XAdESjs

XAdES is short for "XML Advanced Electronic Signatures", it is a superset of XMLDSIG. This library aims to provide an implementation of XAdES in Typescript/Javascript that is built on XMLDSIGjs.

Since it is based on XMLDSIGjs and that library uses Web Crypto for cryptographic operations it can be used both in browsers and in Node.js (when used with a polyfill like webcrypto, node-webcrypto-ossl or node-webcrypto-p11).

There are seven different profiles of XAdES, they are:

Basic Electronic Signature (XAdES-BES)

XAdES with Timestamp (XAdES-T)

XAdES with Complete Validation Data (XAdES-C)

XAdES with Extended Validation Data (XAdES-X)

XAdES with Extended Long Term Validation Data (XAdES-X-L)

XAdES with Archiving Validation Data (XAdES-A)

XAdES with Explicit policy electronic signatures (XAdES-EPES)

They differ slightly based on what is included in the signature:

Provides Digital Signature Includes Cryptographic Timestamp Includes Revocation References Includes Revocation Data Allows Secure Timestamp Countersignature XAdES-BES Yes No No No No XAdES-EPES Yes No No No No XAdES-T Yes Yes No No No XAdES-C Yes Yes Yes No No XAdES-X Yes Yes Yes No No XAdES-X-L Yes Yes Yes Yes No XAdES-A Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Only XAdES-BES (in BOLD) is fully supported by XAdESjs. For the other variants can be created, decoded and verified but the caller must do the construction and policy to ensure compliant messages on their own.

INSTALLING

npm install xadesjs

The npm module has a dist folder with the following files:

Name Size Description index.js 105 Kb UMD module with external modules. Has comments xades.js 803 Kb UMD bundle module. Has comments xades.min.js 296 Kb minified UMD bundle module

There is also a lib folder with an ES2015 JS file which you can use with rollup bundler.

COMPATABILITY

CRYPTOGRAPHIC ALGORITHM SUPPORT

Name SHA1 SHA2-256 SHA2-384 SHA2-512 RSASSA-PKCS1-v1_5 X X X X RSA-PSS X X X X ECDSA X X X X HMAC X X X X

CANONICALIZATION ALGORITHM SUPPORT

XmlDsigC14NTransform

XmlDsigC14NWithCommentsTransform

XmlDsigExcC14NTransform

XmlDsigExcC14NWithCommentsTransform

XmlDsigEnvelopedSignatureTransform

XmlDsigBase64Transform

PLATFORM SUPPORT

XAdESjs works with any browser that suppports Web Crypto. Since node does not have Web Crypto you will need a polyfill on this platform, for this reason the npm package includes webcrypto; browsers do not need this dependency and in those cases though it will be installed it will be ignored.

If you need to use a Hardware Security Module we have also created a polyfill for Web Crypto that supports PKCS #11. Our polyfill for this is node-webcrypto-p11.

To use node-webcrypto-ossl you need to specify you want to use it, that looks like this:

var xadesjs = require ( "./built/xades.js" ); var { Crypto } = require ( "@peculiar/webcrypto" ); xadesjs.Application.setEngine( "NodeJS" , new Crypto());

The node-webcrypto-p11 polyfill will work the same way. The only difference is that you have to specify the details about your PKCS #11 device when you instansiate it:

var xadesjs = require ( "./built/xades.js" ); var WebCrypto = require ( "node-webcrypto-p11" ).WebCrypto; xadesjs.Application.setEngine( "PKCS11" , new WebCrypto({ library : "/path/to/pkcs11.so" , name : "Name of PKCS11 lib" , slot : 0 , sessionFlags : 2 | 4 , pin : "token pin" }));

WARNING

Using XMLDSIG is a bit like running with scissors, that said it is needed for interoperability with a number of systems, for this reason, we have done this implementation.

