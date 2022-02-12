openbase logo
xo-server-auth-saml

by vatesfr
0.5.0

The complete web solution to manage and backup XCP-ng and Citrix Hypervisor.

Deprecated!
Dont install XO plugin from npm, please refer to documentation https://xen-orchestra.com/docs/from_the_sources.html

Readme

Xen Orchestra Build Status

Installation

XOA or manual install procedure is available here

License

AGPL3 © Vates SAS

