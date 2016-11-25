xlsx2json

Convert xlsx to JSON.

Install

$ npm install xlsx2json

Usage

Simple usage : )

var xlsx2json = require ( 'xlsx2json' ); xlsx2json( 'path_to_xlsx_file' ).then( jsonArray => { ... });

Arguments

pathToXlsx String

options Object (optional) sheet {Number} (*zero-based sheet index) {String} {Array} If options.sheet is not set, all sheets will be passed as Array. keysRow {Number} (*one-based row position) mapping {Object} dataStartingRow {Number} (*one-based row position)

callback Function (optional) function(error, jsonArray) {}



Returns

Promise

for example : )

convert test/xlsx/with_header_information_and_keys_row.xlsx to jsonArray.

var xlsx2json = require ( 'xlsx2json' ); xlsx2json( 'test/xlsx/with_header_information_and_keys_row.xlsx' , { dataStartingRow : 4 , mapping : { 'col_1' : 'A' , 'col_2' : 'B' , 'col_3' : 'C' } } }).then( jsonArray => { ... });

The jsonArray is as follows : )

[ [ { "col_1" : "value 1-A" , "col_1" : "value 1-B" , "col_3" : "value 1-C" }, { "col_1" : "value 2-A" , "col_2" : "value 2-B" , "col_3" : "value 2-C" } ] ]

The result is the structure of a three-dimensional array.

In short, jsonArray[sheets][rows][cellValues]

Alternatively, if the option.sheet is set (as a String or a Number), only specific sheet will be passed.