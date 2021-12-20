Utility function for converting XPath expressions to CSS selectors.
Originally written in Python by santiycr for cssify and ported to JavaScript by Dither who published it in this gist. Since I needed it in a project and can't depend on a gist in my
package.json I have converted it to ES2015 and CommonJS, cleaned it up a bit and published it to npm.
$ npm install --save xpath-to-css
import xPathToCss from "xpath-to-css";
const xPath =
'//div[@id="foo"][2]/span[@class="bar"]//a[contains(@class, "baz")]//img[1]';
const css = xPathToCss(xPath);
console.log(css); // => 'div#foo:nth-of-type(2) > span.bar a[class*=baz] img:first-of-type'
MIT © Jonathan Svenheden