Super small (~60 LOC) library for retrieving values and attributes

from the XML AST generated by xml-reader

with an easy-to-use jQuery-like interface.

Install

npm install --save xml-query

Usage

Reading xml streams/strings

The following XML will be used to illustrate all examples

< message id = "1001" date = "2016-06-19" > < from > Bob </ from > < to > Alice </ to > < subject > Hello </ subject > < body > Bla bla bla </ body > </ message >

Let's read the XML using xml-reader.

const XmlReader = require ( 'xml-reader' ); const xml = `<message id="1001" date="2016-06-19"> <from>Bob</from> <to>Alice</to> <subject>Hello</subject> <body>Bla bla bla</body> </message>` ; const ast = XmlReader.parseSync(xml);

const xmlQuery = require ( 'xml-query' ); const xq = xmlQuery(ast); const xq = xmlQuery([ast, ...more]);

Retrieve one of the elements.

xmlQuery(ast).find( 'body' ).get( 2 );

Find by name. Including top level nodes and all its children.

xmlQuery(ast).find( 'body' );

Returns true if it has the given element. Faster than find() because it stops on first occurence.

xmlQuery(ast).has( 'body' );

Get all attributes. If a name is provided, it returns the value for that key.

xmlQuery(ast).attr(); xmlQuery(ast).attr( 'id' );

Returns a new xmlQuery object containing the children of the top level elements.

xmlQuery(ast).children();

Iterate over a xmlQuery object, executing a function for each element.

xmlQuery(ast).each( node => console .log(node.name));

Iterate over a xmlQuery object, executing a function for each element. Returns the results in an array.

xmlQuery(ast).map( node => node.name);

Get the value of a property for the first element in the set.

xmlQuery(ast).prop( 'name' );

Get the combined text contents of each element, including their descendants

xmlQuery(ast).find( 'subject' ).text();

Returns a new XmlQuery object for the selected element by index

xmlQuery(ast).children().eq( 2 );

Returns a new XmlQuery object for the first element. Same as .eq(0)

xmlQuery(ast).children().first();

Returns a new XmlQuery object for the last element. Same as .eq(length - 1)

xmlQuery(ast).children().last();

Number of elements. Returns the same result as .size()

xmlQuery(ast).children().length;

Number of elements. Returns the same result as .length

xmlQuery(ast).children().size();

License

MIT