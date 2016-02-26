xml2json and json2xml for NodeJS

It's native javascript implementation of a bidirectional converter between XML and JS data structure (aka JSON). You can convert any type of XML documents in an Javascript data structure. You can also do the reverse, converting a Javascript data structure in XML String. XML is still valid.

Installation

With npm do:

$ npm install xml - mapping

Usage

var XMLMapping = require ( 'xml-mapping' ); var json = XMLMapping.load( '<key>value</key>' ); var xml = XMLMapping.dump(json); console .log(xml,json); console .log(json);

Output:

<key> value </key> { key: { '$t' : 'value' } }

Convention

The rules for converting XML to JSON are those used by Google in its GData protocol. More information here : http://code.google.com/apis/gdata/docs/json.html

Tests

Use nodeunit to run the tests.

npm install nodeunit nodeunit test

API Documentation

load(String xml, Object options)

Transform a string with XML in Javascript data structure (JSON). Return Object.

###Options

Warning : options break the symmetry. This means that the JSON generated may not reproduce the same XML

throwErrors - boolean - Flag to throw errors of the SAX Parser ; default : false

- boolean - Flag to throw errors of the SAX Parser ; default : false nested - boolean - Flag to ignore nested tags inside text : default : false

- boolean - Flag to ignore nested tags inside text : default : false specialChar - string - Set the first character of XML tag ($t, $text, $cd, $cdata, $e, $element, $c, $comment); default : $

- string - Set the first character of XML tag ($t, $text, $cd, $cdata, $e, $element, $c, $comment); default : $ longTag - boolean - Use long names tags($text, $element, $cdata, $comment) rather than short names ($t, $cd, $e, $c); default : false

- boolean - Use long names tags($text, $element, $cdata, $comment) rather than short names ($t, $cd, $e, $c); default : false comments - boolean - Flag to ignore comments, if false all the comments will be ignored : default : true

- boolean - Flag to ignore comments, if false all the comments will be ignored : default : true parserInfos - boolean - Flag to add some attributes generated by the parser (order, line, column, name), if true informations are inserted in the attributes list of all tags : default : false

var xml = '<title>Title is <strong>important</strong></title>' ; var json = XMLMapping.load(xml, { nested : true }); console .log(json);

arrays - array - an array of basic XPath strings that specify XML nodes that should be array, even when there is only one such node.

var xml = '<key1>value1</key1><key2><key3>value3</key3></key2>' ; var json = XMLMapping.load(xml, { arrays : [ '/key1' , '/key2/key3' ] }); console .log(json);

dump(Object json, Object options)

Transform a Javascript data structure (JSON) in XML string. Return String.

###Options

Warning : options break the symmetry. This means that the XML generated may not reproduce the same JSON

indent - boolean - Flag to throw errors of the SAX Parser ; default : false

- boolean - Flag to throw errors of the SAX Parser ; default : false header - boolean - Flag to add XML header; default : false

- boolean - Flag to add XML header; default : false version - string - Set version attribute of XML header (see header flag); default : 1.0

- string - Set version attribute of XML header (see header flag); default : 1.0 encoding - string - Set encoding attribute of XML header (see header flag); default : UTF-8

- string - Set encoding attribute of XML header (see header flag); default : UTF-8 specialChar - string - Set the first character of XML tag ($t, $text, $cd, $cdata, $e, $element, $c, $comment); default : $

Alias of load.

Alias of dump.

License

MIT/X11