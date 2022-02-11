XMind SDK for JavaScript

The official XMind SDK for JavaScript (written by typescript), available for browsers and Node.js backends.

This library implements various functions which is similar to our client. If you have used our client before, you will know how to use this library.

In order to use the SDK conveniently, an essential concept you should know is that everything is component and each one of them has a unique component ID. You can add child nodes under the components, however, the Markers and Notes can only be attached to the components.

You can open the final .xmind files by XMind ZEN.

Supported Platforms:

Linux

Win32

Browser

Usage and Getting Started

Usage in Node.js

npm i --save xmind

NOTICE: The xmind-sdk is renamed to xmind from version: 2.0.0 If you were installed xmind-sdk . Please, use npm i --save xmind to instead of it.

const {Workbook, Topic, Marker} = require ( 'xmind' );

Usage in Browser

import {Workbook, Topic, Marker} from 'xmind' ;

// HTML // Latest version < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/xmind/dist/xmind-sdk.bundle.js" > </ script > // Specify version < script > const { Workbook, Topic, Marker } = window ; </ script >

Simple Usage

const { Workbook, Topic, Marker, Zipper } = require ( 'xmind' ); const [workbook, marker] = [ new Workbook(), new Marker()]; const topic = new Topic({ sheet : workbook.createSheet( 'sheet title' , 'Central Topic' )}); const zipper = new Zipper({ path : '/tmp' , workbook, filename : 'MyFirstMap' }); topic.add({ title : 'main topic 1' }); topic .on(topic.cid( )) .add({ title : 'subtopic 1' }) .add({ title : 'subtopic 2' }) .note( 'This is a note attached on main topic 1' ) .on(topic.cid( 'subtopic 1' )) .marker(marker.week( 'fri' )) .summary({ title : 'subtopic summary' , edge : topic.cid( 'subtopic 2' )}) zipper.save().then( status => status && console .log( 'Saved /tmp/MyFirstMap.xmind' ));

More Examples

See example directory.

Workbook

The workbook is a temporary storage where all the data are written.

Methods

.createSheet(sheetTitle, topicTitle?) => Sheet

Once the workbook is created, then there's a way to build a sheet containing a root topic . In addition, you can custom their titles by parameters.

Name Type Default Required sheetTitle String - Y topicTitle String Central Topic N

.theme(sheetTitle, themeName) => Boolean

The UI client has many theme styles and this library also offers some of them, such as robust / snowbrush / business .

Name Type Default Required sheetTitle String null Y themeName String null Y

Get component's data from the workbook in the form of JSON .

Get component's data from the workbook in the form of STRING .

This is proof that all data are available and complete.

The status indicates the result of validation which is true if it's correct, othewise false returns.

Topic

The Topic is an important constructor function that implements most of the methods. And you are going to depend on it during most operations.

Topic Options

options.sheet <= workbook.createSheet(...)

You may wonder why we need to offer the options.sheet manually? The reason is that Topic is implemented independently and most of the methods depend on the instance of the sheet.

In the UI client, you also need to draw the mind map on sheet.

usage: const {Topic, Workbook} = require ( 'xmind' ); const wb = new Workbook(); new Topic({ sheet : wb.createSheet( 'Sheet-1' , 'topic-1' )});

Methods

.on(componentId?) => Topic

Set the component to be parent node. If there isn't component ID, the Central Topic will become as parent node.

.cid(title?) => String

Use .cid to get component ID corresponding to the title .

!!! NOTE THAT: You should avoid duplicating the component title if use title to search the component ID.

If none of the components has been added, at least Central Topic 'ID could be returned.

If you don't specify title in the period of calling .cid, the last added component ID would be returned.

That will return all added components.

.add(options) => Topic

Add a topic component under parent node.

Name Type Default Required options.title String null Y

.note(text, del?) => Topic

Attach a text to parent node.

Name Type Default Required Description text String null Y text message del Boolean false N detach the note from current parent node if the del is true

.addLabel(text) => Topic

Add label text to the component, also you can add label to the same component many times.

Name Type Default Required Description text String null Y label text string

.removeLabels(componentId?) => Topic

Remove all the labels from the component.

If you don't give the componentId, then remove labels from the currently component.

Name Type Default Required Description componentId String null N -

.marker(object) => Topic

Attach a marker flag to the parent node. Moreover, you can detach a marker flag from the parent node by setting object.del as true . default: false

Example:

const {Marker} = require ( 'xmind' ); const marker = new Marker(); topic.marker(marker.smiley( 'cry' )); topic.marker( Object .assign({}, marker.smiley( 'cry' ), { del : true }));

.image() => key

You can use .image() to get image key back.

Also you need to write image into manifest by zip.updateManifestMetadata() .

.summary(options) => Topic

Attach a summary component to parent node including all children. In the meantime, the edge can be used to set the scope of summary component.

!!! NOTE THAT The summary does not allow to be added under Central Topic The edge must parallel to parent node

Name Type Default Required options.title String null Y options.edge String null N

.destroy(componentId) => Topic

Destroy a component from the map tree.

!!! NOTE THAT All children would be destroyed along with it

Marker flags

We provide an instance of Marker that includes all the markers. Such as:

.priority(name: string )

.smiley(name: string )

.task(name: string )

.flag(name: string )

.star(name: string )

.people(name: string )

.arrow(name: string )

.symbol(name: string )

.month(name: string )

.week(name: string )

.half(name: string )

.other(name: string )

The name of marker is available !here You also can use Marker.groups and Marker.names to find out available names

Static methods

List available group names.

Get the flag names by groupName .

Zipper

The module of Zipper only works under backend.

Zipper Options

Name Type Default Required Description options.path String - Y The path is where to save the .xmind file options.workbook Workbook - Y The instance of Workbook options.filename String default N default.xmind

Update manifest for image insertion.

Name Type Default Required Description key String null Y The key only can get by topic.image() content Buffer null Y The buffer data of image

.removeManifestMetadata(key) => Zipper

Remove a pair of key/value from manifest.

Save components to the logic disk in the form of zip.

Dumper

The module of Dumper only works under browser.

Return an array of the object composed of file content. In order to open it in the official software, you need to compress these files in the form of zip with end of .xmind .

Important Do not include top level folders, otherwise the software can't extract files

Contributing

Thank you for be interesting in the SDK.

If you have any problems or suggestions please let us know 🙂

We also welcome you to submit a pull request for any big or small issues.

License

See the MIT License.