XML Parser, Stringifier and DOM

Parse XML, HTML and more with a very tolerant XML parser and convert it into a DOM.

These three components are separated from each other as own modules.

Component Size Parser 4.7 KB Stringifier 1.3 KB DOM 3.1 KB

Install

npm install xml-parse

Require

const xml = require ( "xml-parse" );

Parser

Parsing is very simple.

Just call the parse method of the xml-parse instance.

const xml = require ( "xml-parse" ); var parsedXML = xml.parse( '<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>' + '<root>Root Element</root>' ); console .log(parsedXML); var parsedInavlidXML = xml.parse( '<root></root>' + '<secondRoot>' + '<notClosedTag>' + '</secondRoot>' ); console .log(parsedInavlidXML);

Parsed Object Structure

The result of parse is an object that maybe looks like this:

(In this case we have the xml string of the given example)

[ { type : 'element' , tagName : '?xml' , attributes : { version : '1.0' , encoding : 'UTF-8' }, childNodes : [], innerXML : '>' , closing : false , closingChar : '?' }, { type : 'element' , tagName : 'root' , attributes : {}, childNodes : [ { type : 'text' , text : 'Root Element' } ], innerXML : 'Root Element' , closing : true , closingChar : null } ]

The root object is always an array because of the fact that it handles invalid xml with more than one root element.

Object Nodes

There are two kinds of objects. element and text. An object has always the property type . The other keys depend from this type.

'Element' Object Node

{ type : [ String ], tagName : [ String ], attributes : [ Object ], childNodes : [ Array ], innerXML : [ String ], closing : [ Boolean ], closingChar : [ String ] || null }

'Text' Object Node

{ type : [ String ], text : [ String ] }

Stringifier

The stringifier is the simplest component. Just pass a parsed object structure.

const xml = require ( "xml-parse" ); var xmlDoc = [ { type : 'element' , tagName : '?xml' , attributes : { version : '1.0' , encoding : 'UTF-8' }, childNodes : [], innerXML : '>' , closing : false , closingChar : '?' }, { type : 'element' , tagName : 'root' , attributes : {}, childNodes : [ { type : 'text' , text : 'Root Element' } ], innerXML : 'Root Element' , closing : true , closingChar : null } ] var xmlStr = xml.stringify(xmlDoc, 2 ); console .log(xmlStr);

DOM

The DOM method of xml-parser instance returns a Document-Object-Model with a few methods. It is oriented on the official W3 DOM but not complex as the original.

const xml = require ( "xml-parse" ); var xmlDoc = new xml.DOM(xml.parse( '<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>' + '<root>Root Element</root>' )); xmlDoc.document;

'Element' Object Node

var objectNode = document .childNodes[ 1 ]; objectNode = { type : 'element' , tagName : 'tagName' , attributes : [ Object ], childNodes : [ Object ], innerXML : 'innerXML' , closing : true , closingChar : null , getElementsByTagName : [ Function ], getElementsByAttribute : [ Function ], removeChild : [ Function ], appendChild : [ Function ], insertBefore : [ Function ], getElementsByCheckFunction : [ Function ], parentNode : [Circular] }

Handling with child nodes

With appendChild or insertBefore methods of every object node, you are allowed to append a child node. You do not have to do something like createElement .

Because a child node is just an object literal, with some properties like type , tagName , attributes and more you just have to pass such an object to the function.

appendChild

element.appendChild(childNode);

Example

const xml = require ( 'xml-parse' ); var xmlDoc = new xml.DOM(xml.parse( '<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>' + '<root>Root Element</root>' )); var root = xmlDoc.document.getElementsByTagName( "root" )[ 0 ]; root.appendChild({ type : "element" , tagName : "appendedElement" , childNodes : [ { type : "text" , text : "Hello World :) I'm appended!" } ] });

insertBefore

element.insertBefore(childNode, elementAfter);

Example

const xml = require ( 'xml-parse' ); var xmlDoc = new xml.DOM(xml.parse( '<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>' + '<root>Root Element</root>' )); var root = xmlDoc.document.getElementsByTagName( "root" )[ 0 ]; root.insertBefore({ type : "element" , tagName : "insertedElement" , childNodes : [ { type : "text" , text : "Hello World :) I'm appended!" } ] }, root.childNodes[ 0 ]);

removeChild

element.removeChild(childNode);

Example

const xml = require ( 'xml-parse' ); var xmlDoc = new xml.DOM(xml.parse( '<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>' + '<root>Root Element</root>' )); var root = xmlDoc.document.getElementsByTagName( "root" )[ 0 ]; root.removeChild(root.childNodes[ 0 ]);

parentNode

The parentNode of a object node represents its parent element. It's a [Circular] reference.

const xml = require ( 'xml-parse' ); var xmlDoc = new xml.DOM(xml.parse( '<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>' + '<root>Root Element</root>' )); var root = xmlDoc.document.getElementsByTagName( "root" )[ 0 ]; console .log(root.childNodes[ 0 ].parentNode);

Get child nodes

getElementsByTagName

element.getElementsByTagName( "myTagName" );

getElementsByAttribute

element.getElementsByAttribute( "myAttribute" , "myAttributeValue" );

getElementsByCheckFunction