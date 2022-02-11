The official XMind SDK for JavaScript (written by typescript), available for browsers and Node.js backends.
This library implements various functions which is similar to our client. If you have used our client before, you will know how to use this library.
In order to use the SDK conveniently, an essential concept you should know is that everything is component and each one of them has a unique component ID. You can add child nodes under the components, however, the Markers and Notes can only be attached to the components.
You can open the final
.xmind files by XMind ZEN.
Supported Platforms:
$ npm i --save xmind
NOTICE: The
xmind-sdkis renamed to
xmindfrom version: 2.0.0
If you were installed
xmind-sdk. Please, use
npm i --save xmindto instead of it.
const {Workbook, Topic, Marker} = require('xmind');
import {Workbook, Topic, Marker} from 'xmind';
// HTML
// Latest version
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/xmind/dist/xmind-sdk.bundle.js"></script>
// Specify version
<!-- script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/xmind@2.0.2/dist/xmind-sdk.bundle.js"></script -->
<script>
const { Workbook, Topic, Marker } = window;
</script>
const { Workbook, Topic, Marker, Zipper } = require('xmind');
const [workbook, marker] = [new Workbook(), new Marker()];
const topic = new Topic({sheet: workbook.createSheet('sheet title', 'Central Topic')});
const zipper = new Zipper({path: '/tmp', workbook, filename: 'MyFirstMap'});
// topic.on() default: `central topic`
topic.add({title: 'main topic 1'});
topic
.on(topic.cid(/*In default, the componentId is last element*/))
// add subtopics under `main topic 1`
.add({title: 'subtopic 1'})
.add({title: 'subtopic 2'})
// attach text note to `main topic 1`
.note('This is a note attached on main topic 1')
// attach a marker flag to `subtopic 1`
.on(topic.cid('subtopic 1'))
.marker(marker.week('fri'))
// add a component of the summary that contains two sub topics
.summary({title: 'subtopic summary', edge: topic.cid('subtopic 2')})
zipper.save().then(status => status && console.log('Saved /tmp/MyFirstMap.xmind'));
See example directory.
The workbook is a temporary storage where all the data are written.
Sheet
Once the workbook is created, then there's a way to build a sheet containing a
root topic. In addition, you can custom their titles by parameters.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|sheetTitle
|String
-
|Y
|topicTitle
|String
Central Topic
|N
The
UI client has many theme styles and this library also offers some of them, such as
robust / snowbrush / business.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|sheetTitle
|String
|null
|Y
|themeName
|String
|null
|Y
Get component's data from the workbook in the form of
JSON.
Get component's data from the workbook in the form of
STRING.
{status: Boolean, errors: Array<object> | null}
This is proof that all data are available and complete.
The
status indicates the result of validation which is
true if it's correct, othewise
false returns.
The
Topic is an important constructor function that implements most of the methods. And you are going to depend on it during most operations.
workbook.createSheet(...)
You may wonder why we need to offer the
options.sheet manually? The reason is that
Topic is implemented independently and most of the methods depend on the instance of the sheet.
In the UI client, you also need to draw the mind map on sheet.
usage:
const {Topic, Workbook} = require('xmind');
const wb = new Workbook();
new Topic({sheet: wb.createSheet('Sheet-1', 'topic-1')});
Set the component to be parent node. If there isn't component ID, the
Central Topic will become as parent node.
Use .cid to get component ID corresponding to the
title.
!!! NOTE THAT: You should avoid duplicating the component
titleif use
titleto search the component ID.
If none of the components has been added, at least
Central Topic'ID could be returned.
If you don't specify title in the period of calling .cid, the last added component ID would be returned.
That will return all added components.
Add a topic component under parent node.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|options.title
|String
|null
|Y
Attach a text to parent node.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|text
|String
|null
|Y
|text message
|del
|Boolean
|false
|N
|detach the note from current parent node if the
del is true
Add label text to the component, also you can add label to the same component many times.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|text
|String
|null
|Y
|label text string
Remove all the labels from the component.
If you don't give the componentId, then remove labels from the currently component.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|componentId
|String
|null
|N
|-
Attach a marker flag to the parent node. Moreover, you can detach a marker flag from the parent node by setting
object.del as
true. default:
false
Example:
const {Marker} = require('xmind');
const marker = new Marker();
// add
topic.marker(marker.smiley('cry'));
// del
topic.marker(Object.assign({}, marker.smiley('cry'), {del: true}));
You can use
.image() to get
image key back.
Also you need to write image into manifest by
zip.updateManifestMetadata().
Attach a summary component to parent node including all children. In the meantime, the
edge can be used to set the scope of summary component.
!!! NOTE THAT
The summary does not allow to be added under
Central Topic
The
edgemust parallel to parent node
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|options.title
|String
|null
|Y
|options.edge
|String
|null
|N
Destroy a component from the map tree.
!!! NOTE THAT
All children would be destroyed along with it
We provide an instance of
Marker that includes all the markers. Such as:
string)
string)
string)
string)
string)
string)
string)
string)
string)
string)
string)
string)
The
nameof marker is available !here
You also can use Marker.groups and Marker.names to find out available names
List available group names.
groupName.
The module of
Zipper only works under backend.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|options.path
|String
-
|Y
|The path is where to save the
.xmind file
|options.workbook
|Workbook
-
|Y
|The instance of Workbook
|options.filename
|String
|default
|N
default.xmind
Update manifest for image insertion.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|key
|String
|null
|Y
|The key only can get by topic.image()
|content
|Buffer
|null
|Y
|The buffer data of image
Remove a pair of key/value from manifest.
Save components to the logic disk in the form of zip.
The module of
Dumper only works under browser.
Return an array of the object composed of file content. In order to open it in the official software, you need to compress these files in the form of zip with end of
.xmind.
Important
Do not include top level folders, otherwise the software can't extract files
Thank you for be interesting in the SDK.
If you have any problems or suggestions please let us know 🙂
We also welcome you to submit a pull request for any big or small issues.
See the MIT License.