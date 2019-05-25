This branch adds an optional field to the options given to the validateXML function.
If the user adds a field
format with the content
rng, then the
argument used will be
--relaxng instead of
--schema. Otherwise
--schema is used.
Online demo at http://syssgx.github.com/xml.js/
This package exports the
xmllint object which is an Emscripten port of
libxml2's
xmllint command for use in the browser or node.
Object xmllint.validateXML({
xml: "String",
schema: "String" || ["String", "String", ...]
});
The return value Object has one property
errors which is either null,
in the case of no errors, or an Array of error strings....eg:
if (!xmllint.validateXML(opts).errors) {
//there were no errors.
}
Usable with Browserify via
browserify-shim.
Install emscripten.
git clone
git submodule init
git submodule update
./script/clean
./script/libxml2
./script/compile
./script/test
There are also equivalent
gulp tasks.