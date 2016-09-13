XPath Range

This module is for describing and resolving a DOM Range using XPath.

Installation

Using npm:

npm install xpath-range

Usage

The module provides functions for converting to and from DOM Range objects using a combination of XPath expressions and text offsets.

The presence of a working XPath evaluator is not strictly required. Without it, the library will only support XPath expressions that use a child axis and node names with number literal positions. All XPath expressions generated by this library fit this description. For instance, the library can generate and consume an expression like /html/body/article/p[3] .

API

Convert a Range to a pair of XPath expressions and offsets.

If the optional parameter root is supplied, the computed XPath expressions will be relative to it.

Returns an object with the following properties:

start

startOffset

end

endOffset

Construct a Range from the given XPath expressions and offsets.

If the optional parameter root is supplied, the XPath expressions are evaluated as relative to it.

Returns a Range object.

Compatibility

This library should work with any browser implementing basic Range support.

Internet Explorer version 8

Basic support can be achieved with the rangy shim.

There is no support for namespaces in X(HT)ML documents (issue #17).

Community

Originally, this code was part of the Annotator project.

Any discussion should happen on the annotator-dev mailing list.

Development

To contribute, fork this repository and send a pull request with your changes, including any necessary test and documentation updates.

Testing

You can run the command-line test suite by executing npm test .