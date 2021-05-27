Xmysql is now NocoDB

Xmysql : One command to generate REST APIs for any MySql database

Why this ?

Generating REST APIs for a MySql database which does not follow conventions of frameworks such as rails, django, laravel etc is a small adventure that one like to avoid ..

Hence this.

Setup and Usage

xmysql requires node >= 7.6.0

npm install -g xmysql

xmysql -h localhost -u mysqlUsername -p mysqlPassword -d databaseName

http :

That is it! Simple and minimalistic!

Happy hackery!

Example : Generate REST APIs for Magento

Powered by popular node packages : (express, mysql) => { xmysql }

Features

Generates API for ANY MySql database 🔥🔥

MySql database 🔥🔥 Serves APIs irrespective of naming conventions of primary keys, foreign keys, tables etc 🔥🔥

Support for composite primary keys 🔥🔥

REST API Usual suspects : CRUD, List, FindOne, Count, Exists, Distinct

Bulk insert, Bulk delete, Bulk read 🔥

Relations

Pagination

Sorting

Column filtering - Fields 🔥

Row filtering - Where 🔥

Aggregate functions

Group By, Having (as query params) 🔥🔥

Group By, Having (as a separate API) 🔥🔥

Multiple group by in one API 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Chart API for numeric column 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Auto Chart API - (a gift for lazy while prototyping) 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

XJOIN - (Supports any number of JOINS) 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Supports views

Prototyping (features available when using local MySql server only) Run dynamic queries 🔥🔥🔥 Upload single file Upload multiple files Download file

Health and version apis

Use more than one CPU Cores

Docker support and Nginx reverse proxy config 🔥🔥🔥 - Thanks to @markuman

AWS Lambda Example - Thanks to @bertyhell 🔥🔥🔥

Use HTTP clients like Postman or similar tools to invoke REST API calls

Download node, mysql (setup mysql), sample database - if you haven't on your system.

API Overview

HTTP Type API URL Comments GET / Gets all REST APIs GET /api/tableName Lists rows of table POST /api/tableName Create a new row PUT /api/tableName Replaces existing row with new row POST 🔥 /api/tableName/bulk Create multiple rows - send object array in request body GET 🔥 /api/tableName/bulk Lists multiple rows - /api/tableName/bulk?_ids=1,2,3 DELETE 🔥 /api/tableName/bulk Deletes multiple rows - /api/tableName/bulk?_ids=1,2,3 GET /api/tableName/:id Retrieves a row by primary key PATCH /api/tableName/:id Updates row element by primary key DELETE /api/tableName/:id Delete a row by primary key GET /api/tableName/findOne Works as list but gets single record matching criteria GET /api/tableName/count Count number of rows in a table GET /api/tableName/distinct Distinct row(s) in table - /api/tableName/distinct?_fields=col1 GET /api/tableName/:id/exists True or false whether a row exists or not GET /api/parentTable/:id/childTable Get list of child table rows with parent table foreign key GET 🔥 /api/tableName/aggregate Aggregate results of numeric column(s) GET 🔥 /api/tableName/groupby Group by results of column(s) GET 🔥 /api/tableName/ugroupby Multiple group by results using one call GET 🔥 /api/tableName/chart Numeric column distribution based on (min,max,step) or(step array) or (automagic) GET 🔥 /api/tableName/autochart Same as Chart but identifies which are numeric column automatically - gift for lazy while prototyping GET 🔥 /api/xjoin handles join GET 🔥 /dynamic execute dynamic mysql statements with params GET 🔥 /upload upload single file GET 🔥 /uploads upload multiple files GET 🔥 /download download a file GET /api/tableName/describe describe each table for its columns GET /api/tables get all tables in database GET /_health gets health of process and mysql -- details query params for more details GET /_version gets version of Xmysql, mysql, node

Relational Tables

xmysql identifies foreign key relations automatically and provides GET api.

eg: blogs is parent table and comments is child table. API invocation will result in all comments for blog primary key 103. ⤴️

Support for composite primary keys

___ : If there are multiple primary keys - separate them by three underscores as shown

Pagination

_p indicates page and _size indicates size of response rows

By default 20 records and max of 100 are returned per GET request on a table.

