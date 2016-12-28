openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

187

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

29

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

XMPP-FTW (For The Web/Win) Demo/Examples

This repository runs a server which loads (xmpp-ftw)[https://github.com/xmpp-ftw/xmpp-ftw] and sets it up for experimentation/development.

The user is given acccess to both a demo system and the manual for xmpp-ftw.

For more information on xmpp-ftw please see http://xmpp-ftw.org.

Try it out...

The code is now up and running at http://xmpp-ftw.org so you can try it out. Be aware that this setup is only for trying xmpp-ftw out and may be slow as we need to go client ↔ heroku (east coast US) ↔ your XMPP server and back each time.

Build status

Build Status

Components

XMPP-FTW is built up of smaller components (although is currently in tne process of bieng split).

The main module XMPP-FTW has code for login, roster, and presence as well as a few utilities that are used through most of XMPP.

  • XMPP-FTW: Build Status

  • DISCO (XEP-0030): Build Status

  • Multi User Chat / MUC (XEP-0045) Build Status

  • Jabber Search (XEP-0055) Build Status

  • Publish-Subscribe / PubSub (XEP-0060) Build Status

  • In-Band Registration (XEP-0077) Build Status

  • Superfeedr Build Status

  • buddycloud Build Status

  • Item parser - builder and parser for "common" pubsub payloads

    • Build Status

Run the demos locally

  • npm i -g xmpp-ftw-demo
  • xmpp-ftw-demo
  • Go to http://localhost:3000/

To work on the code in 'development mode' (where process restarts as files change) run npm run-script develop.

If installing globally then the xmpp-ftw-demo needs to be able to write to the public/scripts directory; this is so Primus can generate and save its client side javascript.

Logging

xmpp-ftw-demo uses winston for logging. xmpp-ftw itself will accept any logging object that implements the same interface as winston or will generate itself a null logger object.

By default the configuration for winston sits in config/logger.config.default.json. Output is sent to the console.

If you wish to use your own configuration for xmpp-ftw-demo create the file config/logger.json and this will be used instead.

For instructions on using the config file see winston-config.

License

License is Apache 2.0, please let me know if this doesn't suit.

Bitdeli Badge

