XOD is a visual programming language for microcontrollers. This repository contains sources for XOD language core, XOD IDE and XOD standard library.
Download the latest IDE version for desktop or run the browser-based IDE at https://xod.io.
Documentation and tutorials are at https://xod.io/docs/.
XOD is written in JavaScript and ReasonML. You need Node.js and Yarn to build from source. Make sure they are available on your system.
Clone the repository and set working directory to its root. Then run:
# Install all JavaScript and ReasonML dependencies
yarn
# Build all packages of XOD
yarn build
To start the desktop IDE run:
yarn start:electron
Alternatively, run browser-based IDE:
yarn dev:browser
# IDE is available at <http://localhost:8080>
The project is managed as a Lerna monorepo and split up in few directories:
packages/ — most of source code is here; navigate to a particular package to see it’s own
README and get an idea what it is for
tools/ — utility scripts to assist build process and routine maintenance tasks
workspace/ — XOD standard library, default projects, and end-to-end fixtures
You can run several commands on source files. They are available as yarn subcommands:
yarn build — build, transpile, pack all
yarn build:electron — build desktop IDE only
yarn build:cli — build CLI tools only
yarn dev:browser — run dev-version of browser IDE on localhost
yarn dist:electron — build OS-specific distributive of desktop IDE
yarn test — run unit tests
yarn test-cpp — run C++ code tests
yarn test-func — run functional tests
yarn tabtest — run standard library tabular tests
yarn lint — run the linter to check code style
yarn verify — build, lint, test; run this prior to a pull request
yarn start:electron — starts desktop IDE
yarn start:spectron-repl — starts functional tests environment
yarn storybook — starts React components viewer for visual inspection
yarn clean — remove build artifacts and installed
node_modules
Note that dependencies between tasks are not resolved.
test and
start:* expect that the project is already built.
Many commands (notably
build,
dev,
test) support package scoping to save development time. To rebuild only
xod-project:
yarn build --scope xod-project
To rebuild
xod-project and its dependencies:
yarn build --scope xod-project --include-filtered-dependencies
Those are standard Lerna flags.
yarn test-func runs automated end-to-end functional tests.
You can set
XOD_DEBUG_TESTS environment variable to keep IDE open on failure:
XOD_DEBUG_TESTS=1 yarn test-func
Use
yarn start:spectron-repl to run an interactive session and control the IDE window programmatically.
You need
gcc and
avr-gcc to be installed system-wide to run C++ code tests. They are available as OS packages for most platforms.
Copyright 2017-2019 XOD Inc.
This program is free software: you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the GNU Affero General Public License, version 3, as published by the Free Software Foundation.
This program is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the GNU Affero General Public License for more details.
You should have received a copy of the GNU Affero General Public License along with this program. If not, see http://www.gnu.org/licenses/.
As a special exception, the copyright holders give permission to link the code of portions of this program with the OpenSSL library under certain conditions as described in each individual source file and distribute linked combinations including the program with the OpenSSL library. You must comply with the GNU Affero General Public License in all respects for all of the code used other than as permitted herein. If you modify file(s) with this exception, you may extend this exception to your version of the file(s), but you are not obligated to do so. If you do not wish to do so, delete this exception statement from your version. If you delete this exception statement from all source files in the program, then also delete it in the license file.
Feel free to contribute to the project! See the general Contibutor’s guide and GitHub contribution guidelines.