xe

xml-escape

by Michael Hernandez
1.1.0 (see all)

Escape XML in javascript (NodeJS)

Documentation
Downloads/wk

184K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

xml-escape

Escape XML in javascript (NodeJS)

npm install xml-escape

// Warning escape is a reserved word, so maybe best to use xmlescape for var name
var xmlescape = require('xml-escape');

xmlescape('"hello" \'world\' & false < true > -1');

// output
// '&quot;hello&quot; &apos;world&apos; &amp; false &lt; true &gt; -1'

// don't escape some characters
xmlescape('"hello" \'world\' & false < true > -1', '>"&')

// output
// '"hello" &apos;world&apos; & false &lt; true > -1'

There is also now an ignore function thanks to @jayflo

esc = require('./');

ignore = '"<&'
// note you should never ignore an &
output = esc('I am "<&not>" escaped', ignore)
console.log(output)

//I am "<&not&gt;" escaped

