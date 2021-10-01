xmlbuilder2

An XML builder for node.js.

npm install xmlbuilder2

See: https://oozcitak.github.io/xmlbuilder2/

xmlbuilder2 is a wrapper around DOM nodes which adds chainable functions to make it easier to create and work with XML documents. For example the following XML document:

< root att = "val" > < foo > < bar > foobar </ bar > </ foo > < baz /> </ root >

can be created with the following function chain:

const { create } = require ( 'xmlbuilder2' ); const root = create({ version : '1.0' }) .ele( 'root' , { att : 'val' }) .ele( 'foo' ) .ele( 'bar' ).txt( 'foobar' ).up() .up() .ele( 'baz' ).up() .up(); const xml = root.end({ prettyPrint : true }); console .log(xml);

The same XML document can be created by converting a JS object into XML nodes:

const { create } = require ( 'xmlbuilder2' ); const obj = { root : { '@att' : 'val' , foo : { bar : 'foobar' }, baz : {} } }; const doc = create(obj); const xml = doc.end({ prettyPrint : true }); console .log(xml);

xmlbuilder2 can also parse and serialize XML documents from different formats:

const { create } = require ( 'xmlbuilder2' ); const xmlStr = '<root att="val"><foo><bar>foobar</bar></foo></root>' ; const doc = create(xmlStr); doc.root().ele( 'baz' ); const xml = doc.end({ prettyPrint : true }); console .log(xml);

which would output the same document string at the top of this page.

Or you could return a JS object by changing the format argument to 'object' :

const obj = doc.end({ format : 'object' }); console .log(obj);

{ root : { '@att' : 'val' , foo : { bar : 'foobar' }, baz : {} } }

You can convert between formats in one go with the convert function:

const { convert } = require ( 'xmlbuilder2' ); const xmlStr = '<root att="val"><foo><bar>foobar</bar></foo></root>' ; const obj = convert(xmlStr, { format : "object" }); console .log(obj);

{ root : { '@att' : 'val' , foo : { bar : 'foobar' } } }

If you need to do some processing:

const { create } = require ( 'xmlbuilder2' ); const root = create().ele( 'squares' ); root.com( 'f(x) = x^2' ); for ( let i = 1 ; i <= 5 ; i++) { const item = root.ele( 'data' ); item.att( 'x' , i); item.att( 'y' , i * i); } const xml = root.end({ prettyPrint : true }); console .log(xml);

This will result in:

< squares > < data x = "1" y = "1" /> < data x = "2" y = "4" /> < data x = "3" y = "9" /> < data x = "4" y = "16" /> < data x = "5" y = "25" /> </ squares >

Usage in the browser:

You can build the minified production bundle ( lib/xmlbuilder2.min.js ) after cloning the repository and issuing npx webpack in your terminal. The bundle is also in the npm package, so you can also use a public npm CDN like jsDelivr or unpkg:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/xmlbuilder2/lib/xmlbuilder2.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/xmlbuilder2/lib/xmlbuilder2.min.js" > </ script >

