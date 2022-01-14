This project implements
xpm - the xPack project manager - as a Node.js CLI
application.
The main purpose of
xpm is to help manage
projects during development.
More specificaly:
The project is open-source and hosted on GitHub as xpack/xpm-js.
For more details on the xpm releases, please check the releases pages on the project web.
If you already know the general facts about
xpm, you can directly skip to:
xPacks are general purpose multi-version software packages, much the same as the highly successful npm modules in the Node.js JavaScript ecosystem.
xPacks are usually Git repositories and can be published on npmjs.com or any npm compatible server.
For more details, please read the xPacks 101 page.
The current version requires Node.js >= 10.x.
Since it is highly recommended to not use
sudo during install,
and instead
use a version manager or to customize the npm install location,
please read the
install page for more details.
The basic command is:
npm install --global xpm@latest
Note: In case
xpm was already installed, in certain conditions
the update may not succeed and xpm may become unusable; if this happens,
uninstall xpm and retry the install:
npm uninstall --global xpm
npm install --global xpm@latest
For more details, please refer to the install page.
To get an initial glimpse on the program, ask for help:
% xpm --help
The xPack project manager command line tool
Usage: xpm <command> [<subcommand>...] [<options> ...] [<args>...]
where <command> is one of:
init, install, link, list, run, uninstall
Common options:
--loglevel <level> Set log level (silent|warn|info|verbose|debug|trace)
-s|--silent Disable all messages (--loglevel silent)
-q|--quiet Mostly quiet, warnings and errors (--loglevel warn)
--informative Informative (--loglevel info)
-v|--verbose Verbose (--loglevel verbose)
-d|--debug Debug messages (--loglevel debug)
-dd|--trace Trace messages (--loglevel trace, -d -d)
--no-update-notifier Skip check for a more recent version
-C <folder> Set current folder
xpm -h|--help Quick help
xpm <command> -h|--help Quick help on command
xpm --version Show version
xpm -i|--interactive Enter interactive mode
npm xpm@0.12.9 '/Users/ilg/.nvm/versions/node/v14.16.0/lib/node_modules/xpm'
Home page: <https://xpack.github.io/xpm/>
Bug reports: <https://github.com/xpack/xpm-js/issues/>
To increase reusability, the actions strings allow substitutions, using the LiquidJS template engine syntax, with:
{{ configuration.name }}
{{ configuration.name | downcase }}
{% if os.platform != 'win32' %}xpm run execute --config synthetic-posix-cmake-debug{% endif %}
The following predefined objects are available:
package, with the entire
package.json content
properties with the xPack properties
os.platform with the Node.js platform (possible values are 'aix',
'darwin', 'freebsd', 'linux', 'openbsd', 'sunos', and 'win32')
os.arch with the Node.js architecture (possible values are 'arm',
'arm64', 'ia32', 'mips', 'mipsel', 'ppc', 'ppc64', 's390', 's390x',
'x32', and 'x64')
If the xpm command was started with
--config,
the following are also available:
configuration with the current xPack build configuration;
the configuration name is available as
configuration.name
properties with the configuration properties preceding the xPack
properties
For the full list of variables available for substitutions, please read the separate README.
In order to acomodate more complex actions, it is possible to define sequences of commands as arrays of strings, with each line executed as a separate command.
If multiple commands are generated via loops, line terminators can be inserted
with
{{ os.EOL }}), for example:
{% for command in package.xpack.my_commands %}{{ command }}{{ os.EOL }}{% endfor %}
The only required property is
buildFolderRelativePath, which can be
defined either for each configuration, or for the entire project, using
a parametrised definition based on the configuration name, like:
"xpack": {
"properties": {
"buildFolderRelativePath": "{{ 'build' | path_join: configuration.name | to_filename | downcase }}"
}
}
According to semver requirements, incompatible API changes require higher major numbers.
This page documents how to use this module in an user application.
For developer and maintainer information, see the separate
README-DEVELOPER.md and
README-MAINTAINER.md
pages.
The original content is released under the MIT License, with all rights reserved to Liviu Ionescu.
The design is heavily influenced by the
npm application,
Copyright (c) npm, Inc. and Contributors, Licensed on the
terms of The Artistic License 2.0.
The xpm tool is currently work in progress and should be used with caution.