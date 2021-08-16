An XML builder for node.js similar to java-xmlbuilder.

Announcing xmlbuilder2 :

The new release of xmlbuilder is available at xmlbuilder2 ! xmlbuilder2 has been redesigned from the ground up to be fully conforming to the modern DOM specification. It supports XML namespaces, provides built-in converters for multiple formats, collection functions, and more. Please see upgrading from xmlbuilder in the wiki.

New development will be focused towards xmlbuilder2 ; xmlbuilder will only receive critical bug fixes.

npm install xmlbuilder

var builder = require ( 'xmlbuilder' ); var xml = builder.create( 'root' ) .ele( 'xmlbuilder' ) .ele( 'repo' , { 'type' : 'git' }, 'git://github.com/oozcitak/xmlbuilder-js.git' ) .end({ pretty : true }); console .log(xml);

will result in:

< root > < xmlbuilder > < repo type = "git" > git://github.com/oozcitak/xmlbuilder-js.git </ repo > </ xmlbuilder > </ root >

It is also possible to convert objects into nodes:

var builder = require ( 'xmlbuilder' ); var obj = { root : { xmlbuilder : { repo : { '@type' : 'git' , '#text' : 'git://github.com/oozcitak/xmlbuilder-js.git' } } } }; var xml = builder.create(obj).end({ pretty : true }); console .log(xml);

If you need to do some processing:

var builder = require ( 'xmlbuilder' ); var root = builder.create( 'squares' ); root.com( 'f(x) = x^2' ); for ( var i = 1 ; i <= 5 ; i++) { var item = root.ele( 'data' ); item.att( 'x' , i); item.att( 'y' , i * i); } var xml = root.end({ pretty : true }); console .log(xml);

This will result in:

< squares > < data x = "1" y = "1" /> < data x = "2" y = "4" /> < data x = "3" y = "9" /> < data x = "4" y = "16" /> < data x = "5" y = "25" /> </ squares >

See the wiki for details and examples for more complex examples.

Please consider becoming a backer or sponsor to help support development.