A JavaScript implementation of W3C DOM for Node.js, Rhino and the browser. Fully
compatible with
W3C DOM level2; and some compatible with
level3. Supports
DOMParser and
XMLSerializer interface such as in browser.
npm install xmldom
var DOMParser = require('xmldom').DOMParser;
var doc = new DOMParser().parseFromString(
'<xml xmlns="a" xmlns:c="./lite">\n'+
'\t<child>test</child>\n'+
'\t<child></child>\n'+
'\t<child/>\n'+
'</xml>'
,'text/xml');
doc.documentElement.setAttribute('x','y');
doc.documentElement.setAttributeNS('./lite','c:x','y2');
var nsAttr = doc.documentElement.getAttributeNS('./lite','x')
console.info(nsAttr)
console.info(doc)
parseFromString(xmlsource,mimeType)
//added the options argument
new DOMParser(options)
//errorHandler is supported
new DOMParser({
/**
* youcan override the errorHandler for xml parser
* @link http://www.saxproject.org/apidoc/org/xml/sax/ErrorHandler.html
*/
errorHandler:{warning:callback,error:callback,fatalError:callback}
})
```javascript
serializeToString(node)
```
DOM level2 method and attribute:
attribute:
nodeValue|prefix
readonly attribute:
nodeName|nodeType|parentNode|childNodes|firstChild|lastChild|previousSibling|nextSibling|attributes|ownerDocument|namespaceURI|localName
method:
insertBefore(newChild, refChild)
replaceChild(newChild, oldChild)
removeChild(oldChild)
appendChild(newChild)
hasChildNodes()
cloneNode(deep)
normalize()
isSupported(feature, version)
hasAttributes()
method:
hasFeature(feature, version)
createDocumentType(qualifiedName, publicId, systemId)
createDocument(namespaceURI, qualifiedName, doctype)
Document : Node
readonly attribute:
doctype|implementation|documentElement
method:
createElement(tagName)
createDocumentFragment()
createTextNode(data)
createComment(data)
createCDATASection(data)
createProcessingInstruction(target, data)
createAttribute(name)
createEntityReference(name)
getElementsByTagName(tagname)
importNode(importedNode, deep)
createElementNS(namespaceURI, qualifiedName)
createAttributeNS(namespaceURI, qualifiedName)
getElementsByTagNameNS(namespaceURI, localName)
getElementById(elementId)
DocumentFragment : Node
Element : Node
readonly attribute:
tagName
method:
getAttribute(name)
setAttribute(name, value)
removeAttribute(name)
getAttributeNode(name)
setAttributeNode(newAttr)
removeAttributeNode(oldAttr)
getElementsByTagName(name)
getAttributeNS(namespaceURI, localName)
setAttributeNS(namespaceURI, qualifiedName, value)
removeAttributeNS(namespaceURI, localName)
getAttributeNodeNS(namespaceURI, localName)
setAttributeNodeNS(newAttr)
getElementsByTagNameNS(namespaceURI, localName)
hasAttribute(name)
hasAttributeNS(namespaceURI, localName)
Attr : Node
attribute:
value
readonly attribute:
name|specified|ownerElement
readonly attribute:
length
method:
item(index)
readonly attribute:
length
method:
getNamedItem(name)
setNamedItem(arg)
removeNamedItem(name)
item(index)
getNamedItemNS(namespaceURI, localName)
setNamedItemNS(arg)
removeNamedItemNS(namespaceURI, localName)
CharacterData : Node
method:
substringData(offset, count)
appendData(arg)
insertData(offset, arg)
deleteData(offset, count)
replaceData(offset, count, arg)
Text : CharacterData
method:
splitText(offset)
Comment : CharacterData
readonly attribute:
name|entities|notations|publicId|systemId|internalSubset
Notation : Node
readonly attribute:
publicId|systemId
Entity : Node
readonly attribute:
publicId|systemId|notationName
EntityReference : Node
ProcessingInstruction : Node
attribute:
data
readonly attribute:
target
attribute:
textContent
method:
isDefaultNamespace(namespaceURI){
lookupNamespaceURI(prefix)
attribute:
//Numbered starting from '1'
lineNumber
//Numbered starting from '1'
columnNumber