xpm - the xPack project manager

This project implements xpm - the xPack project manager - as a Node.js CLI application.

The main purpose of xpm is to help manage projects during development.

More specificaly:

to manage dependencies, like to install both source and binary packages, and to easily update them when new versions are released

to manage build configurations and to run actions associated with various build steps.

The project is open-source and hosted on GitHub as xpack/xpm-js.

Release info

For more details on the xpm releases, please check the releases pages on the project web.

If you already know the general facts about xpm , you can directly skip to:

xPacks overview

xPacks are general purpose multi-version software packages, much the same as the highly successful npm modules in the Node.js JavaScript ecosystem.

xPacks are usually Git repositories and can be published on npmjs.com or any npm compatible server.

For more details, please read the xPacks 101 page.

Prequisites

The current version requires Node.js >= 10.x.

Since it is highly recommended to not use sudo during install, and instead use a version manager or to customize the npm install location, please read the install page for more details.

Install

The basic command is:

npm install --global xpm@latest

Note: In case xpm was already installed, in certain conditions the update may not succeed and xpm may become unusable; if this happens, uninstall xpm and retry the install:

npm uninstall --global xpm npm install --global xpm@latest

For more details, please refer to the install page.

User info

To get an initial glimpse on the program, ask for help:

xpm -- help The xPack project manager command line tool Usage: xpm <command> [<subcommand>...] [<options> ...] [<args>...] where <command> is one of: init, install, link, list, run, uninstall Common options: --loglevel <level> Set log level (silent|warn|info|verbose|debug|trace) -s|--silent Disable all messages (--loglevel silent) -q|--quiet Mostly quiet, warnings and errors (--loglevel warn) --informative Informative (--loglevel info) -v|--verbose Verbose (--loglevel verbose) -d|--debug Debug messages (--loglevel debug) -dd|--trace Trace messages (--loglevel trace, -d -d) --no-update-notifier Skip check for a more recent version -C <folder> Set current folder xpm -h|--help Quick help xpm <command> -h|--help Quick help on command xpm --version Show version xpm -i|--interactive Enter interactive mode npm xpm@0.12.9 '/Users/ilg/.nvm/versions/node/v14.16.0/lib/node_modules/xpm' Home page: <https://xpack.github.io/xpm/> Bug reports: <https://github.com/xpack/xpm-js/issues/>

Template substitutions

To increase reusability, the actions strings allow substitutions, using the LiquidJS template engine syntax, with:

variables, like {{ configuration.name }}

filters, like {{ configuration.name | downcase }}

tags, like {% if os.platform != 'win32' %}xpm run execute --config synthetic-posix-cmake-debug{% endif %}

The following predefined objects are available:

package , with the entire package.json content

, with the entire content properties with the xPack properties

with the xPack properties os.platform with the Node.js platform (possible values are 'aix', 'darwin', 'freebsd', 'linux', 'openbsd', 'sunos', and 'win32')

with the Node.js platform (possible values are 'aix', 'darwin', 'freebsd', 'linux', 'openbsd', 'sunos', and 'win32') os.arch with the Node.js architecture (possible values are 'arm', 'arm64', 'ia32', 'mips', 'mipsel', 'ppc', 'ppc64', 's390', 's390x', 'x32', and 'x64')

If the xpm command was started with --config , the following are also available:

configuration with the current xPack build configuration; the configuration name is available as configuration.name

with the current xPack build configuration; the configuration name is available as properties with the configuration properties preceding the xPack properties

For the full list of variables available for substitutions, please read the separate README.

Multi-line actions

In order to acomodate more complex actions, it is possible to define sequences of commands as arrays of strings, with each line executed as a separate command.

If multiple commands are generated via loops, line terminators can be inserted with {{ os.EOL }} ), for example:

{% for command in package.xpack.my_commands %}{{ command }}{{ os.EOL }}{% endfor %}

The build folder path

The only required property is buildFolderRelativePath , which can be defined either for each configuration, or for the entire project, using a parametrised definition based on the configuration name, like:

"xpack" : { "properties" : { "buildFolderRelativePath" : "{{ 'build' | path_join: configuration.name | to_filename | downcase }}" } }

Compatibility notices

According to semver requirements, incompatible API changes require higher major numbers.

none so far

Maintainer info

This page documents how to use this module in an user application. For developer and maintainer information, see the separate README-DEVELOPER.md and README-MAINTAINER.md pages.

License

The original content is released under the MIT License, with all rights reserved to Liviu Ionescu.

The design is heavily influenced by the npm application, Copyright (c) npm, Inc. and Contributors, Licensed on the terms of The Artistic License 2.0.

Note

The xpm tool is currently work in progress and should be used with caution.