Usage

Sign

SignedXml.Sign(algorithm: Algorithm, key: CryptoKey, data: Document, options?: OptionsXAdES): PromiseLike<Signature>;

Parameters

Name Description algorithm Signing Algorithm key Signing Key data XML document which must be signed options Additional options

Options

interface OptionsXAdES { keyValue?: CryptoKey; x509?: string []; references?: OptionsSignReference[]; signingCertificate?: string ; signingTime?: OptionsSigningTime; policy?: OptionsPolicyId; productionPlace?: OptionsProductionPlace; signerRole?: OptionsSignerRole; } interface OptionsSignReference { id?: string ; uri?: string ; hash: AlgorithmIdentifier; transforms?: OptionsSignTransform[]; } type OptionsSignTransform = "enveloped" | "c14n" | "exc-c14n" | "c14n-com" | "exc-c14n-com" | "base64" ; interface OptionsSigningTime { value?: Date ; format?: string ; } interface OptionsSignerRole { claimed?: string []; certified?: string []; } interface OptionsProductionPlace { city?: string ; state?: string ; code?: string ; country?: string ; } interface OptionsPolicyId { }

Verify

Verify(key?: CryptoKey): PromiseLike< boolean >;

Parameters

Name Description key Verifying Key. Optional. If key not set it looks for keys in KeyInfo element of Signature.

EXAMPLES

Create XAdES-BES Signature

In Node

var xadesjs = require ( "xadesjs" ); var { Crypto } = require ( "@peculiar/webcrypto" ); xadesjs.Application.setEngine( "NodeJS" , new Crypto()); var privateKey, publicKey; xadesjs.Application.crypto.subtle.generateKey( { name : "RSASSA-PKCS1-v1_5" , modulusLength : 1024 , publicExponent : new Uint8Array ([ 1 , 0 , 1 ]), hash : { name : "SHA-1" }, }, false , [ "sign" , "verify" ] ) .then( function ( keyPair ) { privateKey = keyPair.privateKey; publicKey = keyPair.publicKey; var xmlString = '<player bats="left" id="10012" throws="right">

\t<!-- Here\'s a comment -->

\t<name>Alfonso Soriano</name>

\t<position>2B</position>

\t<team>New York Yankees</team>

</player>' ; return SignXml(xmlString, keyPair, { name : "RSASSA-PKCS1-v1_5" , hash : { name : "SHA-1" } }); }) .then( function ( signedDocument ) { console .log( "Signed document:



" , signedDocument); }) .catch( function ( e ) { console .error(e); }); function SignXml ( xmlString, keys, algorithm ) { return Promise .resolve() .then( () => { var xmlDoc = xadesjs.Parse(xmlString); var signedXml = new xadesjs.SignedXml(); return signedXml.Sign( algorithm, keys.privateKey, xmlDoc, { keyValue : keys.publicKey, references : [ { hash : "SHA-256" , transforms : [ "enveloped" ] } ], productionPlace : { country : "Country" , state : "State" , city : "City" , code : "Code" , }, signingCertificate : "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" }) }) .then( signature => signature.toString()); }

In the browser

< html > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" /> < title > XADESJS Signature Sample </ title > </ head > < body > < pre id = "signature" > < code > </ code > </ pre > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/babel-polyfill/7.7.0/polyfill.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/asmCrypto/2.3.2/asmcrypto.all.es5.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.rawgit.com/indutny/elliptic/master/dist/elliptic.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/webcrypto-liner@1.1.2/build/webcrypto-liner.shim.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/xadesjs@2.0.16/build/xades.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > var privateKey, publicKey; window .crypto.subtle.generateKey( { name : "ECDSA" , namedCurve : "P-256" }, false , [ "sign" , "verify" ] ) .then( function ( keyPair ) { privateKey = keyPair.privateKey; publicKey = keyPair.publicKey; var xmlString = '<player bats="left" id="10012" throws="right">

\t<!-- Here\'s a comment -->

\t<name>Alfonso Soriano</name>

\t<position>2B</position>

\t<team>New York Yankees</team>

</player>' ; return SignXml(xmlString, keyPair, { name : "ECDSA" , hash : { name : "SHA-1" } }); }) .then( function ( signedDocument ) { document .getElementById( "signature" ).textContent = signedDocument; console .log( "Signed document:



" , signedDocument); }) .catch( function ( e ) { console .error(e); }); function SignXml ( xmlString, keys, algorithm ) { var signedXml; return Promise .resolve() .then( () => { var xmlDoc = XAdES.Parse(xmlString); signedXml = new XAdES.SignedXml(); return signedXml.Sign( algorithm, keys.privateKey, xmlDoc, { keyValue : keys.publicKey, references : [ { hash : "SHA-256" , transforms : [ "enveloped" ] } ], productionPlace : { country : "Country" , state : "State" , city : "City" , code : "Code" , }, signerRole : { claimed : [ "Some role" ] } }) }) .then( () => signedXml.toString()); } </ script > </ body > </ html >

