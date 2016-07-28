Connection binding for node.js
var XpcConnection = require('xpc-connection');
var xpcConnection = new XpcConnection('<Mach service name>');
xpcConnection.on('error', function(message) {
...
});
xpcConnection.on('event', function(event) {
...
});
xpcConnection.setup();
var mesage = {
...
};
xpcConnection.sendMessage(mesage);
Before creating a new issue for build errors, please set your path to the following:
/usr/bin:/bin:/usr/sbin:/sbin:/usr/local/bin:/opt/X11/bin
MacPorts and other similiar tools might be adding an incompatible compiler to your PATH (see issue #2) for more details.