xml

xmlbuilder

by Ozgur Ozcitak
15.1.1 (see all)

An XML builder for node.js

Downloads/wk

22M

GitHub Stars

880

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js XML Builder

Readme

xmlbuilder-js

An XML builder for node.js similar to java-xmlbuilder.

Announcing xmlbuilder2:

The new release of xmlbuilder is available at xmlbuilder2! xmlbuilder2 has been redesigned from the ground up to be fully conforming to the modern DOM specification. It supports XML namespaces, provides built-in converters for multiple formats, collection functions, and more. Please see upgrading from xmlbuilder in the wiki.

New development will be focused towards xmlbuilder2; xmlbuilder will only receive critical bug fixes.

Installation:

npm install xmlbuilder

Usage:

var builder = require('xmlbuilder');

var xml = builder.create('root')
  .ele('xmlbuilder')
    .ele('repo', {'type': 'git'}, 'git://github.com/oozcitak/xmlbuilder-js.git')
  .end({ pretty: true});

console.log(xml);

will result in:

<?xml version="1.0"?>
<root>
  <xmlbuilder>
    <repo type="git">git://github.com/oozcitak/xmlbuilder-js.git</repo>
  </xmlbuilder>
</root>

It is also possible to convert objects into nodes:

var builder = require('xmlbuilder');

var obj = {
  root: {
    xmlbuilder: {
      repo: {
        '@type': 'git', // attributes start with @
        '#text': 'git://github.com/oozcitak/xmlbuilder-js.git' // text node
      }
    }
  }
};

var xml = builder.create(obj).end({ pretty: true});
console.log(xml);

If you need to do some processing:

var builder = require('xmlbuilder');

var root = builder.create('squares');
root.com('f(x) = x^2');
for(var i = 1; i <= 5; i++)
{
  var item = root.ele('data');
  item.att('x', i);
  item.att('y', i * i);
}

var xml = root.end({ pretty: true});
console.log(xml);

This will result in:

<?xml version="1.0"?>
<squares>
  <!-- f(x) = x^2 -->
  <data x="1" y="1"/>
  <data x="2" y="4"/>
  <data x="3" y="9"/>
  <data x="4" y="16"/>
  <data x="5" y="25"/>
</squares>

Documentation:

See the wiki for details and examples for more complex examples.

100
Sam Oun SONGHA4 Ratings0 Reviews
2 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

