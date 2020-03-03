Node XML Shim

This project brings the DOMParser 1 and XMLSerializer 2 objects known from the browser to node.js. Additionally functions from document.implementation , most importantly createDocument 3 are exposed via this module.

XML Shim is ready to be browsified and therefore pretty useful for cross-platform projects.

0.x: Compatible with node versions supported by jsdom 0.11.x

1.x: Compatible with node versions supported by jsdom 3.x (0.10, 0.12)

2.x: Compatible with node versions supported by jsdom >= 3.x (4, 6, 8)

Note that jsdom >= 1.0 does not support CDATA sections. Hence xmlshim >= 1.x will fail to parse/write any CDATA sections.

DOMParser example:

var xmlshim = require ( 'xmlshim' ); var dp = new xmlshim.DOMParser(); var doc = dp.parseFromString( '<hello-world/>' , 'text/xml' ); console .log(doc.firstChild.nodeName);

XMLSerializer example:

var xmlshim = require ( 'xmlshim' ); var xs = new xmlshim.XMLSerializer(); var doc = xmlshim.implementation.createDocument( '' , '' , null ); var root = doc.createElement( 'hello-world' ); doc.appendChild(root); console .log(xs.serializeToString(doc));

Run the test suite:

Run the test suite under node.js:

make test

Run the test suite in firefox web browser (adapt the Makefile or point your browser manually at browser-test/test.html if you want to test in another browser):

make browser-test

XML Shim depends on jsdom4 for the DOM bits as well as a on the xmlwriter-branch5 of libxmljs6 for serialization and parsing. Browserify7 and nodeunit is required in order to build and run the browser test suite.