Check XAdES-BES Signature

In Node

var XAdES = require ( "xadesjs" ); var { Crypto } = require ( "@peculiar/webcrypto" ); XAdES.Application.setEngine( "NodeJS" , new Crypto()); var fs = require ( "fs" ); var xmlString = fs.readFileSync( "some.xml" , "utf8" ); var signedDocument = XAdES.Parse(xmlString, "application/xml" ); var xmlSignature = signedDocument.getElementsByTagNameNS( "http://www.w3.org/2000/09/xmldsig#" , "Signature" ); var signedXml = new xadesjs.SignedXml(signedDocument); signedXml.LoadXml(xmlSignature[ 0 ]); signedXml.Verify() .then( res => { console .log((res ? "Valid" : "Invalid" ) + " signature" ); }) .catch( function ( e ) { console .error(e); });

In the browser

< html > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" /> < title > XADESJS Signature Sample </ title > </ head > < body > < pre id = "signature" > < code > </ code > </ pre > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/babel-polyfill/7.7.0/polyfill.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/asmCrypto/2.3.2/asmcrypto.all.es5.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.rawgit.com/indutny/elliptic/master/dist/elliptic.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/webcrypto-liner@1.1.2/build/webcrypto-liner.shim.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/xadesjs@2.0.16/build/xades.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > ; fetch( "https://cdn.rawgit.com/PeculiarVentures/xadesjs/master/test/static/valid_signature.xml" ) .then( response => response.text()) .then( body => { var xmlString = body; var signedDocument = XAdES.Parse(xmlString); var xmlSignature = signedDocument.getElementsByTagNameNS( "http://www.w3.org/2000/09/xmldsig#" , "Signature" ); var signedXml = new xadesjs.SignedXml(signedDocument); signedXml.LoadXml(xmlSignature[ 0 ]); signedXml.Verify() .then( function ( signedDocument ) { alert((res ? "Valid" : "Invalid" ) + " signature" ); }) .catch( function ( e ) { alert(e.message); }); }) </ script > </ body > </ html >

XAdES-EPES signature

const fs = require ( "fs" ); var { Crypto } = require ( "@peculiar/webcrypto" ); const xadesjs = require ( "xadesjs" ); const { XMLSerializer } = require ( "xmldom" ); const crypto = new Crypto(); xadesjs.Application.setEngine( "NodeJS" , ); function preparePem ( pem ) { return pem .replace( /-----(BEGIN|END)[\w\d\s]+-----/g , "" ) .replace( /[\r

]/g , "" ); } function pem2der ( pem ) { pem = preparePem(pem); return new Uint8Array (Buffer.from(pem, "base64" )).buffer; } async function main ( ) { const hash = "SHA-256" const alg = { name : "RSASSA-PKCS1-v1_5" , hash, } const certPem = fs.readFileSync( "cert.pem" , { encoding : "utf8" }); const certDer = pem2der(certPem); const keyPem = fs.readFileSync( "key.pem" , { encoding : "utf8" }); const keyDer = pem2der(keyPem); const key = await crypto.subtle.importKey( "pkcs8" , keyDer, alg, false , [ "sign" ]); var xmlString = `<Test><Document attr="Hello"/></Test>` ; var xml = xadesjs.Parse(xmlString); var xadesXml = new xadesjs.SignedXml(); const x509 = preparePem(certPem); const signature = await xadesXml.Sign( alg, key, xml, { references : [ { hash, transforms : [ "c14n" , "enveloped" ] } ], policy : { hash, identifier : { qualifier : "OIDAsURI" , value : "quilifier.uri" , }, qualifiers : [ { noticeRef : { organization : "PeculiarVentures" , noticeNumbers : [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] } } ] }, productionPlace : { country : "Russia" , state : "Marij El" , city : "Yoshkar-Ola" , code : "424000" , }, signingCertificate : x509 }); xml.documentElement.appendChild(signature.GetXml()); const oSerializer = new XMLSerializer(); const sXML = oSerializer.serializeToString(xml); console .log(sXML.toString()) } main() .catch( ( err ) => { console .error(err); });

TESTING

In NodeJS:

npm test

THANKS AND ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

This project takes inspiration (style, approach, design and code) from both the Mono System.Security.Cryptography.Xml implementation as well as xml-crypto.

