A Webpack plugin for loading XML files.
Install via npm:
npm install --save xml-loader
You can require XML data like this:
var data = require('xml!./data.xml');
// => returns data.xml content as json-parsed object
var data = require('xml?explicitChildren=true!./data.xml');
// => returns data.xml content as json-parsed object and put child elements to separate properties
The loader will translate the
data.xml file into a JSON Object. node-xml2js processors are supported via query syntax.
To require XML files like this:
require('data.xml') , you can add the xml-loader to your webpack config:
module : {
loaders : [
{ test: /\.xml$/, loader: 'xml-loader' } // will load all .xml files with xml-loader by default
]
}