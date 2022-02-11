openbase logo
xml

xmlserializer

by Christoph Burgmer
0.6.1 (see all)

xmlserializer serializes a DOM subtree or DOM document into XML/XHTML

Documentation


12.7K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

xmlserializer serializes a DOM subtree or DOM document into XML/XHTML. NPM version

It understands documents generated by parse5 and regular browser DOMs (and thus can act as a drop-in replacement for XMLSerializer which for some browsers only serializes true XML documents).

Limitations

See the wiki for limitations in HTML to XML conversion.

Currently some cases are treated differently to the XMLSerializer implementation of the browsers:

  • Invalid characters (ASCII control characters) that are invalid in XML 1.0 are removed on serialization. The browsers silently include those characters and on reparsing those documents throw a parser exception.
  • Dashes in comments are escaped to provide valid comments in XHTML. Firefox does not do this.
  • The xmlns attribute has higher precedence than the type of the DOM object passed to the serializer.
  • Small differences in style: no space in self-closing tag, empty value for boolean attributes, quoting of single apostrophes in attribute values.

This behaviour might become optional in the future.

Demo

See https://runkit.com/embed/siinwcyjdcjw

Run tests and build for the browser

$ npm install && npm test

Build Status

Example

For a browser based example run npm test and see example.html.

The same code for Node.js:

var xmlserializer = require('xmlserializer');
var html2xhtml = function (htmlString) {
    var parser = require('parse5'),
        dom = parser.parse(htmlString);

    return xmlserializer.serializeToString(dom);
};
console.log(html2xhtml('<br>'));
// => <html xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml"><head/><body><br/></body></html>

