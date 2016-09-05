xpipe[1]

Use cross-platform IPC paths in node.

Background

In node - instead of using TCP - you can also take IPC[2] to communicate to services like

web servers (NGINX)

data structure stores (redis)

databases (MongoDB, Cassandra)

etc.

or to interconnect node apps, Electron frontends/backends etc.

This can lead to large speed gains.

On unixoid operating systems - e.g. Linux and OS X - we use Unix domain sockets that are referred by file descriptors.

Windows has named pipes for it, living in the root directory of the NPFS[3], mounted under the special path \\.\pipe\.

To mitigate these differences and to to support writing portable code, xpipe was born...

Installation

npm install xpipe

Usage

const xpipe = require ( 'xpipe' ); let prefix = xpipe.prefix; console .log( `prefix: ${prefix} ` ); let ipcPath = xpipe.eq( '/tmp/my.sock' ); console .log( `ipcPath: ${ipcPath} ` );

When did Windows start accepting forward slash as a path separator?

Every Windows API/kernel ever has accepted "/" as a path separator. So has every version of MS-DOS beginning with DOS 2.0 (the first version to support subdirectories).

It's only been in command lines that "/" was not allowed when it had already been used as a switch delimiter in MS-DOS 1.0 (introduced by IBM).

This behaviour could be bypassed (at least on modern Windows systems) by including the path in double quotation marks:

cd c:/Windows and cd /Windows work [4]

and work dir ./ /B fails but dir "./" /B works

Further articles:

[1]: xpipe stands for **xp (cross-platform) IPC path equalizer** [2]: inter-process communication, see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Inter-process_communication [3]: named pipe file system (in-memory) [4]: on Windows "/" without a leading drive letter represents the root of the current drive