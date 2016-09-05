openbase logo
xpi

xpipe

by Michael Kortstiege
1.0.5 (see all)

Use cross-platform IPC paths in Node.js.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

215K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

xpipe[1]

Use cross-platform IPC paths in node.

Background

In node - instead of using TCP - you can also take IPC[2] to communicate to services like

  • web servers (NGINX)
  • data structure stores (redis)
  • databases (MongoDB, Cassandra)
  • etc.

or to interconnect node apps, Electron frontends/backends etc.

This can lead to large speed gains.

On unixoid operating systems - e.g. Linux and OS X - we use Unix domain sockets that are referred by file descriptors.
Windows has named pipes for it, living in the root directory of the NPFS[3], mounted under the special path \\.\pipe\.

To mitigate these differences and to to support writing portable code, xpipe was born...

Installation

npm install xpipe

Usage

const xpipe = require('xpipe');

let prefix = xpipe.prefix;
console.log( `prefix:  ${prefix}` );
/*
  [empty string] on Linux and OS X
  "//./pipe/" on Windows
*/

let ipcPath = xpipe.eq('/tmp/my.sock');
console.log( `ipcPath: ${ipcPath}` );
/*
  "/tmp/my.sock" on Linux and OS X
  "//./pipe/tmp/my.sock" on Windows
*/

When did Windows start accepting forward slash as a path separator?

Every Windows API/kernel ever has accepted "/" as a path separator. So has every version of MS-DOS beginning with DOS 2.0 (the first version to support subdirectories).

It's only been in command lines that "/" was not allowed when it had already been used as a switch delimiter in MS-DOS 1.0 (introduced by IBM).

This behaviour could be bypassed (at least on modern Windows systems) by including the path in double quotation marks:

  • cd c:/Windows and cd /Windows work[4]
  • dir ./ /B fails but dir "./" /B works

Further articles:

 

[1]: xpipe stands for **xp (cross-platform) IPC path equalizer** [2]: inter-process communication, see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Inter-process_communication [3]: named pipe file system (in-memory) [4]: on Windows "/" without a leading drive letter represents the root of the current drive

