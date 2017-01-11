openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
xml

xml

by Dylan Greene
1.0.1 (see all)

Fast and simple Javascript-based XML generator/builder for Node projects.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.2M

GitHub Stars

259

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js XML Builder

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

xml Build Status

NPM

Fast and simple Javascript-based XML generator/builder for Node projects.

Install

$ npm install xml

API

xml(xmlObject, options)

Returns a XML string.

var xml = require('xml');
var xmlString = xml(xmlObject, options);

xmlObject

xmlObject is a normal JavaScript Object/JSON object that defines the data for the XML string.

Keys will become tag names. Values can be an array of xmlObjects or a value such as a string or number.

xml({a: 1}) === '<a>1</a>'
xml({nested: [{ keys: [{ fun: 'hi' }]}]}) === '<nested><keys><fun>hi</fun></keys></nested>'

There are two special keys:

_attr

Set attributes using a hash of key/value pairs.

xml({a: [{ _attr: { attributes: 'are fun', too: '!' }}, 1]}) === '<a attributes="are fun" too="!">1</a>'

_cdata

Value of _cdata is wrapped in xml ![CDATA[]] so the data does not need to be escaped.

xml({a: { _cdata: "i'm not escaped: <xml>!"}}) === '<a><![CDATA[i\'m not escaped: <xml>!]]></a>'

Mixed together:

xml({a: { _attr: { attr:'hi'}, _cdata: "I'm not escaped" }}) === '<a attr="hi"><![CDATA[I\'m not escaped]]></a>'

options

indent optional string What to use as a tab. Defaults to no tabs (compressed). For example you can use '\t' for tab character, or ' ' for two-space tabs.

stream Return the result as a stream.

Stream Example

var elem = xml.element({ _attr: { decade: '80s', locale: 'US'} });
var stream = xml({ toys: elem }, { stream: true });
stream.on('data', function (chunk) {console.log("data:", chunk)});
elem.push({ toy: 'Transformers' });
elem.push({ toy: 'GI Joe' });
elem.push({ toy: [{name:'He-man'}] });
elem.close();

/*
result:
data: <toys decade="80s" locale="US">
data:     <toy>Transformers</toy>
data:     <toy>GI Joe</toy>
data:     <toy>
            <name>He-man</name>
          </toy>
data: </toys>
*/

Declaration optional Add default xml declaration as first node.

options are:

  • encoding: 'value'
  • standalone: 'value'

Declaration Example

xml([ { a: 'test' }], { declaration: true })
//result: '<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?><a>test</a>'

xml([ { a: 'test' }], { declaration: { standalone: 'yes', encoding: 'UTF-16' }})
//result: '<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-16" standalone="yes"?><a>test</a>'

Examples

Simple Example

var example1 = [ { url: 'http://www.google.com/search?aq=f&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8&q=opower' } ];
console.log(XML(example1));
//<url>http://www.google.com/search?aq=f&amp;sourceid=chrome&amp;ie=UTF-8&amp;q=opower</url>

Example with attributes

var example2 = [ { url: { _attr: { hostname: 'www.google.com', path: '/search?aq=f&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8&q=opower' }  } } ];
console.log(XML(example2));
//result: <url hostname="www.google.com" path="/search?aq=f&amp;sourceid=chrome&amp;ie=UTF-8&amp;q=opower"/>

Example with array of same-named elements and nice formatting

var example3 = [ { toys: [ { toy: 'Transformers' } , { toy: 'GI Joe' }, { toy: 'He-man' } ] } ];
console.log(XML(example3));
//result: <toys><toy>Transformers</toy><toy>GI Joe</toy><toy>He-man</toy></toys>
console.log(XML(example3, true));
/*
result:
<toys>
    <toy>Transformers</toy>
    <toy>GI Joe</toy>
    <toy>He-man</toy>
</toys>
*/

More complex example

var example4 = [ { toys: [ { _attr: { decade: '80s', locale: 'US'} }, { toy: 'Transformers' } , { toy: 'GI Joe' }, { toy: 'He-man' } ] } ];
console.log(XML(example4, true));
/*
result:
<toys decade="80s" locale="US">
    <toy>Transformers</toy>
    <toy>GI Joe</toy>
    <toy>He-man</toy>
</toys>
*/

Even more complex example

var example5 = [ { toys: [ { _attr: { decade: '80s', locale: 'US'} }, { toy: 'Transformers' } , { toy: [ { _attr: { knowing: 'half the battle' } }, 'GI Joe'] }, { toy: [ { name: 'He-man' }, { description: { _cdata: '<strong>Master of the Universe!</strong>'} } ] } ] } ];
console.log(XML(example5, true));
/*
result:
<toys decade="80s" locale="US">
    <toy>Transformers</toy>
    <toy knowing="half the battle">
        GI Joe
    </toy>
    <toy>
        <name>He-man</name>
        <description><![CDATA[<strong>Master of the Universe!</strong>]]></description>
    </toy>
</toys>
*/

Tests

Tests included use AVA. Use npm test to run the tests.

$ npm test

Examples

There are examples in the examples directory.

Contributing

Contributions to the project are welcome. Feel free to fork and improve. I accept pull requests when tests are included.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

xml
xmlbuilderAn XML builder for node.js
GitHub Stars
880
Weekly Downloads
22M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
xj
xml-jsConverter utility between XML text and Javascript object / JSON text.
GitHub Stars
999
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
xmldomA pure JavaScript W3C standard-based (XML DOM Level 2 Core) `DOMParser` and `XMLSerializer` module.
GitHub Stars
166
Weekly Downloads
3M
jest-junitA Jest reporter that creates compatible junit xml files
GitHub Stars
376
Weekly Downloads
2M
jst
jstoxmlJavaScript object to XML converter (useful for RSS, podcasts, GPX, AMP, etc)
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
32K
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial