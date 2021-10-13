openbase logo
Readme

xo-init Build Status

Add XO to your project

Install

$ npm install xo-init

Usage

const xoInit = require('xo-init');

xoInit().then(() => {
    console.log('done');
});

API

xoInit([options])

Returns a Promise.

options

cwd

Type: string
Default: process.cwd()

Current working directory.

args

Type: Array
Default: CLI arguments (process.argv.slice(2))

Options to put in XO's config in package.json.

For instance, with the arguments ['--space', '--env=node'] the following will be put in package.json:

{
    "name": "awesome-package",
    "xo": {
        "space": true,
        "envs": ["node"]
    }
}

CLI

Install XO globally $ npm install --global xo and run $ xo --init [<options>].

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

