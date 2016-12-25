XOAuth2 token generation with node.js
npm install xoauth2 --save
xoauth2 generates XOAUTH2 login tokens from provided Client and User credentials.
Use
xoauth2.createXOAuth2Generator(options) to initialize Token Generator
Possible options values:
Authorization: Basic Base64(clientId:clientSecret)
See https://developers.google.com/identity/protocols/OAuth2WebServer#offline for generating the required credentials
For Google service account the option values are:
Use
xoauth2obj.getToken(callback) to get an access token. If a cached token is found and it should not be expired yet, the cached value will be used.
Use
xoauth2obj.generateToken(callback) to get an access token. Cache will not be used and a new token is generated.
Use
xoauth2obj.updateToken(accessToken, timeout) to set the new value for the xoauth2 access token. This function emits 'token'
If a new token value has been set,
'token' event is emitted.
xoauth2obj.on("token", function(token){
console.log("User: ", token.user); // e-mail address
console.log("New access token: ", token.accessToken);
console.log("New access token timeout: ", token.timeout); // TTL in seconds
});
var xoauth2 = require("xoauth2"),
xoauth2gen;
xoauth2gen = xoauth2.createXOAuth2Generator({
user: "user@gmail.com",
clientId: "{Client ID}",
clientSecret: "{Client Secret}",
refreshToken: "{User Refresh Token}",
customHeaders: {
"HeaderName": "HeaderValue"
},
customPayload: {
"payloadParamName": "payloadValue"
}
});
// ... or for a Google service account
xoauth2gen = xoauth2.createXOAuth2Generator({
user: "user@gmail.com",
service: '{Service Email Address}',
scope: 'https://mail.google.com/',
privateKey: '{Private Key in PEM format}'
});
// SMTP/IMAP
xoauth2gen.getToken(function(err, token){
if(err){
return console.log(err);
}
console.log("AUTH XOAUTH2 " + token);
});
// HTTP
xoauth2gen.getToken(function(err, token, accessToken){
if(err){
return console.log(err);
}
console.log("Authorization: Bearer " + accessToken);
});
MIT