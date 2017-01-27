openbase logo
xmpp-ftw

by xmpp-ftw
2.0.0

The goal of this project is to make XMPP really simple to use for developers. This module takes away all of the XML and works by hooking to events which are passed between client and server using a transport in JSON. For example code see https://github.com/lloydwatkin/xmpp-ftw-demo.

Documentation
223

GitHub Stars

247

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

XMPP-FTW (For The Web/Win)

The goal of this project is to make XMPP really simple to use for developers. This module takes away all of the XML and works by hooking to events which are passed between client and server using a transport in JSON. In the example code we use socket.io, but there is no reason this can not be replaced with engine.io, or implement your own transport and pass in as a connection.

Try it out...

The code is now up and running at http://xmpp-ftw.org so you can try it out. Be aware that this setup is only for trying xmpp-ftw out and may be slow as we need to go client ↔ heroku (east coast US) ↔ your XMPP server and back each time.

The version running on the website matches 'master' branch here and auto-deploys with commits.

Also check out the xmpp-ftw-demo repository which is what http://xmpp-ftw.org is running.

Instructions

  • npm i xmpp-ftw
  • Create your socket.io connection manually and then pass this socket into the constructor
io.sockets.on('connection', function(socket) {
     new require('xmpp-ftw').Xmpp(socket);       
});
  • All events are prefixed with 'xmpp.'

Logging

Logging is handled using a Winston like interface but by default does not record any logging (uses a null logger). Developers can inject any logging platform they wish provided it uses the same interface as Winston. In order to inject a logger simply call setLogger on the main XMPP-FTW object after instantiation.

Methods used in XMPP-FTW projects are:

  • log()
  • warn()
  • info()
  • error()

Server-side

If you want to run xmpp-ftw server side (e.g. to write a bot) then this should be a good starting point:

var xmppFtw = require('xmpp-ftw')
var Emitter = require('events').EventEmitter

var Socket = function() {
    this.server = new Emitter()
    this.client = new Emitter()
    var self = this
    this.server.send = function(event, data, rsm, callback) {
        self.client.emit(event, data, rsm, callback)
    }
    this.client.send = function(event, data, callback) {
        self.server.emit(event, data, callback)
    }
}
Socket.prototype.on = function(event, data, rsm) {
    this.server.on(event, data, rsm)
}
Socket.prototype.send = function(event, data, callback) {
    this.server.send(event, data, callback)
}
Socket.prototype.removeAllListeners = function(event) {
    this.server.removeAllListeners(event)
}

var socket = new Socket()
var client = new xmppFtw.Xmpp(socket)
socket.client.on('xmpp.connection', function (data) {
    console.log('Connected', data)
})
socket.client.on('xmpp.error', function (error) {
    console.log('error', error)
})
socket.client.on('xmpp.error.client', function (error) {
    console.log('client error', error)
})
socket.client.send('xmpp.login', { login: 'detiails', here: true })
socket.client.send(
    'xmpp.chat.message',
    {
        to: 'aother@user.com',
        content: 'Hello world'
    },
    function (error, data) { console.log(error, data) }
)

License

License is Apache 2.0, please let me know if this doesn't suit.

