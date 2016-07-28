openbase logo
xpc-connection

by Sandeep Mistry
0.1.4 (see all)

XPC Connection binding for node.js

Readme

node-xpc-connection

Connection binding for node.js

Supported data types

  • int32/uint32
  • string
  • array
  • buffer
  • uuid
  • object

Example

var XpcConnection = require('xpc-connection');

var xpcConnection = new XpcConnection('<Mach service name>');

xpcConnection.on('error', function(message) {
    ...
});

xpcConnection.on('event', function(event) {
    ...
});

xpcConnection.setup();

var mesage = {
    ... 
};

xpcConnection.sendMessage(mesage);

Build Errors

Before creating a new issue for build errors, please set your path to the following:

/usr/bin:/bin:/usr/sbin:/sbin:/usr/local/bin:/opt/X11/bin

MacPorts and other similiar tools might be adding an incompatible compiler to your PATH (see issue #2) for more details.

