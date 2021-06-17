Fork of node-XMLHttpRequest by driverdan. Forked and published to npm because a pull request is not being created and merged. Changes made by rase- are needed for engine.io-client.
Here's how to include the module in your project and use as the browser-based XHR object.
var XMLHttpRequest = require("xmlhttprequest-ssl").XMLHttpRequest;
var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
Note: use the lowercase string "xmlhttprequest-ssl" in your require(). On case-sensitive systems (eg Linux) using uppercase letters won't work.
Version 2.0.0 introduces a potentially breaking change concerning local file system requests.
If these requests fail this library now returns the
errno (or -1) as the response status code instead of
returning status code 0.
Prior to 1.4.0 version numbers were arbitrary. From 1.4.0 on they conform to the standard major.minor.bugfix. 1.x shouldn't necessarily be considered stable just because it's above 0.x.
Since the XMLHttpRequest API is stable this library's API is stable as well. Major version numbers indicate significant core code changes. Minor versions indicate minor core code changes or better conformity to the W3C spec.
MIT license. See LICENSE for full details.
For a list of open issues or to report your own visit the github issues page.