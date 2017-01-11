xml

Fast and simple Javascript-based XML generator/builder for Node projects.

Install

$ npm install xml

API

Returns a XML string.

var xml = require ( 'xml' ); var xmlString = xml(xmlObject, options);

xmlObject

xmlObject is a normal JavaScript Object/JSON object that defines the data for the XML string.

Keys will become tag names. Values can be an array of xmlObjects or a value such as a string or number .

xml({ a : 1 }) === '<a>1</a>' xml({ nested : [{ keys : [{ fun : 'hi' }]}]}) === '<nested><keys><fun>hi</fun></keys></nested>'

There are two special keys:

_attr

Set attributes using a hash of key/value pairs.

xml({ a : [{ _attr : { attributes : 'are fun' , too : '!' }}, 1 ]}) === '<a attributes="are fun" too="!">1</a>'

_cdata

Value of _cdata is wrapped in xml ![CDATA[]] so the data does not need to be escaped.

xml({ a : { _cdata : "i'm not escaped: <xml>!" }}) === '<a><![CDATA[i\'m not escaped: <xml>!]]></a>'

Mixed together:

xml({ a : { _attr : { attr : 'hi' }, _cdata : "I'm not escaped" }}) === '<a attr="hi"><![CDATA[I\'m not escaped]]></a>'

options

indent optional string What to use as a tab. Defaults to no tabs (compressed). For example you can use '\t' for tab character, or ' ' for two-space tabs.

stream Return the result as a stream .

Stream Example

var elem = xml.element({ _attr : { decade : '80s' , locale : 'US' } }); var stream = xml({ toys : elem }, { stream : true }); stream.on( 'data' , function ( chunk ) { console .log( "data:" , chunk)}); elem.push({ toy : 'Transformers' }); elem.push({ toy : 'GI Joe' }); elem.push({ toy : [{ name : 'He-man' }] }); elem.close();

Declaration optional Add default xml declaration as first node.

options are:

encoding: 'value'

standalone: 'value'

Declaration Example

xml([ { a : 'test' }], { declaration : true }) xml([ { a : 'test' }], { declaration : { standalone : 'yes' , encoding : 'UTF-16' }})

Examples

Simple Example

var example1 = [ { url : 'http://www.google.com/search?aq=f&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8&q=opower' } ]; console .log(XML(example1));

Example with attributes

var example2 = [ { url : { _attr : { hostname : 'www.google.com' , path : '/search?aq=f&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8&q=opower' } } } ]; console .log(XML(example2));

Example with array of same-named elements and nice formatting

var example3 = [ { toys : [ { toy : 'Transformers' } , { toy : 'GI Joe' }, { toy : 'He-man' } ] } ]; console .log(XML(example3)); console .log(XML(example3, true ));

More complex example

var example4 = [ { toys : [ { _attr : { decade : '80s' , locale : 'US' } }, { toy : 'Transformers' } , { toy : 'GI Joe' }, { toy : 'He-man' } ] } ]; console .log(XML(example4, true ));

Even more complex example

var example5 = [ { toys : [ { _attr : { decade : '80s' , locale : 'US' } }, { toy : 'Transformers' } , { toy : [ { _attr : { knowing : 'half the battle' } }, 'GI Joe' ] }, { toy : [ { name : 'He-man' }, { description : { _cdata : '<strong>Master of the Universe!</strong>' } } ] } ] } ]; console .log(XML(example5, true ));

Tests

Tests included use AVA. Use npm test to run the tests.

npm test

Examples

There are examples in the examples directory.

Contributing

Contributions to the project are welcome. Feel free to fork and improve. I accept pull requests when tests are included.