

const { Wallet } = require ( 'xpring-js' ) const mnemonic = 'abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon about' const hdWallet1 = Wallet.generateWalletFromMnemonic(mnemonic) const hdWallet2 = Wallet.generateWalletFromMnemonic( mnemonic, Wallet.getDefaultDerivationPath(), ) const hdWallet = Wallet.generateWalletFromMnemonic( mnemonic, "m/44'/144'/0'/0/1" , )

Seed Based Wallets

You can construct a seed based wallet by passing a base58check encoded seed string.

const { Wallet } = require ( 'xpring-js' ) const seedWallet = Wallet.generateWalletFromSeed( 'snRiAJGeKCkPVddbjB3zRwiYDBm1M' , )

Wallet Generation

Xpring-JS can generate a new and random HD Wallet. The result of a wallet generation call is a tuple which contains the following:

A randomly generated mnemonic

The derivation path used, which is the default path

A reference to the new wallet

const { WalletFactory, XrplNetwork } = require ( 'xpring-js' ) const walletFactory = new WalletFactory(XrplNetwork.Test) const generationResult = await walletFactory.generateRandomWallet()! const newWallet = generationResult.wallet const copyOfNewWallet = Wallet.generateWalletFromMnemonic( generationResult.mnemonic, generationResult.derivationPath, )

Wallet Properties

A generated wallet can provide its public key, private key, and address on the XRP ledger.

const { WalletFactory, XrplNetwork } = require ( 'xpring-js' ) const mnemonic = 'abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon about' const walletFactory = new WalletFactory(XrplNetwork.Test) const wallet = await walletFactory.generateRandomHdWallet(mnemonic)! console .log(wallet.getAddress()) console .log(wallet.getPublicKey()) console .log(wallet.getPrivateKey())

Signing / Verifying

A wallet can also sign and verify arbitrary hex messages. Generally, users should use the functions on XrpClient to perform cryptographic functions rather than using these low level APIs.

const { WalletFactory, XrplNetwork } = require ( 'xpring-js' ) const mnemonic = 'abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon about' const message = 'deadbeef' const walletFactory = new WalletFactory(XrplNetwork.Test) const wallet = await walletFactory.generateRandomHdWallet(mnemonic)! const signature = wallet.sign(message) wallet.verify(message, signature)

XrpClient

XrpClient is a gateway into the XRP Ledger. XrpClient is initialized with a URL for a remote rippled node and an enum indicating the network the remote node runs on (see: ‘Server Side Component’ section above).

const { XrpClient, XrplNetwork } = require ( 'xpring-js' ) const remoteURL = 'test.xrp.xpring.io:50051' const xrpClient = new XrpClient(remoteURL, XrplNetwork.Test)

Retrieving a Balance

An XrpClient can check the balance of an account on the XRP Ledger.

const { XrpClient, XrplNetwork } = require ( 'xpring-js' ) const remoteURL = 'test.xrp.xpring.io:50051' const xrpClient = new XrpClient(remoteURL, XrplNetwork.Test) const address = 'X7u4MQVhU2YxS4P9fWzQjnNuDRUkP3GM6kiVjTjcQgUU3Jr' const balance = await xrpClient.getBalance(address) console .log(balance)

Checking Payment Status

An XrpClient can check the status of a payment on the XRP Ledger.

This method can only determine the status of payment transactions which do not have the partial payment flag (tfPartialPayment) set.

Xpring-JS returns the following transaction states:

succeeded : The transaction was successfully validated and applied to the XRP Ledger.

: The transaction was successfully validated and applied to the XRP Ledger. failed: The transaction was successfully validated but not applied to the XRP Ledger. Or the operation will never be validated.

The transaction was successfully validated but not applied to the XRP Ledger. Or the operation will never be validated. pending : The transaction has not yet been validated, but may be validated in the future.

: The transaction has not yet been validated, but may be validated in the future. unknown : The transaction status could not be determined, the hash represented a non-payment type transaction, or the hash represented a transaction with the tfPartialPayment flag set.

Note: For more information, see Reliable Transaction Submission and Transaction Results.

