A library for node-xml2js that allows querying the JSON object with XPath syntax.
Use npm:
npm install --save xml2js xml2js-xpath
To use this library, first you need to some xml2js results to parse. Example:
var xml2js = require("xml2js");
var xpath = require("xml2js-xpath");
xml2js.parseString('<root><element id="15">target</element></root>', function(err, json) {
// find all elements: returns xml2js JSON of the element
var matches = xpath.find(json, "//element");
// find the first element, and get its id:
var matches = xpath.evalFirst(json, "//element", "id");
// Extract text representation of XML document:
assert xpath.jsonText(json) === 'target';
});
See test cases for more examples.
This project supports a subset of the the XPath standard:
//h,
/parent/offspring).
/parent/offspring[@attribute='value']).
/parent[offspring='value']).
Notable unsupported features:
/parent/offspring[1])
/parent/offspring[@attribute > 12.5])
/parent/offspring[@attribute1 or @attribute2])
/parent/following-sibling::offspring)
last(),
starts-with(),
contains(),
text(), etc).
https://www.w3.org/TR/1999/REC-xpath-19991116