/api/payments? _size=50

/api/payments? _p=2

/api/payments? _p=2&_size=50

When _size is greater than 100 - number of records defaults to 100 (i.e maximum)

When _size is less than or equal to 0 - number of records defaults to 20 (i.e minimum)

Order by / Sorting

ASC

/api/payments? _sort=column1

eg: sorts ascending by column1

DESC

/api/payments? _sort=-column1

eg: sorts descending by column1

Multiple fields in sort

/api/payments? _sort=column1,-column2

eg: sorts ascending by column1 and descending by column2

Column filtering / Fields

/api/payments? _fields=customerNumber,checkNumber

eg: gets only customerNumber and checkNumber in response of each record

/api/payments? _fields=-checkNumber

eg: gets all fields in table row but not checkNumber

Row filtering / Where

Comparison operators

eq - '=' - (colName,eq,colValue) ne - '!=' - (colName,ne,colValue) gt - '>' - (colName,gt,colValue) gte - '>=' - (colName,gte,colValue) lt - '<' - (colName,lt,colValue) lte - '<=' - (colName,lte,colValue) is - 'is' - (colName, is , true / false / null ) in - 'in' - (colName, in ,val1,val2,val3,val4) bw - 'between' - (colName,bw,val1,val2) like - 'like' - (colName, like ,~ name ) note: use ~ in place of % nlike - 'not like' - (colName,nlike,~ name ) note: use ~ in place of %

Use of comparison operators

/api/payments? _where=(checkNumber,eq,JM555205)~or((amount,gt,200)~and(amount,lt,2000))

Logical operators

~ or - 'or' ~ and - 'and' ~ xor - 'xor'

Use of logical operators

eg: simple logical expression

/api/payments? _where=(checkNumber,eq,JM555205)~or(checkNumber,eq,OM314933)

eg: complex logical expression

/api/payments? _where=((checkNumber,eq,JM555205)~or(checkNumber,eq,OM314933))~and(amount,gt,100)

eg: logical expression with sorting(_sort), pagination(_p), column filtering (_fields)

/api/payments? _where=(amount,gte,1000)&_sort=-amount&p=2&_fields=customerNumber

eg: filter of rows using _where is available for relational route URLs too.

/api/offices/ 1 /employees? _where=(jobTitle,eq,Sales%20Rep)

FindOne

/api/tableName/findOne? _where=(id,eq,1)

Works similar to list but only returns top/one result. Used in conjunction with _where ⤴️

Count

/api/tableName/ count

Returns number of rows in table ⤴️

Exists

/api/tableName/ 1 / exists

Returns true or false depending on whether record exists ⤴️

Group By Having as query params

⤴️

/api/offices? _groupby=country

eg: SELECT country,count(*) FROM offices GROUP BY country

/api/offices? _groupby=country&_having=(_count,gt,1)

eg: SELECT country,count(1) as _count FROM offices GROUP BY country having _count > 1

Group By Having as API

⤴️

/api/offices/groupby? _fields=country

eg: SELECT country,count(*) FROM offices GROUP BY country

/api/offices/groupby? _fields=country,city

eg: SELECT country,city,count(*) FROM offices GROUP BY country,city

/api/offices/groupby? _fields=country,city&_having=(_count,gt,1)

eg: SELECT country,city,count(*) as _count FROM offices GROUP BY country,city having _count > 1

Group By, Order By

⤴️

/api/offices/groupby? _fields=country,city&_sort=city

eg: SELECT country,city,count(*) FROM offices GROUP BY country,city ORDER BY city ASC

/api/offices/groupby? _fields=country,city&_sort=city,country

eg: SELECT country,city,count(*) FROM offices GROUP BY country,city ORDER BY city ASC, country ASC

/api/offices/groupby? _fields=country,city&_sort=city,-country

eg: SELECT country,city,count(*) FROM offices GROUP BY country,city ORDER BY city ASC, country DESC

Aggregate functions

⤴️

http://localhost:3000/api/payments/aggregate?_fields=amount response body [ { "min_of_amount": 615.45 , "max_of_amount": 120166.58 , "avg_of_amount": 32431.645531 , "sum_of_amount": 8853839.23 , "stddev_of_amount": 20958.625377426568 , "variance_of_amount": 439263977.71130896 } ]

eg: retrieves all numeric aggregate of a column in a table

http://localhost:3000/api/orderDetails/aggregate?_fields=priceEach,quantityOrdered response body [ { "min_of_priceEach": 26.55 , "max_of_priceEach": 214.3 , "avg_of_priceEach": 90.769499 , "sum_of_priceEach": 271945.42 , "stddev_of_priceEach": 36.576811252187795 , "variance_of_priceEach": 1337.8631213781719 , "min_of_quantityOrdered": 6 , "max_of_quantityOrdered": 97 , "avg_of_quantityOrdered": 35.219 , "sum_of_quantityOrdered": 105516 , "stddev_of_quantityOrdered": 9.832243813502942 , "variance_of_quantityOrdered": 96.67301840816688 } ]

eg: retrieves numeric aggregate can be done for multiple columns too

Union of multiple group by statements

⤴️

🔥🔥[ HOTNESS ALERT ]

