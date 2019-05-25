This branch adds an optional field to the options given to the validateXML function. If the user adds a field format with the content rng , then the argument used will be --relaxng instead of --schema . Otherwise --schema is used.

Online demo at http://syssgx.github.com/xml.js/

This package exports the xmllint object which is an Emscripten port of libxml2's xmllint command for use in the browser or node.

API

Object xmllint.validateXML({ xml : "String" , schema : "String" || [ "String" , "String" , ...] });

The return value Object has one property errors which is either null, in the case of no errors, or an Array of error strings....eg:

if (!xmllint.validateXML(opts).errors) { }

Usable with Browserify via browserify-shim .

Building xmllint from source

Install emscripten.

git clone git submodule init git submodule update ./script/clean ./script/libxml2 ./script/compile ./script/ test