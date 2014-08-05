openbase logo
xml-json

by Max Ogden
2.0.2 (see all)

convert xml to json on the command line. not streaming, pure javascript

Popularity

Downloads/wk

797

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

6

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

xml-json

convert xml to json on the command line, streaming and pure JS. extracts all matched xml elements by node name and stream them out at line delimited JSON. can only match one node name at a time.

NPM

usage

you must specify both a input stream and a xml node filter. conversion of all input xml is not supported at this time. all nodes that match your filter node name will be returned one at a time as JSON.

npm install xml-json -g
xml-json <file> <xml node name>

or cat something.xml | xml-json <xml node name>

examples

curl "http://news.yahoo.com/rss/entertainment" | xml-json item

xml-json data.xml entry

