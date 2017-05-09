XMLDOM

A JavaScript implementation of W3C DOM for Node.js, Rhino and the browser. Fully compatible with W3C DOM level2 ; and some compatible with level3 . Supports DOMParser and XMLSerializer interface such as in browser.

npm install xmldom

var DOMParser = require ( 'xmldom' ).DOMParser; var doc = new DOMParser().parseFromString( '<xml xmlns="a" xmlns:c="./lite">

' + '\t<child>test</child>

' + '\t<child></child>

' + '\t<child/>

' + '</xml>' , 'text/xml' ); doc.documentElement.setAttribute( 'x' , 'y' ); doc.documentElement.setAttributeNS( './lite' , 'c:x' , 'y2' ); var nsAttr = doc.documentElement.getAttributeNS( './lite' , 'x' ) console .info(nsAttr) console .info(doc)

API Reference

DOMParser: parseFromString(xmlsource,mimeType) options extension by xmldom(not BOM standard!!) new DOMParser(options) new DOMParser({ locator :{}, errorHandler :{ warning : function ( w ) { console .warn(w)}, error :callback, fatalError :callback} })

XMLSerializer `` `javascript serializeToString(node) ` `` DOM level2 method and attribute:

Node attribute : nodeValue|prefix readonly attribute : nodeName|nodeType|parentNode|childNodes|firstChild|lastChild|previousSibling|nextSibling|attributes|ownerDocument|namespaceURI|localName method : insertBefore(newChild, refChild) replaceChild(newChild, oldChild) removeChild(oldChild) appendChild(newChild) hasChildNodes() cloneNode(deep) normalize() isSupported(feature, version) hasAttributes()

DOMImplementation method : hasFeature(feature, version) createDocumentType(qualifiedName, publicId, systemId) createDocument(namespaceURI, qualifiedName, doctype)

Document : Node readonly attribute : doctype | implementation | documentElement method : createElement (tagName) createDocumentFragment () createTextNode (data) createComment (data) createCDATASection (data) createProcessingInstruction (target, data) createAttribute (name) createEntityReference (name) getElementsByTagName (tagname) importNode (importedNode, deep) createElementNS (namespaceURI, qualifiedName) createAttributeNS (namespaceURI, qualifiedName) getElementsByTagNameNS (namespaceURI, localName) getElementById (elementId)

DocumentFragment : Node

Element : Node readonly attribute : tagName method : getAttribute (name) setAttribute (name, value) removeAttribute (name) getAttributeNode (name) setAttributeNode (newAttr) removeAttributeNode (oldAttr) getElementsByTagName (name) getAttributeNS (namespaceURI, localName) setAttributeNS (namespaceURI, qualifiedName, value) removeAttributeNS (namespaceURI, localName) getAttributeNodeNS (namespaceURI, localName) setAttributeNodeNS (newAttr) getElementsByTagNameNS (namespaceURI, localName) hasAttribute (name) hasAttributeNS (namespaceURI, localName)

Attr : Node attribute : value readonly attribute : name|specified|ownerElement

NodeList readonly attribute: length method: item(index)

NamedNodeMap readonly attribute : length method : getNamedItem (name) setNamedItem (arg) removeNamedItem (name) item (index) getNamedItemNS (namespaceURI, localName) setNamedItemNS (arg) removeNamedItemNS (namespaceURI, localName)

CharacterData : Node method: substringData(offset, count ) appendData(arg) insertData(offset, arg) deleteData(offset, count ) replaceData(offset, count , arg)

Text : CharacterData method : splitText(offset)

CDATASection

Comment : CharacterData

DocumentType readonly attribute: name|entities|notations|publicId|systemId|internalSubset

Notation : Node readonly attribute: publicId|systemId

Entity : Node readonly attribute: publicId|systemId|notationName

EntityReference : Node

ProcessingInstruction : Node attribute : data readonly attribute : target

DOM level 3 support:

Node attribute : textContent method : isDefaultNamespace(namespaceURI){ lookupNamespaceURI(prefix)

DOM extension by xmldom