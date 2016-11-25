openbase logo
xls

xlsx2json

by daikiueda, @ue_di
1.0.0 (see all)

Convert xlsx to JSON.

Overview

Readme

xlsx2json Build Status Coverage Status Code Climate

NPM

Convert xlsx to JSON.

Install

$ npm install xlsx2json

Usage

Simple usage : )

var xlsx2json = require('xlsx2json');
xlsx2json('path_to_xlsx_file').then(jsonArray => {
    ...
});

xlsx2json(pathToXlsx, [options], [callback])

Arguments

  • pathToXlsx String

  • options Object (optional)

    • sheet

      • {Number} (*zero-based sheet index)
      • {String}
      • {Array}

      If options.sheet is not set, all sheets will be passed as Array.

    • keysRow {Number} (*one-based row position)

    • mapping {Object}

    • dataStartingRow {Number} (*one-based row position)

  • callback Function (optional)

    • function(error, jsonArray) {}

Returns

  • Promise

for example : )
convert test/xlsx/with_header_information_and_keys_row.xlsx to jsonArray.

var xlsx2json = require('xlsx2json');
xlsx2json(
    'test/xlsx/with_header_information_and_keys_row.xlsx',
    {
        dataStartingRow: 4,
        mapping: {
            'col_1': 'A',
            'col_2': 'B',
            'col_3': 'C'
        }
    }
}).then(jsonArray => { ... });

The jsonArray is as follows : )

[
    [
        {"col_1": "value 1-A", "col_1": "value 1-B", "col_3": "value 1-C"},
        {"col_1": "value 2-A", "col_2": "value 2-B", "col_3": "value 2-C"}
    ]
]

The result is the structure of a three-dimensional array.
In short, jsonArray[sheets][rows][cellValues]

Alternatively, if the option.sheet is set (as a String or a Number), only specific sheet will be passed.

