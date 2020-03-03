This project brings the
DOMParser1 and
XMLSerializer2 objects known
from the browser to node.js. Additionally functions from
document.implementation, most importantly
createDocument3 are exposed
via this module.
XML Shim is ready to be browsified and therefore pretty useful for cross-platform projects.
Note that jsdom >= 1.0 does not support CDATA sections. Hence xmlshim >= 1.x will fail to parse/write any CDATA sections.
var xmlshim = require('xmlshim');
var dp = new xmlshim.DOMParser();
var doc = dp.parseFromString('<hello-world/>', 'text/xml');
console.log(doc.firstChild.nodeName);
var xmlshim = require('xmlshim');
var xs = new xmlshim.XMLSerializer();
var doc = xmlshim.implementation.createDocument('', '', null);
var root = doc.createElement('hello-world');
doc.appendChild(root);
console.log(xs.serializeToString(doc));
Run the test suite under node.js:
make test
Run the test suite in firefox web browser (adapt the Makefile or point your browser manually at browser-test/test.html if you want to test in another browser):
make browser-test
XML Shim depends on jsdom4 for the DOM bits as well as a on the xmlwriter-branch5 of libxmljs6 for serialization and parsing. Browserify7 and nodeunit is required in order to build and run the browser test suite.