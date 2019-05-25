openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
xml

xmllint

by Alon Zakai
0.1.1 (see all)

Port of libxml to JavaScript using Emscripten

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.4K

GitHub Stars

154

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

This branch adds an optional field to the options given to the validateXML function. If the user adds a field format with the content rng, then the argument used will be --relaxng instead of --schema. Otherwise --schema is used.

Online demo at http://syssgx.github.com/xml.js/

This package exports the xmllint object which is an Emscripten port of libxml2's xmllint command for use in the browser or node.

API

Object xmllint.validateXML({
    xml: "String",
    schema: "String" || ["String", "String", ...]
});

The return value Object has one property errors which is either null, in the case of no errors, or an Array of error strings....eg:


if (!xmllint.validateXML(opts).errors) {
    //there were no errors.
}

Usable with Browserify via browserify-shim.

Building xmllint from source

Install emscripten.

    git clone
    git submodule init
    git submodule update
    ./script/clean
    ./script/libxml2
    ./script/compile
    ./script/test

There are also equivalent gulp tasks.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial