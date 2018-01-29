xml2json

This function acts as an XML to JSON converter. The function is extremely small and is in pure JavaScript, therefore it has no dependencies. The converter takes XML attributes into consideration.

Installation

Download and use the function directly in your code! or npm install xml2json-light

Online Demo

Here's a JSFiddle demo

Usage

Without XML attributes

var parser = require ( 'xml2json-light' ); var xml = ‘<person> < name > John Doe </ name > </ person > ’; var json = parser.xml2json(xml); console .log(json);

With XML attributes

Single attribute

var parser = require ( 'xml2json-light' ); var xml = ‘<person id= "1234" > < name > John Doe </ name > </ person > ’; var json = parser.xml2json(xml); console .log(json);

Multiple attributes

var parser = require ( 'xml2json-light' ); var xml = ‘<person id= "1234" age= "30" > < name > John Doe </ name > </ person > ’; var json = parser.xml2json(xml); console .log(json);

Special cases

Orphan values

var parser = require ( 'xml2json-light' ); var xml = ‘<person id= "1234" >Something< /person>’; / / The xml string is converted to : / / <person><id>1234</i d>Something< /person>’ / / / / This line now contains an orphan value / / the xml string is then converted to : / / ‘<person><id>1234</i d> < _@ttribute > Something </ _@ttribute > </ person > ’ var json = parser.xml2json(xml); console .log(json);

var parser = require ( 'xml2json-light' ); var xml = '<name> <!-- some comment --> Jane Doe </name>' ; var json = parser.xml2json(xml); console .log(json);

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2016 Société Enkidoo Technologies Inc.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.