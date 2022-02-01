openbase logo
by Uday Vunnam
6.8.2 (see all)

A lightweight, configurable and reactive breadcrumbs for Angular 2+

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.8K

GitHub Stars

152

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

xng-breadcrumb

A lightweight, declarative and dynamic breadcrumbs solution for Angular 6 and beyond. https://www.npmjs.com/package/xng-breadcrumb

CircleCI npm version bundle size license

npm downloads Twitter follow

About

  • In applications with deep navigation hierarchy, it is essential to have breadcrumbs.
  • Breadcrumbs easily allow going back to states higher up in the hierarchy.

Demo

Live Demo - A demo app showcasing xng-breadcrumb usage in an Angular app. Navigate through different links to see breadcrumbs behavior.

xng-breadcrumb usage

Documentation

Documentation

Features

  • Zero configuration: Just add <xng-breadcrumb></xng-breadcrumb> anywhere in the app. Breadcrumb labels are auto-generated by analyzing Angular Route configuration in your App.

  • Custom labels: Each route can have a custom label defined via Angular Route Config. The labels will be picked automatically while forming breadcrumbs.

  • Update labels dynamically: Change breadcrumbs dynamically using BreadcrumbService.set(). You can either use route path or path alias to change breadcrumb for a route.

  • Skip breadcrumb: Skip specific routes from displaying in breadcrumbs, conditionally.

  • Disable breadcrumb: Disable specific routes so that navigation is disbaled to intermediate routes.

  • Customization: Customize breadcrumb template to show icons with label, use pipes on text, add i18n with ngx-translate, etc.

  • Styling: Separator and Styles can be customized with ease.

  • QueryParams and Fragment: Preserves QueryParams and Fragemnet while navigating via breadcrumbs

  • SSR: Supports server side rendering with nguniversal

❤️ Become a Sponsor!

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Uday Vunnam
💻 📖 🚧
anthonythiry
💻
dedrazer
💻
Danny Feliz
📖

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