These states are determined by the TransactionStatus enum.

const { XrpClient, XrplNetwork } = require ( 'xpring-js' ) const remoteURL = 'test.xrp.xpring.io:50051' const xrpClient = new XrpClient(remoteURL, XrplNetwork.Test) const transactionHash = '9FC7D277C1C8ED9CE133CC17AEA9978E71FC644CE6F5F0C8E26F1C635D97AF4A' const transactionStatus = xrpClient.getPaymentStatus(transactionHash)

Note: The example transactionHash may lead to a "Transaction not found." error because the Testnet is regularly reset, or the accessed node may only maintain one month of history. Recent transaction hashes can be found in the XRP Ledger Explorer: https://livenet.xrpl.org/

Retrieve specific payment

An XrpClient can return a specific payment transaction identified by hash.

const { XrpClient, XrplNetwork } = require ( 'xpring-js' ) const remoteURL = 'alpha.test.xrp.xpring.io:50051' const xrpClient = new XrpClient(remoteURL, XrplNetwork.Test) const transactionHash = '9FC7D277C1C8ED9CE133CC17AEA9978E71FC644CE6F5F0C8E26F1C635D97AF4A' const payment = await xrpClient.getPayment(transactionHash)

Note: The example transactionHash may lead to a "Transaction not found." error because the Testnet is regularly reset, or the accessed node may only maintain one month of history. Recent transaction hashes can be found in the XRP Ledger Explorer: https://livenet.xrpl.org/

Payment history

An XrpClient can return a list of payments to and from an account.

const { XrpClient, XrplNetwork } = require ( 'xpring-js' ) const remoteURL = 'alpha.test.xrp.xpring.io:50051' const xrpClient = new XrpClient(remoteURL, XrplNetwork.Test) const address = 'XVMFQQBMhdouRqhPMuawgBMN1AVFTofPAdRsXG5RkPtUPNQ' const transactions = await xrpClient.paymentHistory(address)

Sending XRP

An XrpClient can send XRP to other accounts on the XRP Ledger.

Note: The payment operation will block the calling thread until the operation reaches a definitive and irreversible success or failure state.

const { WalletFactory, XrpClient, XrplNetwork } = require ( "xpring-js" ); const remoteURL = test.xrp.xpring.io: 50051 ; const xrpClient = new XrpClient(remoteURL, XrplNetwork.Test); const amount = BigInt( "10" ); const destinationAddress = "X7u4MQVhU2YxS4P9fWzQjnNuDRUkP3GM6kiVjTjcQgUU3Jr" ; const walletFactory = new WalletFactory(XrplNetwork.Test) const generationResult = await walletFactory.generateRandomWallet()! const senderWallet = generationResult.wallet; const transactionResult = await xrpClient.sendXrp(amount, destinationAddress, senderWallet);

Note: The above example will yield an "Account not found." error because the randomly generated wallet contains no XRP.

Enabling Deposit Authorization

const { WalletFactory, XrpClient, XrplNetwork } = require ( "xpring-js" ); const remoteURL = test.xrp.xpring.io: 50051 ; const xrpClient = new XrpClient(remoteURL, XrplNetwork.Test); const walletFactory = new WalletFactory(XrplNetwork.Test) const seedWallet = await walletFactory.generateRandomWallet( 'snRiAJGeKCkPVddbjB3zRwiYDBm1M' , )! const transactionResult = await xrpClient.enableDepositAuth(seedWallet); const transactionHash = transactionResult.hash; const transactionStatus = transactionResult.status; const validated = transactionResult.validated;

Utilities

Address validation

The Utils object provides an easy way to validate addresses.

const { Utils } = require ( 'xpring-js' ) const rippleClassicAddress = 'rnysDDrRXxz9z66DmCmfWpq4Z5s4TyUP3G' const rippleXAddress = 'X7jjQ4d6bz1qmjwxYUsw6gtxSyjYv5iWPqPEjGqqhn9Woti' const bitcoinAddress = '1DiqLtKZZviDxccRpowkhVowsbLSNQWBE8' Utils.isValidAddress(rippleClassicAddress) Utils.isValidAddress(rippleXAddress) Utils.isValidAddress(bitcoinAddress)

You can also validate if an address is an X-Address or a classic address.

const { Utils } = require ( 'xpring-js' ) const rippleClassicAddress = 'rnysDDrRXxz9z66DmCmfWpq4Z5s4TyUP3G' const rippleXAddress = 'X7jjQ4d6bz1qmjwxYUsw6gtxSyjYv5iWPqPEjGqqhn9Woti' const bitcoinAddress = '1DiqLtKZZviDxccRpowkhVowsbLSNQWBE8' Utils.isValidXAddress(rippleClassicAddress) Utils.isValidXAddress(rippleXAddress) Utils.isValidXAddress(bitcoinAddress) Utils.isValidClassicAddress(rippleClassicAddress) Utils.isValidClassicAddress(rippleXAddress) Utils.isValidClassicAddress(bitcoinAddress)

