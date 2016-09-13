This module is for describing and resolving a DOM
Range using XPath.
Using npm:
npm install xpath-range
The module provides functions for converting to and from DOM Range objects using a combination of XPath expressions and text offsets.
The presence of a working XPath evaluator is not strictly required. Without it,
the library will only support XPath expressions that use a child axis and
node names with number literal positions. All XPath expressions generated by
this library fit this description. For instance, the library can generate and
consume an expression like
/html/body/article/p[3].
fromRange(range, [root])
Convert a
Range to a pair of XPath expressions and offsets.
If the optional parameter
root is supplied, the computed XPath expressions
will be relative to it.
Returns an object with the following properties:
toRange(start, startOffset, end, endOffset, [root])
Construct a
Range from the given XPath expressions and offsets.
If the optional parameter
root is supplied, the XPath expressions are
evaluated as relative to it.
Returns a
Range object.
This library should work with any browser implementing basic
Range support.
Originally, this code was part of the Annotator project.
Any discussion should happen on the annotator-dev mailing list.
To contribute, fork this repository and send a pull request with your changes, including any necessary test and documentation updates.
You can run the command-line test suite by executing
npm test.
To run the test suite, install the karma test runner with the command
npm install -g karma-cli and then run
karma start. Karma will print
instructions for debugging the tests in a browser.