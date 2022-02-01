Parse XML, HTML and more with a very tolerant XML parser and convert it into a DOM.
These three components are separated from each other as own modules.
|Component
|Size
|Parser
|4.7 KB
|Stringifier
|1.3 KB
|DOM
|3.1 KB
npm install xml-parse
const xml = require("xml-parse");
Parsing is very simple.
Just call the
parse method of the xml-parse instance.
const xml = require("xml-parse");
// Valid XML string
var parsedXML = xml.parse('<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>' +
'<root>Root Element</root>');
console.log(parsedXML);
// Invalid XML string
var parsedInavlidXML = xml.parse('<root></root>' +
'<secondRoot>' +
'<notClosedTag>' +
'</secondRoot>');
console.log(parsedInavlidXML);
The result of
parse is an object that maybe looks like this:
(In this case we have the xml string of the given example)
[
{
type: 'element',
tagName: '?xml',
attributes: {
version: '1.0',
encoding: 'UTF-8'
},
childNodes: [],
innerXML: '>',
closing: false,
closingChar: '?'
},
{
type: 'element',
tagName: 'root',
attributes: {},
childNodes: [
{
type: 'text',
text: 'Root Element'
}
],
innerXML: 'Root Element',
closing: true,
closingChar: null
}
]
The root object is always an array because of the fact that it handles invalid xml with more than one root element.
There are two kinds of objects. element and text.
An object has always the property
type.
The other keys depend from this type.
{
type: [String], // "element"
tagName: [String], // The tag name of the tag
attributes: [Object], // Object containing attributes as properties
childNodes: [Array], // Array containing child nodes as object nodes ("element" or "text")
innerXML: [String], // The inner XML of the tag
closing: [Boolean], // If the tag is closed typically (</tagName>)
closingChar: [String] || null // If it is not closed typically, the char that is used to close it ("!" or "?")
}
{
type: [String], // "text"
text: [String] // Text contents of the text node
}
The stringifier is the simplest component. Just pass a parsed object structure.
const xml = require("xml-parse");
var xmlDoc = [
{
type: 'element',
tagName: '?xml',
attributes: {
version: '1.0',
encoding: 'UTF-8'
},
childNodes: [],
innerXML: '>',
closing: false,
closingChar: '?'
},
{
type: 'element',
tagName: 'root',
attributes: {},
childNodes: [
{
type: 'text',
text: 'Root Element'
}
],
innerXML: 'Root Element',
closing: true,
closingChar: null
}
]
var xmlStr = xml.stringify(xmlDoc, 2); // 2 spaces
console.log(xmlStr);
The
DOM method of xml-parser instance returns a Document-Object-Model with a few methods.
It is oriented on the official W3 DOM but not complex as the original.
const xml = require("xml-parse");
var xmlDoc = new xml.DOM(xml.parse('<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>' +
'<root>Root Element</root>')); // Can also be a file path.
xmlDoc.document; // Document Object. (Root)
// An element (e.g the 'document' object) has the following prototype methods and properties:
var objectNode = document.childNodes[1]; // Just an example
// This is the return of a object node element
objectNode = {
type: 'element',
tagName: 'tagName',
attributes: [Object],
childNodes: [Object],
innerXML: 'innerXML',
closing: true,
closingChar: null,
getElementsByTagName: [Function], // Returns all child nodes with a specific tagName
getElementsByAttribute: [Function], // Returns all child nodes with a specific attribute value
removeChild: [Function], // Removes a child node
appendChild: [Function], // Appends a child node
insertBefore: [Function], // Inserts a child node
getElementsByCheckFunction: [Function], // Returns all child nodes that are validated by validation function
parentNode: [Circular] // Parent Node
}
With
appendChild or
insertBefore methods of every object node, you are allowed to append a child node. You do not have to do something like
createElement.
Because a child node is just an object literal, with some properties like
type,
tagName,
attributesand more you just have to pass such an object to the function.
element.appendChild(childNode); // ChildNode is just a object node
const xml = require('xml-parse');
var xmlDoc = new xml.DOM(xml.parse('<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>' +
'<root>Root Element</root>'));
var root = xmlDoc.document.getElementsByTagName("root")[0];
root.appendChild({
type: "element",
tagName: "appendedElement",
childNodes: [
{
type: "text",
text: "Hello World :) I'm appended!"
}
]
});
element.insertBefore(childNode, elementAfter); // ChildNode is just an object literal, 'elementAfter' is just a child node of the parent element
const xml = require('xml-parse');
var xmlDoc = new xml.DOM(xml.parse('<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>' +
'<root>Root Element</root>'));
var root = xmlDoc.document.getElementsByTagName("root")[0];
root.insertBefore({
type: "element",
tagName: "insertedElement",
childNodes: [
{
type: "text",
text: "Hello World :) I'm appended!"
}
]
}, root.childNodes[0]);
element.removeChild(childNode); // 'childNode' is just a children of the parent element ('element')
const xml = require('xml-parse');
var xmlDoc = new xml.DOM(xml.parse('<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>' +
'<root>Root Element</root>'));
var root = xmlDoc.document.getElementsByTagName("root")[0];
root.removeChild(root.childNodes[0]);
The
parentNode of a object node represents its parent element. It's a
[Circular] reference.
const xml = require('xml-parse');
var xmlDoc = new xml.DOM(xml.parse('<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>' +
'<root>Root Element</root>'));
var root = xmlDoc.document.getElementsByTagName("root")[0];
console.log(root.childNodes[0].parentNode); // Returns the 'root' element
element.getElementsByTagName("myTagName"); // Returns all elements whose tag name is 'myTagName'
element.getElementsByAttribute("myAttribute", "myAttributeValue"); // Returns all elements whose attribute 'myAttribute' is 'myAttributeValue'
// With this method you can set custom 'get' methods.
element.getElementsByCheckFunction(function(element) {
if (element.type === "element" && element.childNodes.length == 30) {
return true;
}
}); // Returns all elements that have exactly 30 childNodes