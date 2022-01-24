openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

xmldom

by xmldom
0.6.0 (see all)

A pure JavaScript W3C standard-based (XML DOM Level 2 Core) `DOMParser` and `XMLSerializer` module.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.3M

GitHub Stars

166

Maintenance

Last Commit

22d ago

Contributors

38

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js XML Builder

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

XMLDOM

license npm bug issues "help wanted" issues Mutation report

A JavaScript implementation of W3C DOM for Node.js, Rhino and the browser. Fully compatible with W3C DOM level2; and some compatible with level3. Supports DOMParser and XMLSerializer interface such as in browser.

Original project location: https://github.com/jindw/xmldom

Install:

npm install xmldom

Example:

const { DOMParser } = require('xmldom')

const doc = new DOMParser().parseFromString(
    '<xml xmlns="a" xmlns:c="./lite">\n' +
        '\t<child>test</child>\n' +
        '\t<child></child>\n' +
        '\t<child/>\n' +
        '</xml>',
    'text/xml'
)
doc.documentElement.setAttribute('x', 'y')
doc.documentElement.setAttributeNS('./lite', 'c:x', 'y2')
console.info(doc)

const nsAttr = doc.documentElement.getAttributeNS('./lite', 'x')
console.info(nsAttr)

Note: in Typescript and ES6 you can use the import approach, as follows:

import { DOMParser } from 'xmldom'

API Reference

  • DOMParser:

    parseFromString(xmlsource,mimeType)
    • options extension by xmldom(not BOM standard!!)
    //added the options argument
new DOMParser(options)

//errorHandler is supported
new DOMParser({
    /**
     * locator is always need for error position info
     */
    locator:{},
    /**
     * you can override the errorHandler for xml parser
     * @link http://www.saxproject.org/apidoc/org/xml/sax/ErrorHandler.html
     */
    errorHandler:{warning:function(w){console.warn(w)},error:callback,fatalError:callback}
    //only callback model
    //errorHandler:function(level,msg){console.log(level,msg)}
})

  • XMLSerializer

    ```javascript
serializeToString(node)
```

    DOM level2 method and attribute:

  • Node

    attribute:
    nodeValue|prefix
readonly attribute:
    nodeName|nodeType|parentNode|childNodes|firstChild|lastChild|previousSibling|nextSibling|attributes|ownerDocument|namespaceURI|localName
method: 
    insertBefore(newChild, refChild)
    replaceChild(newChild, oldChild)
    removeChild(oldChild)
    appendChild(newChild)
    hasChildNodes()
    cloneNode(deep)
    normalize()
    isSupported(feature, version)
    hasAttributes()

  • DOMException The DOMException class has the following constants (and value of type Number):

    1. DOMException.INDEX_SIZE_ERR (1)

    2. DOMException.DOMSTRING_SIZE_ERR (2)

    3. DOMException.HIERARCHY_REQUEST_ERR (3)

    4. DOMException.WRONG_DOCUMENT_ERR (4)

    5. DOMException.INVALID_CHARACTER_ERR (5)

    6. DOMException.NO_DATA_ALLOWED_ERR (6)

    7. DOMException.NO_MODIFICATION_ALLOWED_ERR (7)

    8. DOMException.NOT_FOUND_ERR (8)

    9. DOMException.NOT_SUPPORTED_ERR (9)

    10. DOMException.INUSE_ATTRIBUTE_ERR (10)

    11. DOMException.INVALID_STATE_ERR (11)

    12. DOMException.SYNTAX_ERR (12)

    13. DOMException.INVALID_MODIFICATION_ERR (13)

    14. DOMException.NAMESPACE_ERR (14)

    15. DOMException.INVALID_ACCESS_ERR (15)

      The DOMException object has the following properties: code This property is of type Number.

    • extends the Error type thrown as part of DOM API:

  • DOMImplementation

    method:
    hasFeature(feature, version)
    createDocumentType(qualifiedName, publicId, systemId)
    createDocument(namespaceURI, qualifiedName, doctype)

  • Document : Node

    readonly attribute:
    doctype|implementation|documentElement
method:
    createElement(tagName)
    createDocumentFragment()
    createTextNode(data)
    createComment(data)
    createCDATASection(data)
    createProcessingInstruction(target, data)
    createAttribute(name)
    createEntityReference(name)
    getElementsByTagName(tagname)
    importNode(importedNode, deep)
    createElementNS(namespaceURI, qualifiedName)
    createAttributeNS(namespaceURI, qualifiedName)
    getElementsByTagNameNS(namespaceURI, localName)
    getElementById(elementId)

  • DocumentFragment : Node

  • Element : Node

    readonly attribute:
    tagName
method:
    getAttribute(name)
    setAttribute(name, value)
    removeAttribute(name)
    getAttributeNode(name)
    setAttributeNode(newAttr)
    removeAttributeNode(oldAttr)
    getElementsByTagName(name)
    getAttributeNS(namespaceURI, localName)
    setAttributeNS(namespaceURI, qualifiedName, value)
    removeAttributeNS(namespaceURI, localName)
    getAttributeNodeNS(namespaceURI, localName)
    setAttributeNodeNS(newAttr)
    getElementsByTagNameNS(namespaceURI, localName)
    hasAttribute(name)
    hasAttributeNS(namespaceURI, localName)

  • Attr : Node

    attribute:
    value
readonly attribute:
    name|specified|ownerElement

  • NodeList

    readonly attribute:
    length
method:
    item(index)

  • NamedNodeMap

    readonly attribute:
    length
method:
    getNamedItem(name)
    setNamedItem(arg)
    removeNamedItem(name)
    item(index)
    getNamedItemNS(namespaceURI, localName)
    setNamedItemNS(arg)
    removeNamedItemNS(namespaceURI, localName)

  • CharacterData : Node

    method:
    substringData(offset, count)
    appendData(arg)
    insertData(offset, arg)
    deleteData(offset, count)
    replaceData(offset, count, arg)

  • Text : CharacterData

    method:
    splitText(offset)

  • CDATASection

  • Comment : CharacterData

  • DocumentType

    readonly attribute:
    name|entities|notations|publicId|systemId|internalSubset

  • Notation : Node

    readonly attribute:
    publicId|systemId

  • Entity : Node

    readonly attribute:
    publicId|systemId|notationName

  • EntityReference : Node

  • ProcessingInstruction : Node 

    attribute:
    data
readonly attribute:
    target

DOM level 3 support:

  • Node
    attribute:
    textContent
method:
    isDefaultNamespace(namespaceURI){
    lookupNamespaceURI(prefix)

DOM extension by xmldom

  • [Node] Source position extension; 
    attribute:
    //Numbered starting from '1'
    lineNumber
    //Numbered starting from '1'
    columnNumber

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

xml
xmlbuilderAn XML builder for node.js
GitHub Stars
880
Weekly Downloads
22M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
xj
xml-jsConverter utility between XML text and Javascript object / JSON text.
GitHub Stars
999
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
jest-junitA Jest reporter that creates compatible junit xml files
GitHub Stars
376
Weekly Downloads
2M
jst
jstoxmlJavaScript object to XML converter (useful for RSS, podcasts, GPX, AMP, etc)
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
32K
xml
xmlFast and simple Javascript-based XML generator/builder for Node projects.
GitHub Stars
259
Weekly Downloads
5M
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial