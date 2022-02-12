Translates between JSON and XML formats
Install the module with:
npm install xmljson
// Load the module
var to_json = require('xmljson').to_json;
// An XML string
var xml = '' +
'<data>' +
'<prop1>val1</prop1>' +
'<prop2>val2</prop2>' +
'<prop3>val3</prop3>' +
'</data>';
to_json(xml, function (error, data) {
// Module returns a JS object
console.log(data);
// -> { prop1: 'val1', prop2: 'val2', prop3: 'val3' }
// Format as a JSON string
console.log(JSON.stringify(data));
// -> {"prop1":"val1","prop2":"val2","prop3":"val3"}
});
// Load the module
var to_xml = require('xmljson').to_xml;
// A JSON string
var json = '' +
'{' +
'"prop1":"val1",' +
'"prop2":"val2",' +
'"prop3":"val3"' +
'}';
to_xml(json, function (error, xml) {
// Module returns an XML string
console.log(xml);
// -> <data><prop1>val1</prop1><prop2>val2</prop2><prop3>val3</prop3></data>
});
This module is semantically versioned: http://semver.org
2013-07-27
2013-05-29
Before writing code, we suggest you search for issues or create a new one to confirm where your contribution fits into our roadmap.
In lieu of a formal style guide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.
##Authors
Adam Alexander
Benjamin Dean
Copyright (c) 2013 ExactTarget
Licensed under the MIT License (the "License"); you may not use this work except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License in the COPYING file.
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.