Add XO to your project

Install

npm install xo-init

Usage

const xoInit = require ( 'xo-init' ); xoInit().then( () => { console .log( 'done' ); });

API

Returns a Promise .

options

cwd

Type: string

Default: process.cwd()

Current working directory.

args

Type: Array

Default: CLI arguments ( process.argv.slice(2) )

Options to put in XO's config in package.json .

For instance, with the arguments ['--space', '--env=node'] the following will be put in package.json :

{ "name" : "awesome-package" , "xo" : { "space" : true , "envs" : [ "node" ] } }

CLI

Install XO globally $ npm install --global xo and run $ xo --init [<options>] .

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus