Simple module to convert XML to JSON with javascript
npm install xml-to-json-stream or
npm install xml-to-json-stream -g
Installing the package globally allows you to convert xml file to json files via the command line.
cat config.xml | tojson > config.json . If you want to ignore xml attribute simply add the
-no-attr flag.
xml-to-json-stream only has two public methods
xmlToJson and
createStream .
Use xmlToJson if you simply want to pass in some XML and access the resulting JSON in the callback function.
Use createStream if you need to pipe some readable XML stream into a writable destination and convert the XML to JSON along the way.
The module currently accepts
attributeMode as an option, which defaults to
true .
attributeMode decides whether XML attributes should
be ignored or not.
const xmlToJson = require('xml-to-json-stream');
const parser = xmlToJson({attributeMode:false});
const xml = `
<employee id="123456">
<name>Alex</name>
</employee>
`
parser.xmlToJson(xml, (err,json)=>{
if(err) {
//error handling
}
//json
//{
// employee: {
// name: "Alex"
// }
//}
});
//the 'id' attribute of employee is ignored. If attributeMode was set to true or omitted, the json would have been:
// {
// employee: {
// id: "123456",
// name: "Alex"
// }
// }
const xmlToJson = require('xml-to-json-stream');
const parser = xmlToJson({attributeMode:false});
parser.xmlToJson(xml, (err,json)=>{
if(err) {
//error handling
}
//json is converted xml
});
createStream allows you to create a Node.js Transform stream that can be written to and read from.
Consider a hypothetical weather service that only responds with XML data.
createStream will remove some of the boilerplate for you by
letting you pipe service responses through the parser/stream.
const xmlToJson = require('xml-to-json-stream');
const parser = xmlToJson();
const stream = parser.createStream();
const server = http.createServer((req,res)=>{
http.get('http://someHypothecialXMLWeatherService/api', (response)=>{ //since response is a readable stream we can pipe it through our stream
response.pipe(stream).pipe(res); //the client will receive the json representation of the XML response
})
})
...If you have an XML file you want to convert on the fly via the command line
$ cat file.xml | node app
const xmlToJson = require('xml-to-json-stream');
const fs = require('fs');
const parser = xmlToJson();
const stream = parser.createStream();
const jsonFile = fs.createWriteStream('jsonFile.json')
process.stdin.pipe(stream).pipe(jsonFile);
Comments are removed
Root elements are removed
If an element occurs multiple times in the same depth then that element will be represented as an array in the JSON
<xml>
<employee id="123" name="alex"></employee>
<employee id="456" name="jon"></employee>
<employee id="789" name="ashley"></employee>
</xml>
will turn into...
{
xml: {
employee: [
{
id: "123",
name: "alex"
},
{
id: "456",
name: "jon"
},
{
id: "789",
name: "ashley"
}
]
}
}
<employee id="98765">Alex</employee>
will turn into...
employee: {
id: "98765",
textNode: "Alex"
}
and ...
<employee>Alex</employee>
will turn into...
employee: "Alex"
License: MIT