xoauth2

XOAuth2 token generation with node.js

Installation

npm install xoauth2 --save

Usage

xoauth2 generates XOAUTH2 login tokens from provided Client and User credentials.

Use xoauth2.createXOAuth2Generator(options) to initialize Token Generator

Possible options values:

user (Required) User e-mail address

clientId (Required) Client ID value

clientSecret (Required) Client secret value

timeout (Optional) TTL in seconds

customParams (Optional) custom payload to send on getToken request yahoo requires redirect_uri to be specified

See https://developers.google.com/identity/protocols/OAuth2WebServer#offline for generating the required credentials

For Google service account the option values are:

service (Required) Service account email.

(Required) User e-mail address scope (Required) OAuth2 scope.

(Required) OAuth2 scope. privateKey (Required) Private key issued for the service account in PEM format, as a string.

(Required) Private key issued for the service account in PEM format, as a string. serviceRequestTimeout (Optional) Expiration value to use in the token request in seconds . Maximum is 3600.

accessUrl (Optional) Endpoint for token generation (defaults to https://accounts.google.com/o/oauth2/token)

timeout (Optional) TTL in seconds

customParams (Optional) custom payload to send on getToken request

Methods

Request an access token

Use xoauth2obj.getToken(callback) to get an access token. If a cached token is found and it should not be expired yet, the cached value will be used.

Request for generating a new access token

Use xoauth2obj.generateToken(callback) to get an access token. Cache will not be used and a new token is generated.

Use xoauth2obj.updateToken(accessToken, timeout) to set the new value for the xoauth2 access token. This function emits 'token'

Events

If a new token value has been set, 'token' event is emitted.

xoauth2obj.on( "token" , function ( token ) { console .log( "User: " , token.user); console .log( "New access token: " , token.accessToken); console .log( "New access token timeout: " , token.timeout); });

Example

var xoauth2 = require ( "xoauth2" ), xoauth2gen; xoauth2gen = xoauth2.createXOAuth2Generator({ user : "user@gmail.com" , clientId : "{Client ID}" , clientSecret : "{Client Secret}" , refreshToken : "{User Refresh Token}" , customHeaders : { "HeaderName" : "HeaderValue" }, customPayload : { "payloadParamName" : "payloadValue" } }); xoauth2gen = xoauth2.createXOAuth2Generator({ user : "user@gmail.com" , service : '{Service Email Address}' , scope : 'https://mail.google.com/' , privateKey : '{Private Key in PEM format}' }); xoauth2gen.getToken( function ( err, token ) { if (err){ return console .log(err); } console .log( "AUTH XOAUTH2 " + token); }); xoauth2gen.getToken( function ( err, token, accessToken ) { if (err){ return console .log(err); } console .log( "Authorization: Bearer " + accessToken); });

License

MIT