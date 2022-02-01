A lightweight, declarative and dynamic breadcrumbs solution for Angular 6 and beyond. https://www.npmjs.com/package/xng-breadcrumb
Live Demo - A demo app showcasing
xng-breadcrumb usage in an Angular app. Navigate through different links to see breadcrumbs behavior.
✅ Zero configuration: Just add
<xng-breadcrumb></xng-breadcrumb> anywhere in the app. Breadcrumb labels are auto-generated by analyzing Angular Route configuration in your App.
✅ Custom labels: Each route can have a custom label defined via Angular Route Config. The labels will be picked automatically while forming breadcrumbs.
✅ Update labels dynamically: Change breadcrumbs dynamically using
BreadcrumbService.set(). You can either use route path or path alias to change breadcrumb for a route.
✅ Skip breadcrumb: Skip specific routes from displaying in breadcrumbs, conditionally.
✅ Disable breadcrumb: Disable specific routes so that navigation is disbaled to intermediate routes.
✅ Customization: Customize breadcrumb template to show icons with label, use pipes on text, add i18n with ngx-translate, etc.
✅ Styling: Separator and Styles can be customized with ease.
✅ QueryParams and Fragment: Preserves QueryParams and Fragemnet while navigating via breadcrumbs
✅ SSR: Supports server side rendering with nguniversal
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Uday Vunnam
💻 📖 🚧
|
anthonythiry
💻
|
dedrazer
💻
|
Danny Feliz
📖
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!