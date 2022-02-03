Converts XML into a human readable format (pretty print) while respecting the xml:space attribute.

This module can also be used on the browser using the browserified version with a small footprint (8KB file size).

Installation

$ npm install xml -formatter

Example

JavaScript:

var format = require ( 'xml-formatter' ); var xml = '<root><content><p xml:space="preserve">This is <b>some</b> content.</content></p>' ; var formattedXml = format(xml); console .log(formattedXml);

Output:

< root > < content > < p xml:space = "preserve" > This is < b > some </ b > content. </ p > </ content > </ root >

Options

JavaScript:

var format = require ( 'xml-formatter' ); var xml = '<root><!-- content --><content><p>This is <b>some</b> content.</content></p>' ; var formattedXml = format(xml, { indentation : ' ' , filter : ( node ) => node.type !== 'Comment' , collapseContent : true , lineSeparator : '

' }); console .log(formattedXml);

Output:

< root > < content > < p > This is < b > some </ b > content. </ p > </ content > </ root >

filter (function(node)) Function to filter out unwanted nodes by returning false.

(function(node)) Function to filter out unwanted nodes by returning false. indentation (String, default= ' ' ) The value used for indentation.

(String, default= ) The value used for indentation. collapseContent (Boolean, default= false ] True to keep content in the same line as the element. Only works if element contains at least one text node

(Boolean, default= ] True to keep content in the same line as the element. Only works if element contains at least one text node lineSeparator (String, default= \r

) Specify the line separator to use

(String, default= ) Specify the line separator to use whiteSpaceAtEndOfSelfclosingTag (Boolean, default=false) to either end ad self closing tag with <tag/> or <tag />

On The Browser

The code is transpiled using Babel with @babel/preset-env default values and bundled using browserify.

Using require('xml-formatter')

Page:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "dist/browser/xml-formatter.js" > </ script >

Usage:

var xmlFormatter = require ( 'xml-formatter' ); var xml = '<root><content><p xml:space="preserve">This is <b>some</b> content.</content></p>' ; var formattedXml = xmlFormatter(xml); console .log(formattedXml);

Using global function xmlFormatter

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "dist/browser/xml-formatter-singleton.js" > </ script >

Usage:

var xml = '<root><content><p xml:space="preserve">This is <b>some</b> content.</content></p>' ; var formattedXml = xmlFormatter(xml); console .log(formattedXml);

Output

< root > < content > < p xml:space = "preserve" > This is < b > some </ b > content. </ p > </ content > </ root >

License

MIT