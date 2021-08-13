xorshift

Pseudorandom number generator using xorshift128+

Installation

npm install xorshift

Example

var xorshift = require ( 'xorshift' ); for ( var i = 0 ; i < 10 ; i++) { console .log(xorshift.random()); }

Documentation

This module exports a default pseudo random generator. This generators seed have already been set (using Date.now() ). If this is not suitable a custom generator can be initialized using the constructor function xorshift.constructor . In both cases random numbers can be generated using the two methods .random and .randomint .

var xorshift = require ( 'xorshift' );

This method returns a random 64-bit double, with its value in the range [0, 1). That means 0 is inclusive and 1 is exclusive. This is equivalent to Math.random() .

console .log(xorshift.random());

This method will serve most purposes, for instance to randomly select between 2, 3 and 4, this function can be used:

function uniformint ( a, b ) { return Math .floor(a + xorshift().random() * (b - a)); } console .log(uniformint( 2 , 4 ));

This method returns a random 64-bit integer. Since JavaScript doesn't support 64-bit integers, the number is represented as an array with two elements in big-endian order.

This method is useful if high precision is required, the xorshift.random() method won't allow you to get this precision since a 64-bit IEEE754 double only contains the 52 most significant bits.

var bview = require ( 'binary-view' ); console .log(bview( new Uint32Array (xorshift.randomint()) ));

This method is used to construct a new random generator, with a specific seed. This is useful when testing software where random numbers are involved and getting consistent results is important.

var XorShift = require ( 'xorshift' ).constructor; var rng1 = new XorShift([ 1 , 0 , 2 , 0 ]); var rng2 = new XorShift([ 1 , 0 , 2 , 0 ]); assert(rng1.random() === rng2.random());

A XorShift instance have both methods random and randomint . In fact the xorshift module is an instance of the XorShift constructor.

The constructor can also be accessed as require('xorshift').XorShift , which is useful when using the import syntax.

import { XorShift } from 'xorshift'

Reference

This module implements the xorshift128+ pseudo random number generator.

This is the fastest generator passing BigCrush without systematic errors, but due to the relatively short period it is acceptable only for applications with a very mild amount of parallelism; otherwise, use a xorshift1024* generator. – http://xorshift.di.unimi.it

This source also has a reference implementation for the xorshift128+ generator. A wrapper around this implementation has been created and is used for testing this module. To compile and run it:

gcc -O2 reference.c -o reference ./reference <numbers> <seed0> <seed1>

<numbers> can be any number greater than zero, and it will be the number of random numbers written to stdout . The default value is 10 .

can be any number greater than zero, and it will be the number of random numbers written to . The default value is . <seed0> and <seed1> forms the 128bit seed that the algorithm uses. Default is [1, 2] .

License

This software is licensed under "MIT"