XML Beautifier

This module "beautifies" XML documents by putting each tag and text node on their own line and correctly indents everything.

Can be used e.g. if you're using React as a static page generator and (for some reason) need the generated HTML to be more human-readable.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

import beautify from "xml-beautifier" ; const xml = beautify( "<div><span>foo</span></div>" ); console .log(xml);

License

MIT © Jonathan Svenheden