xmljson

Translates between JSON and XML formats

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install xmljson

Convert XML to JSON

var to_json = require ( 'xmljson' ).to_json; var xml = '' + '<data>' + '<prop1>val1</prop1>' + '<prop2>val2</prop2>' + '<prop3>val3</prop3>' + '</data>' ; to_json(xml, function ( error, data ) { console .log(data); console .log( JSON .stringify(data)); });

Convert JSON to XML

var to_xml = require ( 'xmljson' ).to_xml; var json = '' + '{' + '"prop1":"val1",' + '"prop2":"val2",' + '"prop3":"val3"' + '}' ; to_xml(json, function ( error, xml ) { console .log(xml); });

Release History

This module is semantically versioned: http://semver.org

Version 0.2.0 2013-07-27

Support child elements where some have duplicate names and some do not

Version 0.1.0 2013-05-29

Initial release

Contributing

Before writing code, we suggest you search for issues or create a new one to confirm where your contribution fits into our roadmap.

In lieu of a formal style guide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

##Authors

Adam Alexander

Benjamin Dean

Copyright and license

Copyright (c) 2013 ExactTarget

Licensed under the MIT License (the "License"); you may not use this work except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License in the COPYING file.

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.