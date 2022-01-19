W3C XML Encryption implementation for node.js (http://www.w3.org/TR/xmlenc-core/)

Supports node >= 12

Usage

npm install xml-encryption

encrypt

var xmlenc = require ( 'xml-encryption' ); var options = { rsa_pub : fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/your_rsa.pub' ), pem : fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/your_public_cert.pem' ), encryptionAlgorithm : 'http://www.w3.org/2001/04/xmlenc#aes256-cbc' , keyEncryptionAlgorithm : 'http://www.w3.org/2001/04/xmlenc#rsa-oaep-mgf1p' , disallowEncryptionWithInsecureAlgorithm : true , warnInsecureAlgorithm : true }; xmlenc.encrypt( 'content to encrypt' , options, function ( err, result ) { console .log(result); }

Result:

< xenc:EncryptedData Type = "http://www.w3.org/2001/04/xmlenc#Element" xmlns:xenc = "http://www.w3.org/2001/04/xmlenc#" > < xenc:EncryptionMethod Algorithm = "http://www.w3.org/2001/04/xmlenc#aes-256-cbc" /> < KeyInfo xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/09/xmldsig#" > < e:EncryptedKey xmlns:e = "http://www.w3.org/2001/04/xmlenc#" > < e:EncryptionMethod Algorithm = "http://www.w3.org/2001/04/xmlenc#rsa-oaep-mgf1p" > < DigestMethod Algorithm = "http://www.w3.org/2000/09/xmldsig#sha1" /> </ e:EncryptionMethod > < KeyInfo > < X509Data > < X509Certificate > MIIEDzCCAveg... base64 cert... q3uaLvlAUo= </ X509Certificate > </ X509Data > </ KeyInfo > < e:CipherData > < e:CipherValue > sGH0hhzkjmLWYYY0gyQMampDM... encrypted symmetric key ...gewHMbtZafk1MHh9A== </ e:CipherValue > </ e:CipherData > </ e:EncryptedKey > </ KeyInfo > < xenc:CipherData > < xenc:CipherValue > V3Vb1vDl055Lp92zvK..... encrypted content.... kNzP6xTu7/L9EMAeU </ xenc:CipherValue > </ xenc:CipherData > </ xenc:EncryptedData >

decrypt

var options = { key : fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/your_private_key.key' ), disallowDecryptionWithInsecureAlgorithm : true , warnInsecureAlgorithm : true }; xmlenc.decrypt( '<xenc:EncryptedData ..... </xenc:EncryptedData>' , options, function ( err, result ) { console .log(result); } decrypted content

Supported algorithms

Currently the library supports:

Insecure Algorithms can be disabled via disallowEncryptionWithInsecureAlgorithm / disallowDecryptionWithInsecureAlgorithm flags when encrypting/decrypting. This flag is off by default in 0.x versions.

A warning will be piped to stderr using console.warn() by default when the aforementioned algorithms are used. This can be disabled via the warnInsecureAlgorithm flag.

Issue Reporting

If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.

