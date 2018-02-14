Explorer

Explore and share. Highly-configurable directory listing made with nodejs.

Requirements

nodejs (v4 with harmony support)

0.12 and iojs are no longer supported as of v3.0.0

Installing nodejs with nvm

curl -o- https://raw.githubusercontent.com/creationix/nvm/v0.25.4/install.sh | bash nvm install 4 nvm alias default 4 nvm use default

Install

npm install pm2 -g pm2 install xplorer

Go to IP:4859, login with admin:admin Don't forget to change the password.

With pm2 configuration file is located in ~/.config/explorer

You may want to create your own HTTPS certs or disable it (see below).

Configuration

search: method: 'native' command: "pt --nocolor --nogroup -l -i '${search}' ." maxDepth: 10 concurrency: 100 maxScore: 0.65 pagination: limit: 10 tree: maxDepth: 10 concurrency: 100 cache: true cacheTTL: 86400 remove: method: 'mv' path: './trash' archive: path: './tmp' upload: path: './upload' concurrency: 10 maxSize: '50mb' maxCount: 10 database: './data/users' app_root: '/' session_secret: 'Some string here' port: 4859 https: port: 6859 enabled: true key: './certs/key.pem' cert: './certs/cert.pem' plugins: upload: {} archive: {} cache: 'memory' redis: host: 'redis://127.0.0.1:6379' dev: false auth: false user: admin

The config.yml will be searched in:

~/.config/explorer/config.yml

./config/explorer/config.yml (relative to the script directory!)

To reload the configuration you'll need to restart the script pm2 restart xplorer !

Search

Search accepts globs and filters:

somefile -exact somedir -e -dir * -video -audio * -video --no-recursive --directory --atime=1h *.js --mtime=>2015-10-13 --mtime=<2015-10-14

Nginx

upstream explorer { server localhost: 4859 } server { listen 80 ; location / { proxy_pass http://explorer/ } }

Apache

<VirtualHost *:80> ServerAdmin example@example.com ServerName explorer.com ProxyRequests off <Proxy *> Order deny,allow Allow from all </Proxy> <Location /> ProxyPass http://localhost:4859/ ProxyPassReverse http://localhost:4859/ </Location> </VirtualHost>

Certs

You can either change the paths in the config.yml , or replace those located in your configuration path (see Configuration).

Rss

By calling your tree url or a search path ( localhost:4859/search?search=*.mkv&key=my-key ), set the Accept header to application/rss+xml :

http GET localhost:4859/?key=get-your-key-from-settings Accept:application/rss+xml

From 1.x to 2.x see configuration migration.

As a pm2 module

pm2 install xplorer

From tarball

cd / path / to /your/explorer curl -L https://github.com/soyuka/explorer/archive/vx.x.x.tar.gz | tar xz npm rebuild

Docker

git clone https://github.com/soyuka/explorer.git cd explorer docker build -t explorer . docker run -p 8080:4859 -d -v $( pwd )/doc/examples:/opt/explorer --name explorer explorer

Use a mounted volume with data by changing your home in the Explorer admin panel. Here we forward 8080 to 4859 , where 4859 is the default http port.

Tarball package

Download latest release, unpack, configure, launch :

cp doc/examples/config.yml config.yml cp -r doc/examples/data data cp -r doc/examples/certs certs npm rebuild

Git

git clone https://github.com/soyuka/explorer.git cd explorer cp doc/examples/config.yml config.yml cp -r doc/examples/data data cp -r doc/examples/certs certs npm install

Then run gulp to compile minified resources

npm install gulp bower -g bower install gulp

Beta/master installation

After using the default method (i.e. pm2 install xplorer ):

cd ~/.pm2/node_modules npm install gulp bower -g npm install git://github.com/soyuka/explorer cd xplorer bower install gulp pm2 restart xplorer

Run

Installed as a pm2 module explorer will already be daemonized.

Development

DEBUG= "explorer:*" node --harmony index.js

Daemonize with pm2

npm i pm2 -g pm2 start --node-args= "--harmony" --name explorer index.js

Plugins

Install a plugin:

explorer plugin install [plugin-name]

See explorer --help for more commands.

Configure

In the config.yml :

plugins : name : module : 'npm-package-name' local-name : {} # located in path / to / explorer / plugins / local-name

Available plugins:

plugins : unrar : module : 'explorer-unrar'

plugins : cksfv module : 'explorer-cksfv'

plugins : unrar : module : 'explorer-m3u'

Development

See plugins documentation

Clone see From git

DEBUG= "explorer:*" node --harmony index.js -c config.example.dev.yml

Sass is compiled with gulp:

gulp watch

To get stack traces from errors use dev: true in your configuration file.

Tests

Tests are using their own configuration file test/fixtures/config.yml :

mocha --harmony

Api docs

Generated with apidocjs (available here):

apidoc -i routes -o doc/api

Performances

We use Bluebird with concurrency, for your information you may speed things up:

sync && echo 3 > /proc/sys/vm/drop_caches node test.js 1 reading files 35ms sync && echo 3 > /proc/sys/vm/drop_caches node test.js Infinity reading files: 9ms

See bluebird docs, tree.concurrency and search.concurrency configuration options.

In the configuration there is a tree.maxDepth parameter. It's used when estimating the size of a directory, we'll stop recursivity when depth is more than 10. 10 is a lot actually, to improve performances you should lower the number. To get a more precise number increase it.

The search.maxDepth indicates wether to search in the directory or not if it's too deep. Search will go faster but you'll get less results.

I did this because I could not find a light file explorer. It had to be simple, easy to install and fast. I tried pydio but it's heavy and long to install. I also tried h5ai but it does not have user support and has a lot of client-side javascript. I also have the feeling that it's slow.

KISS.