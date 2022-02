Calculate the xor distance between two buffers as a new buffer and compare computed distances with eachother

npm install xor-distance

Usage

var distance = require ( './' ) var dist1 = distance( new Buffer( 'foo' ), new Buffer( 'bar' )) var dist2 = distance( new Buffer( 'foo' ), new Buffer( 'baz' )) console .log(distance.gt(dist1, dist2))

License

MIT