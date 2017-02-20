XMLWriter for NodeJS

It's native and full javascript implementation of the classic XMLWriter class. The API is complete, flexible and tolerant. XML is still valid.

Installation

With npm do:

$ npm install xml -writer

Examples

Basic

var XMLWriter = require ( 'xml-writer' ); xw = new XMLWriter; xw.startDocument(); xw.startElement( 'root' ); xw.writeAttribute( 'foo' , 'value' ); xw.text( 'Some content' ); xw.endDocument(); console .log(xw.toString());

Output:

< root foo = "value" > Some content </ root >

Tip: If you want your XML indented use new XMLWriter(true) or new XMLWriter('\t') , for instance, if you want to use a custom string for indentation.

Chaining

var XMLWriter = require ( 'xml-writer' ); xw = new XMLWriter; xw.startDocument().startElement( 'root' ).writeAttribute( 'foo' , 'value' ).writeElement( 'tag' , 'Some content' ); console .log(xw.toString());

Output:

< root foo = "value" > < tag > Some content </ tag > </ root >

Tolerant

var XMLWriter = require ( 'xml-writer' ); xw = new XMLWriter; xw.startElement( 'root' ).writeAttribute( 'foo' , 'value' ).text( 'Some content' ); console .log(xw.toString());

Output:

< root foo = "value" > Some content </ root >

Extensible

var XMLWriter = require ( 'xml-writer' ), fs = require ( 'fs' ); var ws = fs.createWriteStream( '/tmp/foo.xml' ); ws.on( 'close' , function ( ) { console .log(fs.readFileSync( '/tmp/foo.xml' , 'UTF-8' )); }); xw = new XMLWriter( false , function ( string, encoding ) { ws.write(string, encoding); }); xw.startDocument( '1.0' , 'UTF-8' ).startElement( function ( ) { return 'root' ; }).text( function ( ) { return 'Some content' ; }); ws.end();

Output:

< root > Some content </ root >

Tests

Use nodeunit to run the tests.

npm install nodeunit nodeunit test

API Documentation

Generic

constructor XMLWriter(Boolean|String indent, Function writer(string, encoding))

Create an new writer

Write text

writeRaw

Write a raw XML text

Document

startDocument(String version = '1.0', String encoding = NULL, Boolean standalone = false)

Create document tag

End current document

Element

writeElement(String name, String content)

Write full element tag

writeElementNS

Write full namespaced element tag

startElementNS

Create start namespaced element tag

Create start element tag

End current element

Attributes

writeAttribute(String name, String value)

Write full attribute

writeAttributeNS

Write full namespaced attribute

startAttributeNS

Create start namespaced attribute

Create start attribute

End attribute

Processing Instruction

writePI(String name, String content)

Writes a PI

Create start PI tag

End current PI

DocType

writeDocType(String name, String pubid, String sysid, String subset)

Write a DocType

startDocType(String name, String pubid, String sysid, String subset)

Create start DocType tag

End current DocType

CData

Write full CDATA tag

Create start CDATA tag

End current CDATA

Write full comment tag

Create start comment

Create end comment

License

MIT/X11