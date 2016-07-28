Connection binding for node.js

Supported data types

int32/uint32

string

array

buffer

uuid

object

Example

var XpcConnection = require ( 'xpc-connection' ); var xpcConnection = new XpcConnection( '<Mach service name>' ); xpcConnection.on( 'error' , function ( message ) { ... }); xpcConnection.on( 'event' , function ( event ) { ... }); xpcConnection.setup(); var mesage = { ... }; xpcConnection.sendMessage(mesage);

Build Errors

Before creating a new issue for build errors, please set your path to the following:

/usr/bin:/bin:/usr/sbin:/sbin:/usr/ local /bin:/opt/X11/bin

MacPorts and other similiar tools might be adding an incompatible compiler to your PATH (see issue #2) for more details.