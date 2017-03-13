openbase logo
by Kevin Gisi
1.2.1 (see all)

A webpack module to load XML files.

Downloads/wk

8.8K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Webpack XML loader

A Webpack plugin for loading XML files.

Installation

Install via npm:

npm install --save xml-loader

Usage

You can require XML data like this:

var data = require('xml!./data.xml');
// => returns data.xml content as json-parsed object

var data = require('xml?explicitChildren=true!./data.xml');
// => returns data.xml content as json-parsed object and put child elements to separate properties

The loader will translate the data.xml file into a JSON Object. node-xml2js processors are supported via query syntax.

Usage with webpack.config

To require XML files like this: require('data.xml') , you can add the xml-loader to your webpack config:

module : {
  loaders : [
    { test: /\.xml$/, loader: 'xml-loader' } // will load all .xml files with xml-loader by default
  ]
}

Credits