Group by multiple columns in one API call using _fields query params - comes really handy

http: response body { "jobTitle" :[ { "Sales Rep" : 17 }, { "President" : 1 }, { "Sale Manager (EMEA)" : 1 }, { "Sales Manager (APAC)" : 1 }, { "Sales Manager (NA)" : 1 }, { "VP Marketing" : 1 }, { "VP Sales" : 1 } ], "reportsTo" :[ { "1002" : 2 }, { "1056" : 4 }, { "1088" : 3 }, { "1102" : 6 }, { "1143" : 6 }, { "1621" : 1 } { "" : 1 }, ] }

Chart

⤴️

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 [ HOTNESS ALERT ]

Chart API returns distribution of a numeric column in a table

It comes in SEVEN powerful flavours

Chart : With min, max, step in query params 🔥🔥 ⤴️

This API returns the number of rows where amount is between (0,25000), (25001,50000) ...

/api/payments/chart?_fields=amount& min = 0 & max = 131000 &step= 25000 Response [ { "amount" : "0 to 25000" , "_count" : 107 }, { "amount" : "25001 to 50000" , "_count" : 124 }, { "amount" : "50001 to 75000" , "_count" : 30 }, { "amount" : "75001 to 100000" , "_count" : 7 }, { "amount" : "100001 to 125000" , "_count" : 5 }, { "amount" : "125001 to 150000" , "_count" : 0 } ]

Chart : With step array in params 🔥🔥 ⤴️

This API returns distribution between the step array specified

/api/payments/chart? _fields=amount&steparray=0,10000,20000,70000,140000 Response [ { "amount" : "0 to 10000" , "_count" : 42 }, { "amount" : "10001 to 20000" , "_count" : 36 }, { "amount" : "20001 to 70000" , "_count" : 183 }, { "amount" : "70001 to 140000" , "_count" : 12 } ]

Chart : With step pairs in params 🔥🔥 ⤴️

This API returns distribution between each step pair

/api/payments/chart? _fields=amount&steppair=0,50000,40000,100000 Response [ { "amount" : "0 to 50000" , "_count" : 231 }, { "amount" : "40000 to 100000" , "_count" : 80 } ]

Chart : with no params 🔥🔥 ⤴️

This API figures out even distribution of a numeric column in table and returns the data

/api/payments/chart? _fields=amount Response [ { "amount" : "-9860 to 11100" , "_count" : 45 }, { "amount" : "11101 to 32060" , "_count" : 91 }, { "amount" : "32061 to 53020" , "_count" : 109 }, { "amount" : "53021 to 73980" , "_count" : 16 }, { "amount" : "73981 to 94940" , "_count" : 7 }, { "amount" : "94941 to 115900" , "_count" : 3 }, { "amount" : "115901 to 130650" , "_count" : 2 } ]

Chart : range, min, max, step in query params 🔥🔥 ⤴️ This API returns the number of rows where amount is between (0,25000), (0,50000) ... (0,maxValue) Number of records for amount is counted from min value to extended Range instead of incremental steps /api/payments/chart?_fields=amount& min = 0 & max = 131000 &step= 25000 &range= 1 Response

[ { "amount": "0 to 25000", "_count": 107 }, { "amount": "0 to 50000", "_count": 231 }, { "amount": "0 to 75000", "_count": 261 }, { "amount": "0 to 100000", "_count": 268 }, { "amount": "0 to 125000", "_count": 273 } ]

6. Range can be specified with step array like below

/api/payments/chart?_fields=amount&steparray=0,10000,20000,70000,140000&range=1

[ { "amount": "0 to 10000", "_count": 42 }, { "amount": "0 to 20000", "_count": 78 }, { "amount": "0 to 70000", "_count": 261 }, { "amount": "0 to 140000", "_count": 273 } ]

7. Range can be specified without any step params like below

/api/payments/chart?_fields=amount&range=1

[ { "amount": "-9860 to 11100", "_count": 45 }, { "amount": "-9860 to 32060", "_count": 136 }, ...

