This repository runs a server which loads (xmpp-ftw)[https://github.com/xmpp-ftw/xmpp-ftw] and sets it up for experimentation/development.
The user is given acccess to both a demo system and the manual for
xmpp-ftw.
For more information on
xmpp-ftw please see http://xmpp-ftw.org.
The code is now up and running at http://xmpp-ftw.org so you can try it out. Be aware that this setup is only for trying xmpp-ftw out and may be slow as we need to go client ↔ heroku (east coast US) ↔ your XMPP server and back each time.
XMPP-FTW is built up of smaller components (although is currently in tne process of bieng split).
The main module XMPP-FTW has code for login, roster, and presence as well as a few utilities that are used through most of XMPP.
Item parser - builder and parser for "common" pubsub payloads
http://localhost:3000/
To work on the code in 'development mode' (where process restarts as files change) run
npm run-script develop.
If installing globally then the
xmpp-ftw-demo needs to be able to write to the
public/scripts directory; this is so Primus can generate and save its client side javascript.
xmpp-ftw-demo uses winston for logging.
xmpp-ftw itself will accept any logging object that implements the same interface as winston or will generate itself a null logger object.
By default the configuration for winston sits in
config/logger.config.default.json. Output is sent to the console.
If you wish to use your own configuration for
xmpp-ftw-demo create the file
config/logger.json and this will be used instead.
For instructions on using the config file see winston-config.
License is Apache 2.0, please let me know if this doesn't suit.