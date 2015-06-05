Simple non-compiant XML parser because we just need to parse some basic responses and libxml takes forever to compile :D you probably don't want to use this unless you also have similar needs.
$ npm install xml-parser
JavaScript:
var fs = require('fs');
var parse = require('xml-parser');
var xml = fs.readFileSync('examples/developerforce.xml', 'utf8');
var inspect = require('util').inspect;
var obj = parse(xml);
console.log(inspect(obj, { colors: true, depth: Infinity }));
XML:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<soapenv:Envelope xmlns:soapenv="http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/soap/envelope/"
xmlns="urn:enterprise.soap.sforce.com">
<soapenv:Body>
<createResponse>
<result>
<id>003D000000OY9omIAD</id>
<success>true</success>
</result>
<result>
<id>001D000000HTK3aIAH</id>
<success>true</success>
</result>
</createResponse>
</soapenv:Body>
</soapenv:Envelope>
Yields:
{ declaration: { attributes: { version: '1.0', encoding: 'utf-8' } },
root:
{ name: 'soapenv:Envelope',
attributes:
{ 'xmlns:soapenv': 'http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/soap/envelope/',
xmlns: 'urn:enterprise.soap.sforce.com' },
children:
[ { name: 'soapenv:Body',
attributes: {},
children:
[ { name: 'createResponse',
attributes: {},
children:
[ { name: 'result',
attributes: {},
children:
[ { name: 'id',
attributes: {},
children: [],
content: '003D000000OY9omIAD' },
{ name: 'success', attributes: {}, children: [], content: 'true' } ],
content: '' },
{ name: 'result',
attributes: {},
children:
[ { name: 'id',
attributes: {},
children: [],
content: '001D000000HTK3aIAH' },
{ name: 'success', attributes: {}, children: [], content: 'true' } ],
content: '' } ],
content: '' } ],
content: '' } ],
content: '' } }
MIT