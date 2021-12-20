XPath to CSS

Utility function for converting XPath expressions to CSS selectors.

Originally written in Python by santiycr for cssify and ported to JavaScript by Dither who published it in this gist. Since I needed it in a project and can't depend on a gist in my package.json I have converted it to ES2015 and CommonJS, cleaned it up a bit and published it to npm.

Install

$ npm install --save xpath- to -css

Usage

import xPathToCss from "xpath-to-css" ; const xPath = '//div[@id="foo"][2]/span[@class="bar"]//a[contains(@class, "baz")]//img[1]' ; const css = xPathToCss(xPath); console .log(css);

License

MIT © Jonathan Svenheden