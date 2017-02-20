openbase logo
xml-writer

by Inist-CNRS
1.7.0 (see all)

Javascript implementation of the classic XMLWriter class

Popularity

Downloads/wk

39.5K

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

XMLWriter for NodeJS

It's native and full javascript implementation of the classic XMLWriter class. The API is complete, flexible and tolerant. XML is still valid.

Installation

With npm do:

$ npm install xml-writer

Examples

Basic

    var XMLWriter = require('xml-writer');
    xw = new XMLWriter;
    xw.startDocument();
    xw.startElement('root');
    xw.writeAttribute('foo', 'value');
    xw.text('Some content');
    xw.endDocument();

    console.log(xw.toString());

Output:

<?xml version="1.0"?>
<root foo="value">Some content</root>

Tip: If you want your XML indented use new XMLWriter(true) or new XMLWriter('\t'), for instance, if you want to use a custom string for indentation.

Chaining

    var XMLWriter = require('xml-writer');
    xw = new XMLWriter;
    xw.startDocument().startElement('root').writeAttribute('foo', 'value').writeElement('tag', 'Some content');

    console.log(xw.toString());

Output:

<?xml version="1.0"?>
<root foo="value"><tag>Some content</tag></root>

Tolerant

    var XMLWriter = require('xml-writer');
    xw = new XMLWriter;
    xw.startElement('root').writeAttribute('foo', 'value').text('Some content');

    console.log(xw.toString());

Output:

<root foo="value">Some content</root>

Extensible

    var XMLWriter = require('xml-writer'),
               fs = require('fs');
    var ws = fs.createWriteStream('/tmp/foo.xml');
    ws.on('close', function() {
            console.log(fs.readFileSync('/tmp/foo.xml', 'UTF-8'));
    });
    xw = new XMLWriter(false, function(string, encoding) {
            ws.write(string, encoding);
    });
    xw.startDocument('1.0', 'UTF-8').startElement(function() {
        return 'root';
    }).text(function() {
        return 'Some content';
    });
    ws.end();

Output:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<root>Some content</root>

Tests

Use nodeunit to run the tests.

$ npm install nodeunit
$ nodeunit test

API Documentation

Generic

constructor XMLWriter(Boolean|String indent, Function writer(string, encoding))

Create an new writer

text(String content)

Write text

writeRaw

Write a raw XML text

Document

startDocument(String version = '1.0', String encoding = NULL, Boolean standalone = false)

Create document tag

endDocument()

End current document

Element

writeElement(String name, String content)

Write full element tag

writeElementNS

Write full namespaced element tag

startElementNS

Create start namespaced element tag

startElement(String name)

Create start element tag

endElement()

End current element

Attributes

writeAttribute(String name, String value)

Write full attribute

writeAttributeNS

Write full namespaced attribute

startAttributeNS

Create start namespaced attribute

startAttribute(String name)

Create start attribute

endAttribute()

End attribute

Processing Instruction

writePI(String name, String content)

Writes a PI

startPI(String name)

Create start PI tag

endPI()

End current PI

DocType

writeDocType(String name, String pubid, String sysid, String subset)

Write a DocType

startDocType(String name, String pubid, String sysid, String subset)

Create start DocType tag

endDocType()

End current DocType

CData

writeCData(String content)

Write full CDATA tag

startCData()

Create start CDATA tag

endCData()

End current CDATA

Comment

writeComment(String content)

Write full comment tag

startComment()

Create start comment

endComment()

Create end comment

License

MIT/X11

