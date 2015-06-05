openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

xml-parser

by segmentio
1.2.1 (see all)

simple non-compliant xml parser for nodejs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

67.5K

GitHub Stars

95

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js XML Parser

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

xml-parser

Simple non-compiant XML parser because we just need to parse some basic responses and libxml takes forever to compile :D you probably don't want to use this unless you also have similar needs.

Installation

$ npm install xml-parser

Example

JavaScript:

var fs = require('fs');
var parse = require('xml-parser');
var xml = fs.readFileSync('examples/developerforce.xml', 'utf8');
var inspect = require('util').inspect;

var obj = parse(xml);
console.log(inspect(obj, { colors: true, depth: Infinity }));

XML:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
 <soapenv:Envelope xmlns:soapenv="http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/soap/envelope/"
   xmlns="urn:enterprise.soap.sforce.com">
   <soapenv:Body>
      <createResponse>
         <result>
            <id>003D000000OY9omIAD</id>
            <success>true</success>
         </result>
         <result>
            <id>001D000000HTK3aIAH</id>
            <success>true</success>
         </result>
      </createResponse>
   </soapenv:Body>
 </soapenv:Envelope>

Yields:

{ declaration: { attributes: { version: '1.0', encoding: 'utf-8' } },
  root:
   { name: 'soapenv:Envelope',
     attributes:
      { 'xmlns:soapenv': 'http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/soap/envelope/',
        xmlns: 'urn:enterprise.soap.sforce.com' },
     children:
      [ { name: 'soapenv:Body',
          attributes: {},
          children:
           [ { name: 'createResponse',
               attributes: {},
               children:
                [ { name: 'result',
                    attributes: {},
                    children:
                     [ { name: 'id',
                         attributes: {},
                         children: [],
                         content: '003D000000OY9omIAD' },
                       { name: 'success', attributes: {}, children: [], content: 'true' } ],
                    content: '' },
                  { name: 'result',
                    attributes: {},
                    children:
                     [ { name: 'id',
                         attributes: {},
                         children: [],
                         content: '001D000000HTK3aIAH' },
                       { name: 'success', attributes: {}, children: [], content: 'true' } ],
                    content: '' } ],
               content: '' } ],
          content: '' } ],
     content: '' } }

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

xml
xml2jsXML to JavaScript object converter.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
17M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
7
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
5Performant
rem
remixmlRemixml: XML/HTML-like macro language/template engine
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
385
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
libxmljslibxml bindings for v8 javascript engine
GitHub Stars
991
Weekly Downloads
29K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
fast-xml-parserValidate XML, Parse XML and Build XML rapidly without C/C++ based libraries and no callback.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
3M
sax
saxA sax style parser for JS
GitHub Stars
990
Weekly Downloads
32M
ltxXML for JavaScript
GitHub Stars
81
Weekly Downloads
33K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
See 11 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial