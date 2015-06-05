Simple non-compiant XML parser because we just need to parse some basic responses and libxml takes forever to compile :D you probably don't want to use this unless you also have similar needs.

Installation

$ npm install xml - parser

Example

JavaScript:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var parse = require ( 'xml-parser' ); var xml = fs.readFileSync( 'examples/developerforce.xml' , 'utf8' ); var inspect = require ( 'util' ).inspect; var obj = parse(xml); console .log(inspect(obj, { colors : true , depth : Infinity }));

XML:

< soapenv:Envelope xmlns:soapenv = "http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/soap/envelope/" xmlns = "urn:enterprise.soap.sforce.com" > < soapenv:Body > < createResponse > < result > < id > 003D000000OY9omIAD </ id > < success > true </ success > </ result > < result > < id > 001D000000HTK3aIAH </ id > < success > true </ success > </ result > </ createResponse > </ soapenv:Body > </ soapenv:Envelope >

Yields:

{ declaration : { attributes : { version : '1.0' , encoding : 'utf-8' } }, root : { name : 'soapenv:Envelope' , attributes : { 'xmlns:soapenv' : 'http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/soap/envelope/' , xmlns : 'urn:enterprise.soap.sforce.com' }, children : [ { name : 'soapenv:Body' , attributes : {}, children : [ { name : 'createResponse' , attributes : {}, children : [ { name : 'result' , attributes : {}, children : [ { name : 'id' , attributes : {}, children : [], content : '003D000000OY9omIAD' }, { name : 'success' , attributes : {}, children : [], content : 'true' } ], content : '' }, { name : 'result' , attributes : {}, children : [ { name : 'id' , attributes : {}, children : [], content : '001D000000HTK3aIAH' }, { name : 'success' , attributes : {}, children : [], content : 'true' } ], content : '' } ], content : '' } ], content : '' } ], content : '' } }

License

MIT