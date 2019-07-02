Simple XML2JSON Parser

It does not parse the following elements:

CDATA sections (*)

Processing instructions

XML declarations

Entity declarations

Comments

This module uses node-expat which will require extra steps if you want to get it installed on Windows. Please refer to its documentation.

Installation

npm install xml2json

Usage

var parser = require ( 'xml2json' ); var xml = "<foo attr=\"value\">bar</foo>" ; console .log( "input -> %s" , xml) var json = parser.toJson(xml); console .log( "to json -> %s" , json); var xml = parser.toXml(json); console .log( "back to xml -> %s" , xml)

API

parser.toJson(xml, options);

parser.toXml(json);

Options object for toJson

Default values:

var options = { object : false , reversible : false , coerce : false , sanitize : true , trim : true , arrayNotation : false alternateTextNode : false };

object: Returns a Javascript object instead of a JSON string

Returns a Javascript object instead of a JSON string reversible: Makes the JSON reversible to XML (*)

Makes the JSON reversible to XML (*) coerce: Makes type coercion. i.e.: numbers and booleans present in attributes and element values are converted from string to its correspondent data types. Coerce can be optionally defined as an object with specific methods of coercion based on attribute name or tag name, with fallback to default coercion.

Makes type coercion. i.e.: numbers and booleans present in attributes and element values are converted from string to its correspondent data types. Coerce can be optionally defined as an object with specific methods of coercion based on attribute name or tag name, with fallback to default coercion. trim: Removes leading and trailing whitespaces as well as line terminators in element values.

Removes leading and trailing whitespaces as well as line terminators in element values. arrayNotation: XML child nodes are always treated as arrays NB: you can specify a selective array of nodes for this to apply to instead of the whole document.

XML child nodes are always treated as arrays NB: you can specify a selective array of nodes for this to apply to instead of the whole document. sanitize: Sanitizes the following characters present in element values:

var chars = { '<' : '<' , '>' : '>' , '(' : '(' , ')' : ')' , '#' : '#' , '&' : '&' , '"' : '"' , "'" : ''' };

alternateTextNode: Changes the default textNode property from $t to _t when option is set to true. Alternatively a string can be specified which will override $t to what ever the string is.

Options object for toXml

Default values:

var options = { sanitize : false , ignoreNull : false };

sanitize: false is the default option to behave like previous versions

is the default option to behave like previous versions ignoreNull: Ignores all null values

(*) xml2json tranforms CDATA content to JSON, but it doesn't generate a reversible structure.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2016 xml2json AUTHORS

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.