xmljson

by ExactTarget
0.2.0 (see all)

Translates between JSON and XML formats

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

4.4K

GitHub Stars

92

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

xmljson

Translates between JSON and XML formats

Build Status

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install xmljson

Convert XML to JSON

// Load the module
var to_json = require('xmljson').to_json;

// An XML string
var xml = '' +
    '<data>' +
        '<prop1>val1</prop1>' +
        '<prop2>val2</prop2>' +
        '<prop3>val3</prop3>' +
    '</data>';

to_json(xml, function (error, data) {
    // Module returns a JS object
    console.log(data);
    // -> { prop1: 'val1', prop2: 'val2', prop3: 'val3' }

    // Format as a JSON string
    console.log(JSON.stringify(data));
    // -> {"prop1":"val1","prop2":"val2","prop3":"val3"}
});

Convert JSON to XML

// Load the module
var to_xml = require('xmljson').to_xml;

// A JSON string
var json = '' +
    '{' +
        '"prop1":"val1",' +
        '"prop2":"val2",' +
        '"prop3":"val3"' +
    '}';

to_xml(json, function (error, xml) {
    // Module returns an XML string
    console.log(xml);
    // -> <data><prop1>val1</prop1><prop2>val2</prop2><prop3>val3</prop3></data>
});

Release History

This module is semantically versioned: http://semver.org

Version 0.2.0 2013-07-27

  • Support child elements where some have duplicate names and some do not

Version 0.1.0 2013-05-29

  • Initial release

Contributing

Before writing code, we suggest you search for issues or create a new one to confirm where your contribution fits into our roadmap.

In lieu of a formal style guide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

##Authors

Adam Alexander

Benjamin Dean

Copyright (c) 2013 ExactTarget

Licensed under the MIT License (the "License"); you may not use this work except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License in the COPYING file.

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