]

Please Note: _fields in Chart API can only take numeric column as its argument. ## Autochart Identifies numeric columns in a table which are not any sort of key and applies chart API as before - feels like magic when there are multiple numeric columns in table while hacking/prototyping and you invoke this API.

http://localhost:3000/api/payments/autochart

[ { "column": "amount", "chart": [ { "amount": "-9860 to 11100", "_count": 45 }, { "amount": "11101 to 32060", "_count": 91 }, { "amount": "32061 to 53020", "_count": 109 }, { "amount": "53021 to 73980", "_count": 16 }, { "amount": "73981 to 94940", "_count": 7 }, { "amount": "94941 to 115900", "_count": 3 }, { "amount": "115901 to 130650", "_count": 2 } ] } ]

join : List of tableNames alternated by type of join to be made (_j, _ij, lj, _rj) alias.tableName : TableName as alias _j : Join [ _j => join, _ij => ij, _lj => left join , _rj => right join) _onNumber : Number 'n' indicates condition to be applied for 'n'th join between (n-1) and 'n'th table in list

#### Simple example of two table join : Sql join query: ```sql SELECT pl.field1, pr.field2 FROM productlines as pl JOIN products as pr ON pl.productline = pr.productline

Equivalent xjoin query API:

/api/xjoin? _join=pl.productlines,_j,pr.products&_on1=(pl.productline,eq,pr.productline)&_fields=pl.field1,pr.field2

Multiple tables join

Sql join query:

SELECT pl.field1, pr.field2, ord.field3 FROM productlines as pl JOIN products as pr ON pl.productline = pr.productline JOIN orderdetails as ord ON pr.productcode = ord.productcode

Equivalent xjoin query API:

/api/xjoin? _join=pl.productlines,_j,pr.products,_j,ord.orderDetails&_on1=(pl.productline,eq,pr.productline)&_on2=(pr.productcode,eq,ord.productcode)&_fields=pl.field1,pr.field2,ord.field3

Explanation:

pl.productlines => productlines as pl

_j => join

pr.products => products as pl

_on1 => join condition between productlines and products => (pl.productline,eq,pr.productline)

_on2 => join condition between products and orderdetails => (pr.productcode,eq,ord.productcode)

Example to use : _fields, _where, _p, _size in query params

/api/xjoin? _join=pl.productlines,_j,pr.products&_on1=(pl.productline,eq,pr.productline)&_fields=pl.productline,pr.productName&_size=2&_where=(productName,like,1972~)

Response:

[{ "pl_productline" : "Classic Cars" , "pr_productName" : "1972 Alfa Romeo GTA" }]

Please note : Xjoin response has aliases for fields like below aliasTableName + '_' + columnName.

eg: pl.productline in _fields query params - returns as pl_productline in response.

Run dynamic queries

⤴️

Dynamic queries on a database can be run by POST method to URL localhost:3000/dynamic

This is enabled ONLY when using local mysql server i.e -h localhost or -h 127.0.0.1 option.

Post body takes two fields : query and params.

query: SQL query or SQL prepared query (ones with ?? and ?)

params : parameters for SQL prepared query POST /dynamic

{ "query" : "select * from ?? limit 1,20" , "params" : [ "customers" ] }

POST /dynamic URL can have any suffix to it - which can be helpful in prototyping eg:

POST /dynamic/weeklyReport

POST /dynamic/user/update

## Upload single file [ :arrow_heading_up: ]( #api-overview )

POST /upload

Do POST operation on /upload url with multiform 'field' assigned to local file to be uploaded eg: curl returns uploaded file name else 'upload failed' (Note: POSTMAN has issues with file uploading hence examples with curl) ## Upload multiple files [:arrow_heading_up:](#api-overview)

POST /uploads

Do POST operation on /uploads url with multiform 'fields' assigned to local files to be uploaded > Notice 's' near /api/upload**s** and file**s** in below example eg: curl returns uploaded file names as string ## Download file [:arrow_heading_up:](#api-overview) http://localhost: 3000 /download? name =fileName > For upload and download of files -> you can specify storage folder using -s option > Upload and download apis are available only with local mysql server ## Health [:arrow_heading_up:](#api-overview) http://localhost: 3000 /_health

{"process_uptime":3.858,"mysql_uptime":"2595"}

Shows up time of Xmysql process and mysql server http://localhost:3000/_health?details=1

{"process_uptime":1.151,"mysql_uptime":"2798", "os_total_memory":17179869184, "os_free_memory":2516357120, "os_load_average":[2.29931640625,2.1845703125,2.13818359375], "v8_heap_statistics":{"total_heap_size":24735744, "total_heap_size_executable":5242880, "total_physical_size":23521048, "total_available_size":1475503064, "used_heap_size":18149064, "heap_size_limit":1501560832, "malloced_memory":8192, "peak_malloced_memory":11065664, "does_zap_garbage":0}}

Provides more details on process. Infact passing any query param gives detailed health output: example below http://localhost:3000/_health?voila

{"process_uptime":107.793,"mysql_uptime":"2905","os_total_memory":17179869184,"os_free_memory":2573848576,"os_load_average":[2.052734375,2.12890625,2.11767578125],"v8_heap_statistics":{"total_heap_size":24735744,"total_heap_size_executable":5242880,"total_physical_size":23735016,"total_available_size":1475411128,"used_heap_size":18454968,"heap_size_limit":1501560832,"malloced_memory":8192,"peak_malloced_memory":11065664,"does_zap_garbage":0}}

## Version [:arrow_heading_up:] (#api-overview) http :

{"Xmysql":"0.4.1","mysql":"5.7.15","node":"8.2.1"}

## When to use ? [:arrow_heading_up:](#api-overview) * You need just REST APIs for ( ANY ) MySql database at blink of an eye (literally). * You are learning new frontend frameworks and need REST APIs for your MySql database . * You are working on a demo, hacks etc ## When NOT to use ? [:arrow_heading_up:](#api-overview) * If you are in need of a full blown MVC framework, ACL, Validations, Authorisation etc - its early days please watch/star this repo to keep a tab on progress. ### Command line options [:arrow_heading_up:](#api-overview)

Options:

- V, --version Output the version number - h, --host <n> Hostname of database -> localhost by default - u, --user <n> Username of database -> root by default - p, --password <n> Password of database -> empty by default - d, --database <n> database schema name - r, --ipAddress <n> IP interface of your server / localhost by default - n, --portNumber <n> Port number for app -> 3000 by default - o, --port <n> Port number of mysql -> 3306 by default - a, --apiPrefix <n> Api url prefix -> /api/ by default - s, --storageFolder <n> Storage folder -> current working dir by default (available only with local) - i, --ignoreTables <n> Comma separated table names to ignore - c, --useCpuCores <n> Specify number of cpu cores to use / 1 by default / 0 to use max - y, --readOnly readonly apis -> false by default - h, --help Output usage information

Examples:

$ xmysql -u username -p password -d databaseSchema

ENV DATABASE_HOST 127.0.0.1 ENV DATABASE_USER root ENV DATABASE_PASSWORD password ENV DATABASE_NAME sakila

Furthermore, the docker container of xmysql is listen on port 80. You can than request it just with `http://xmysql/api/` in other services running in the same docker network. ## Debugging xmysql in docker. Given you've deployed your xmysql docker container like ```shell docker run -d \ --network local_dev \ --name xmysql \ -p 3000:80 \ -e DATABASE_HOST=mysql_host \ -e DATABASE_USER=root \ -e DATABASE_PASSWORD=password \ -e DATABASE_NAME=sys \ markuman/xmysql:0.4.2

but the response is just

[ "http://127.0.0.1:3000/api/tables" , "http://127.0.0.1:3000/api/xjoin" ]

then obviously the connection to your mysql database failed.

attache to the xmysql image docker exec -ti xmysql install mysql cli client apk --update --no-cache add mysql-client try to access your mysql database mysql-client -h mysql_host profit from the mysql-client error output and improve the environment variables for mysql

Nginx Reverse Proxy Config with Docker

⤴️

This is a config example when you use nginx as reverse proxy

events { worker_connections 1024 ; } http { server { server_name 127.0.0.1 ; listen 80 ; location / { rewrite ^/(.*) / $1 break ; proxy_redirect off ; proxy_set_header Host $host ; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for ; proxy_pass http://127.0.0.1:3000; } } }

e.g.

create a docker network docker network create local_dev start a mysql server docker run -d --name mysql -p 3306:3306 --network local_dev -e MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD=password mysql start xmysql docker run -d --network local_dev --name xmyxql -e DATABASE_NAME=sys -e DATABASE_HOST=mysql -p 3000:80 markuman/xmysql:0.4.2 start nginx on host system with the config above sudo nginx -g 'daemon off;' -c /tmp/nginx.conf profit curl http://127.0.0.1/api/host_summary_by_file_io_type/describe

When you start your nginx proxy in a docker container too, use as proxy_pass the --name value of xmysql. E.g. proxy_pass http://xmysql (remember, xmysql runs in it's docker container already on port 80).

Tests : setup on local machine

⤴️

docker-compose run test