X-Address Encoding

You can encode and decode X-Addresses with the SDK.

const { Utils } = require ( 'xpring-js' ) const rippleClassicAddress = 'rnysDDrRXxz9z66DmCmfWpq4Z5s4TyUP3G' const tag = 12345 const xAddress = Utils.encodeXAddress(rippleClassicAddress, tag) const decodedClassicAddress = Utils.decodeXAddress(xAddress) console .log(decodedClassicAddress.address) console .log(decodedClassicAddress.tag)

Usage: PayID

Two classes are used to work with PayID: PayIdClient and XrpPayIdClient .

PayIdClient

PayIdClient can resolve addresses on arbitrary cryptocurrency networks.

Single Address Resolution

const network = 'btc-mainnet' const payId = 'georgewashington$xpring.money' const payIdClient = new PayIdClient() const resolvedAddressComponents = await payIdClient.addressForPayId( payId, network, ) console .log(resolvedAddressComponents.address)

All Addresses

PayIdClient can retrieve all available addresses.

import { PayIdClient } from 'xpring-js' const payId = 'georgewashington$xpring.money' const payIdClient = new PayIdClient() const allAddresses = await payIdClient.allAddressesForPayId(payId)

XrpPayIdClient

XrpPayIdClient can resolve addresses on the XRP Ledger network. The class always coerces returned addresses into an X-Address. (See https://xrpaddress.info/)

import { XrplNetwork, XrpPayIdClient } from 'xpring-js' const xrpPayIdClient = new XrpPayIdClient(XrplNetwork.Test) const payId = 'georgewashington$xpring.money' const resolvedXAddress = await xrpPayIdClient.xrpAddressForPayId()

Usage: ILP

IlpClient

IlpClient is the main interface into the ILP network. IlpClient must be initialized with the URL of a Hermes instance. This can be found in your wallet.

All calls to IlpClient must pass an access token, which can be generated in your wallet.

const { IlpClient } = require ( 'xpring-js' ) const grpcUrl = 'hermes-grpc-test.xpring.dev' const ilpClient = new IlpClient(grpcUrl)

Retrieving a Balance

An IlpClient can check the balance of an account on a connector.

const { IlpClient } = require ( 'xpring-js' ) const grpcUrl = 'prod.grpcng.wallet.xpring.io' const ilpClient = new IlpClient(grpcUrl) const balance = await ilpClient.getBalance( 'demo_user' , '2S1PZh3fEKnKg' ) console .log( 'Net balance was ' + balance.netBalance + ' with asset scale ' + balance.assetScale, )

Sending a Payment

An IlpClient can send an ILP payment to another ILP address by supplying a Payment Pointer and a sender's account ID

const { PaymentRequest, IlpClient } = require ( "xpring-js" ) const bigInt = require ( "big-integer" ) const grpcUrl = "prod.grpcng.wallet.xpring.io" const ilpClient = new IlpClient(grpcUrl) const paymentRequest = new PaymentRequest({ amount : 100 , destinationPaymentPointer : "$xpring.money/demo_receiver" , senderAccountId : "demo_user" }) PaymentResponse payment = ilpClient.sendPayment(paymentRequest, "2S1PZh3fEKnKg" );

Usage: Xpring

Xpring components compose PayID and XRP components to make complex interactions easy.

import { WalletFactory, XpringClient, XrpClient, XrpPayIdClient, XrplNetwork } from 'xpring-js' const network = XrplNetwork.Test const rippledUrl = 'test.xrp.xpring.io:50051' const xrpClient = new XrpClient(rippledUrl, network) const payIdClient = new XrpPayIdClient(network) const xpringClient = new XpringClient(payIdClient, xrpClient) const walletFactory = new WalletFactory(XrplNetwork.Test) const generationResult = const wallet = await walletFactory.generateRandomWallet( 'snYP7oArxKepd3GPDcrjMsJYiJeJB' )! const payId = 'alice$dev.payid.xpring.money' const transactionHash = await xpringClient.send(amount, payId, wallet)

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome! To get started with building this library and opening pull requests, please see contributing.md.

Thank you to all the users who have contributed to this library!

License

Xpring SDK is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.