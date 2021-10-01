An XML builder for node.js.
npm install xmlbuilder2
See: https://oozcitak.github.io/xmlbuilder2/
xmlbuilder2 is a wrapper around DOM nodes which adds chainable functions to make it easier to create and work with XML documents. For example the following XML document:
<?xml version="1.0"?>
<root att="val">
<foo>
<bar>foobar</bar>
</foo>
<baz/>
</root>
can be created with the following function chain:
const { create } = require('xmlbuilder2');
const root = create({ version: '1.0' })
.ele('root', { att: 'val' })
.ele('foo')
.ele('bar').txt('foobar').up()
.up()
.ele('baz').up()
.up();
// convert the XML tree to string
const xml = root.end({ prettyPrint: true });
console.log(xml);
The same XML document can be created by converting a JS object into XML nodes:
const { create } = require('xmlbuilder2');
const obj = {
root: {
'@att': 'val',
foo: {
bar: 'foobar'
},
baz: {}
}
};
const doc = create(obj);
const xml = doc.end({ prettyPrint: true });
console.log(xml);
xmlbuilder2 can also parse and serialize XML documents from different formats:
const { create } = require('xmlbuilder2');
const xmlStr = '<root att="val"><foo><bar>foobar</bar></foo></root>';
const doc = create(xmlStr);
// append a 'baz' element to the root node of the document
doc.root().ele('baz');
const xml = doc.end({ prettyPrint: true });
console.log(xml);
which would output the same document string at the top of this page.
Or you could return a JS object by changing the
format argument to
'object':
const obj = doc.end({ format: 'object' });
console.log(obj);
{
root: {
'@att': 'val',
foo: {
bar: 'foobar'
},
baz: {}
}
}
You can convert between formats in one go with the
convert function:
const { convert } = require('xmlbuilder2');
const xmlStr = '<root att="val"><foo><bar>foobar</bar></foo></root>';
const obj = convert(xmlStr, { format: "object" });
console.log(obj);
{
root: {
'@att': 'val',
foo: {
bar: 'foobar'
}
}
}
If you need to do some processing:
const { create } = require('xmlbuilder2');
const root = create().ele('squares');
root.com('f(x) = x^2');
for(let i = 1; i <= 5; i++)
{
const item = root.ele('data');
item.att('x', i);
item.att('y', i * i);
}
const xml = root.end({ prettyPrint: true });
console.log(xml);
This will result in:
<?xml version="1.0"?>
<squares>
<!-- f(x) = x^2 -->
<data x="1" y="1"/>
<data x="2" y="4"/>
<data x="3" y="9"/>
<data x="4" y="16"/>
<data x="5" y="25"/>
</squares>
You can build the minified production bundle (
lib/xmlbuilder2.min.js) after cloning the repository and issuing
npx webpack in your terminal. The bundle is also in the npm package, so you can also use a public npm CDN like jsDelivr or unpkg:
<!-- latest version from jsDelivr -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/xmlbuilder2/lib/xmlbuilder2.min.js"></script>
<!-- latest version from unpkg -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/xmlbuilder2/lib/xmlbuilder2.min.js"></script>
