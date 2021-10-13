Add XO to your project
$ npm install xo-init
const xoInit = require('xo-init');
xoInit().then(() => {
console.log('done');
});
Returns a
Promise.
Type:
string
Default:
process.cwd()
Current working directory.
Type:
Array
Default: CLI arguments (
process.argv.slice(2))
Options to put in XO's config in
package.json.
For instance, with the arguments
['--space', '--env=node'] the following will be put in
package.json:
{
"name": "awesome-package",
"xo": {
"space": true,
"envs": ["node"]
}
}
Install XO globally
$ npm install --global xo and run
$ xo --init [<options>].
MIT © Sindre Sorhus