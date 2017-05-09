openbase logo
58.5K

GitHub Stars

794

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

0

License

(LGPL-2.0 OR MIT)

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

XMLDOM Build Status Coverage Status NPM version

A JavaScript implementation of W3C DOM for Node.js, Rhino and the browser. Fully compatible with W3C DOM level2; and some compatible with level3. Supports DOMParser and XMLSerializer interface such as in browser.

Install:

npm install xmldom

Example:

var DOMParser = require('xmldom').DOMParser;
var doc = new DOMParser().parseFromString(
    '<xml xmlns="a" xmlns:c="./lite">\n'+
        '\t<child>test</child>\n'+
        '\t<child></child>\n'+
        '\t<child/>\n'+
    '</xml>'
    ,'text/xml');
doc.documentElement.setAttribute('x','y');
doc.documentElement.setAttributeNS('./lite','c:x','y2');
var nsAttr = doc.documentElement.getAttributeNS('./lite','x')
console.info(nsAttr)
console.info(doc)

API Reference

  • DOMParser:

    parseFromString(xmlsource,mimeType)
    • options extension by xmldom(not BOM standard!!)
    //added the options argument
new DOMParser(options)

//errorHandler is supported
new DOMParser({
    /**
     * locator is always need for error position info
     */
    locator:{},
    /**
     * you can override the errorHandler for xml parser
     * @link http://www.saxproject.org/apidoc/org/xml/sax/ErrorHandler.html
     */
    errorHandler:{warning:function(w){console.warn(w)},error:callback,fatalError:callback}
    //only callback model
    //errorHandler:function(level,msg){console.log(level,msg)}
})

  • XMLSerializer

    ```javascript
serializeToString(node)
```

    DOM level2 method and attribute:

  • Node

    attribute:
    nodeValue|prefix
readonly attribute:
    nodeName|nodeType|parentNode|childNodes|firstChild|lastChild|previousSibling|nextSibling|attributes|ownerDocument|namespaceURI|localName
method: 
    insertBefore(newChild, refChild)
    replaceChild(newChild, oldChild)
    removeChild(oldChild)
    appendChild(newChild)
    hasChildNodes()
    cloneNode(deep)
    normalize()
    isSupported(feature, version)
    hasAttributes()

  • DOMImplementation

    method:
    hasFeature(feature, version)
    createDocumentType(qualifiedName, publicId, systemId)
    createDocument(namespaceURI, qualifiedName, doctype)

  • Document : Node

    readonly attribute:
    doctype|implementation|documentElement
method:
    createElement(tagName)
    createDocumentFragment()
    createTextNode(data)
    createComment(data)
    createCDATASection(data)
    createProcessingInstruction(target, data)
    createAttribute(name)
    createEntityReference(name)
    getElementsByTagName(tagname)
    importNode(importedNode, deep)
    createElementNS(namespaceURI, qualifiedName)
    createAttributeNS(namespaceURI, qualifiedName)
    getElementsByTagNameNS(namespaceURI, localName)
    getElementById(elementId)

  • DocumentFragment : Node

  • Element : Node

    readonly attribute:
    tagName
method:
    getAttribute(name)
    setAttribute(name, value)
    removeAttribute(name)
    getAttributeNode(name)
    setAttributeNode(newAttr)
    removeAttributeNode(oldAttr)
    getElementsByTagName(name)
    getAttributeNS(namespaceURI, localName)
    setAttributeNS(namespaceURI, qualifiedName, value)
    removeAttributeNS(namespaceURI, localName)
    getAttributeNodeNS(namespaceURI, localName)
    setAttributeNodeNS(newAttr)
    getElementsByTagNameNS(namespaceURI, localName)
    hasAttribute(name)
    hasAttributeNS(namespaceURI, localName)

  • Attr : Node

    attribute:
    value
readonly attribute:
    name|specified|ownerElement

  • NodeList

    readonly attribute:
    length
method:
    item(index)

  • NamedNodeMap

    readonly attribute:
    length
method:
    getNamedItem(name)
    setNamedItem(arg)
    removeNamedItem(name)
    item(index)
    getNamedItemNS(namespaceURI, localName)
    setNamedItemNS(arg)
    removeNamedItemNS(namespaceURI, localName)

  • CharacterData : Node

    method:
    substringData(offset, count)
    appendData(arg)
    insertData(offset, arg)
    deleteData(offset, count)
    replaceData(offset, count, arg)

  • Text : CharacterData

    method:
    splitText(offset)

  • CDATASection

  • Comment : CharacterData

  • DocumentType

    readonly attribute:
    name|entities|notations|publicId|systemId|internalSubset

  • Notation : Node

    readonly attribute:
    publicId|systemId

  • Entity : Node

    readonly attribute:
    publicId|systemId|notationName

  • EntityReference : Node

  • ProcessingInstruction : Node 

    attribute:
    data
readonly attribute:
    target

DOM level 3 support:

  • Node
    attribute:
    textContent
method:
    isDefaultNamespace(namespaceURI){
    lookupNamespaceURI(prefix)

DOM extension by xmldom

  • [Node] Source position extension; 
    attribute:
    //Numbered starting from '1'
    lineNumber
    //Numbered starting from '1'
    columnNumber

