Convert xlsx to JSON.
$ npm install xlsx2json
Simple usage : )
var xlsx2json = require('xlsx2json');
xlsx2json('path_to_xlsx_file').then(jsonArray => {
...
});
pathToXlsx String
options Object (optional)
sheet
If options.sheet is not set, all sheets will be passed as Array.
keysRow {Number} (*one-based row position)
mapping {Object}
dataStartingRow {Number} (*one-based row position)
callback Function (optional)
for example : )
convert test/xlsx/with_header_information_and_keys_row.xlsx to jsonArray.
var xlsx2json = require('xlsx2json');
xlsx2json(
'test/xlsx/with_header_information_and_keys_row.xlsx',
{
dataStartingRow: 4,
mapping: {
'col_1': 'A',
'col_2': 'B',
'col_3': 'C'
}
}
}).then(jsonArray => { ... });
The jsonArray is as follows : )
[
[
{"col_1": "value 1-A", "col_1": "value 1-B", "col_3": "value 1-C"},
{"col_1": "value 2-A", "col_2": "value 2-B", "col_3": "value 2-C"}
]
]
The result is the structure of a three-dimensional array.
In short,
jsonArray[sheets][rows][cellValues]
Alternatively, if the option.sheet is set (as a String or a Number), only specific sheet will be passed.