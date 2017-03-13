Webpack XML loader

A Webpack plugin for loading XML files.

Installation

Install via npm:

npm install --save xml-loader

Usage

You can require XML data like this:

var data = require ( 'xml!./data.xml' ); var data = require ( 'xml?explicitChildren=true!./data.xml' );

The loader will translate the data.xml file into a JSON Object. node-xml2js processors are supported via query syntax.

Usage with webpack.config

To require XML files like this: require('data.xml') , you can add the xml-loader to your webpack config:

module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.xml$/ , loader : 'xml-loader' } ] }

Credits