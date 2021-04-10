A library for node-xml2js that allows querying the JSON object with XPath syntax.

Install

Use npm:

npm install --save xml2js xml2js-xpath

Usage

To use this library, first you need to some xml2js results to parse. Example:

var xml2js = require ( "xml2js" ); var xpath = require ( "xml2js-xpath" ); xml2js.parseString( '<root><element id="15">target</element></root>' , function ( err, json ) { var matches = xpath.find(json, "//element" ); var matches = xpath.evalFirst(json, "//element" , "id" ); assert xpath.jsonText(json) === 'target' ; });

See test cases for more examples.

XPath Support

This project supports a subset of the the XPath standard:

Descendent selectors ( //h , /parent/offspring ).

Descendent selectors ( , ). Attribute selectors ( /parent/offspring[@attribute='value'] ).

Attribute selectors ( ). Tag value selectors ( /parent[offspring='value'] ).

Notable unsupported features:

Order predicate ( /parent/offspring[1] )

Order predicate ( ) Arithmetic comparisons ( /parent/offspring[@attribute > 12.5] )

Arithmetic comparisons ( ) Boolean logic ( /parent/offspring[@attribute1 or @attribute2] )

Boolean logic ( ) Axes ( /parent/following-sibling::offspring )

Axes ( ) Functions ( last() , starts-with() , contains() , text() , etc).

https://www.w3.org/TR/1999/REC-xpath-19991116

https://codebeautify.org/Xpath-Tester